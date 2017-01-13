UI MBB preview: vs. Maryland

Maryland at Illinois

5 p.m. Saturday



Lineups



Illinois (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 10.5



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 9.1



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.6



F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 9.9



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 9.8



Off the bench



G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 3.4



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.3



F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 4.8



FYI: Morgan is averaging 12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in Big Ten play. He is shooting 64.5 percent (21 of 30) from the field.



Maryland (15-2, 3-1 Big Ten)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Anthony Cowan Fr. 6-0 10.6



G Melo Trimble Jr. 6-3 17.5



F Kevin Huerter Fr. 6-7 8.2



F Justin Jackson Fr. 6-7 10.8



C Damonte Dodd Sr. 6-11 6.8



Off the bench



G Jaylen Brantley Jr. 5-11 5.1



F L.G. Gill R-Sr. 6-8 3.6



F Ivan Bender So. 6-9 4.3



FYI: To little surprise, Trimble has been Maryland’s most consistent player through four Big Ten games, averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. His top offensive performance in league play came against the Illini with 20 points.



Details



Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



TV: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (expert analysis) have the call on ESPN2.



Series history: Maryland leads 7-5.



Last meeting: Maryland won 84-59 on Dec. 27, 2016, in College Park, Md.



FYI: Illinois has won nine of 10 games this season at State Farm Center, with the lone loss coming Nov. 21 to Winthrop. The Illini have won three consecutive Big Ten games at home dating back to last season. Their last conference loss in Champaign came Feb. 25, 2016, in a 74-47 defeat to Indiana.



Scott Richey’s storylines



A NEW WRINKLE



Illinois faced an incomplete Maryland team in both squads’ Big Ten opener in late December. The Terrapins were without both centers — Damonte Dodd and Michal Cekovsky — in that game. While Dodd has returned and played the last two games, Cekovsky’s status is unclear, although he is out of the walking boot he wore for his injured left ankle. Dodd, though, has added a different dynamic to Maryland — particularly on the defensive end. He had six blocks in Tuesday’s win against Indiana. “It’s interesting watching him,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “He reminds me a lot defensively and rebounding as (former Illini Nnanna Egwu) did. His effort. His shot blocking. ... He’s just really great at the rim defensively, (and) he plays with a lot of energy on the glass.”



DEFENSE AT FOREFRONT



Maryland might have been without its two primary bigs in its last game against Illinois, but the Terps still managed to find a way to run up a dominant 48-24 advantage on points in the paint. Namely, that was Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan. The point-guard duo scored 32 points and shot 55 percent by consistently attacking the basket. “I wish it was tricky or fancy or some formula,” Groce said about the defensive answer. “We’ve got to do a better job of keeping the ball in front. We’ve showed them clips. It’s not a Princeton-offense concept or back screens or actions. You’ve got to sit down and keep the ball in front. I know we’ve got our guys’ attention, especially over the last week.”



CHANCE AT REDEMPTION



Illinois’ loss to Maryland is still fresh. After all, it happened just 21/2 weeks ago. “We’re excited to play them; they blew us out by 30,” said Illini senior Malcolm Hill, who has regularly inflated the 25-point loss to 30 in conversations after the fact. “Just try to play harder, try to be more consistent with our game plan. They’re coming off a good win against Indiana ..., too, so both teams are looking for another win.” Fellow Illinois senior Maverick Morgan said it would take a team effort to produce a different result against the Terrapins. Hill had 21 points and shot 60 percent the first time around, while the rest of the team finished with 38 points on 31 percent shooting. “I think we owe it to everybody — ourselves, all the Illini fans — to play a lot harder and smarter,” Morgan said. “I think we’ll get that done (on Saturday).”



Prediction: Maryland 79, Illinois 71



The Illinois team that defeated Michigan by 16 has a far better chance to hang with Maryland. That is, of course, if the Illini can reproduce the offensive efficiency that led to the win against the Wolverines. Stingier defense, of course, will be the true determining factor. The Terrapins scored at the rim at will in late December. Illinois can’t let it be so easy this time around. (N-G prediction record: 12-5)