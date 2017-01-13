Groce, teammates praise freshman

CHAMPAIGN — The efficient offense Illinois showed off Wednesday against Michigan? The 21 assists on 34 made shots and 64 percent shooting for the game?



Look no further than Te’Jon Lucas.



Yes, Jalen Coleman-Lands had four assists in his continued development into more than just a three-point threat. And, yes, Maverick Morgan chipped in four more assists out of the low post.



But the Illinois offense flowed the best it has this season — delivering perhaps the most entertaining product to date — when Lucas had the ball in his hands.



Moreso, it was what the freshman point guard did with the ball in his hands in setting a career high with eight assists in a career-high 23 minutes. That’s production that could come in handy when the Illini (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten) return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Maryland.



“A couple of the passes he just made the right read,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “Then there were a couple of them I watched after the game where I had to rewind it again like, ‘How in the world did he see that?’ ... He has a gift with that, for sure.”



“He’s still a work in progress,” Groce added. “Consistency now comes into play for a young fella. We’ve talked a lot about that with him and having the right mindset.”



Lucas still manages to surprise his teammates with a pass on occasion. He hit Maverick Morgan with a no-look dump-off after a dribble drive the senior center was a little startled to receive. But his over-the-head pass from the right block to the left wing to Kipper Nichols for a three-pointer against the Wolverines was just what Lucas does, the 6-foot-6 forward said after the game.



“Young fella’s good,” Nichols said.



“I’ve seen that in practice throughout the whole year,” senior guard Malcolm Hill added. “I knew he was capable, and I knew he had the vision. He has the scoring ability, too. He’s just got to get some game experience so he’s able to show that, too.”



Lucas breaks into a grin when asked about completing passes his teammates aren’t expecting him to make.



“Leron (Black) tells me all the time he’s got to get used to it,” Lucas said, still with that grin. “Practice, that’s where we get better at it.”



Lucas’ eight assists tied Jaylon Tate for the high mark this season, with the senior point guard also having eight in Illinois’ 112-65 win against McKendree. Lucas’ helpers were a product of not only his passing ability but also in the dynamic he added to the Illini offense in their drive-and-kick game.



“I think he does a good job of penetrating and finding open guys when he has two or three bodies around him,” Hill said. “Being a smaller guy, I think he does well with handling size against him.”



Lucas drew praise from Groce for his play in the second half against Indiana and in the win against Michigan. One certainly led to the other. But Groce also said he wanted to tackle his freshman point guard for the unsuccessful behind-the-back pass he tried in the second half against the Wolverines.



Lucas was trying to hit Black, who was open. The pass just didn’t make it there. Michigan’s D.J. Wilson intervened, taking it coast-to-coast for a dunk on Lucas’ lone turnover of the game.



“As soon as it left my hands I knew it was a bad pass,” Lucas said. “I’ll definitely be better next game. You can’t have those mistakes.”