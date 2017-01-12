Tate: Youngsters not one-off show for Illini

An established tenet for judging athletes is never to be overly influenced by game performances after the outcome is decided.



Illinois trailed Indiana 48-29 at half Saturday, and it was 62-40 shortly thereafter. Following the 96-80 result, coach John Groce energetically praised Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols, causing doubters to wonder: With the Hoosiers relaxing in their romp, did the UI’s 51-48 margin in the second half have any real meaning?



Apparently it did. Those two rookies, replacing Jaylon Tate and Mike Thorne Jr. on Wednesday in essentially an eight-man rotation, helped Illinois to a 49-point first half against Michigan.



Add ’em up: 51 Saturday plus 49 Wednesday comes to 100 points in 40 consecutive minutes. Subs Lucas, Nichols and Michael Finke closed the Michigan romp by converting 12 of 15 shots and all four treys.



Lucas had eight assists in 23 minutes and Nichols bagged five offensive rebounds as the newly muscled Illini held the Wolverines without an offensive board until the score reached 67-50 with 12:40 remaining.



Good step forward



It now must be revealed that those of us in the media have been keeping a secret. This revelation must be kept just between us, so don’t tell anybody.



In the last 10 games, the Illini have won eight. Of 10 home games, they’ve won nine.



That doesn’t sound like a squad leaking bandwagon jumpers.



The Illini manhandled a Michigan team that had won 10 of the previous 11 confrontations. Ohio State had spanked the Illini in six straight.



With freshmen Lucas and Nichols joining the party, with redshirt sophomore Leron Black finding his touch Wednesday and with senior Maverick Morgan making persistent leaps forward, the Illini have shown they can win without Malcolm Hill being overburdened.



Both the immediate and long-range perspectives emerged from a cloud covering ... at least until Maryland brings those penetrating guards to State Farm Center on Saturday. The Terrapins play better defense than either Indiana or Michigan, whose shortcomings contributed to the Illini’s offensive surge.



“When you play Michigan, the rims are big and the ball is small right now,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “I’m in shock over this defensive trend. We’re not reacting well. It’s my job to find the answer.”



Michigan flashes excellent shooters, but it is weak on the glass and last in the Big Ten in defensive field goal percentage. Three Big Ten foes were shooting 55 percent from the arc before Illinois went 9 of 14.



The Illini drained baskets at a 64.2 percent rate, best since Bruce Weber’s 2011 Illini set a school record of 70.5 percent (31 of 44) against Northwestern.



Some possible roster shuffle



In addition to Tate and Thorne sitting out Wednesday, a third player was absent from the rotation.



From all indications, sophomore D.J. Williams has left the team. Groce was careful in his comments, indicating that more than basketball is involved. However, this is probably verbal cover for the Simeon product to find a new landing spot at the semester break.



Unhappy with playing time, and now falling behind Nichols on the depth chart, Williams has indicated an interest in playing elsewhere, which is not an attitude helpful for team morale in the locker room.



Groce has offered 6-foot-4 senior Mark Smith of Edwardsville and is seeking a center to go along with Jeremiah Tilmon. Also catching his eye among potential transfers is 6-7 New Jersey leaper Shakur Juiston, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds for Hutchinson (Kan.) CC.



Williams hasn’t officially left, but his absence Wednesday indicates his intention as we wade into another year of college transfers in the hundreds.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

