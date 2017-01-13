Williams back with Illini

CHAMPAIGN — D.J. Williams' leave of absence from the Illinois basketball team didn't last the week. The sophomore guard missed Wednesday's 85-69 victory against Michigan but was back with the team and on the court Friday at State Farm Center for practice heading into Saturday's rematch with Maryland.

Illinois coach John Groce announced Williams' return during his press conference Friday.

"I'm not going to address it any further," Groce said. "It's personal, so I'm sensitive to that. If it's personal to him, then it's personal to me. It's going to stay that way."

Groce said he's had conversations with Williams this week, which he characterized as not uncommon.

"I have conversations with my players a lot — often," Groce said. "I know what's going on with all of them. That's my job. I love those guys. I've had a lot of conversations with him and others over the last week."

Williams has played in 14 games this season, and he is averaging 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game. That is a slight decrease in playing time from his freshman season, when he averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11 minutes per game.