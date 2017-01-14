Anemic scoring dooms Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois won’t play at home again until Jan. 25 against Iowa. Plenty of time to figure out what jersey the Illini will wear against the Hawkeyes.



For five consecutive home games — plus neutral-site showdowns with BYU and Missouri — Illinois wore its Flyin’ Illini throwbacks. Wins in those seven games made that the option again Saturday against Maryland.



Falling 62-56 to the Terrapins likely will change that. It wasn’t your regular home loss, either.



It was a home loss for Illinois (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) in front of the largest State Farm Center crowd of the season at 14,002 fans.



A home loss in a game the Illini led at halftime and used to show marked improvement on the defensive end.



A home loss in which that lead slipped away thanks to a 71/2-minute scoring drought that dragged Illinois’ defense down with it.



“They go on a 14-nothing run, and I thought at that point in time we’d attached our offense a little bit to our defensive intensity,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “I know that’s easier to do when you miss 10 shots in a row — for older and younger teams — but I just expect more, man. I do.



“All in all, though, just disappointing because I thought we played some pretty good basketball, really, this week. I would have liked to have gotten both (wins), but it just didn’t go that way.”



Maryland (16-2, 4-1) let Illinois hang around late in the second half, with missed free throws giving the Illini extra chances. But the Terrapins managed to hold on in the final minute-plus.



“Just a gutty win,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “It wasn’t a pretty game at all. Neither team could make a shot.”



Maryland’s fortunes started to turn at the start of the second half. Melo Trimble picked Malcolm Hill’s pocket and scored on a fast-break layup to cut the Terrapins’ deficit to five points.



Groce called the play a “pick-six” for how it changed the tenor and tone of the game at that juncture. Turgeon felt better about his team’s chances, too, after that play.



“They were really good defensively in the first half and really good offensively in the first half,” Turgeon said of the Illini. “We felt being down five we were in good shape.”



Maryland got in better shape in the second half when Illinois started tying its offensive frustrations to the defensive end. The Illini were regularly one-and-done on trips down the floor offensively. The Terrapins took advantage and started attacking the basket more, like they did in their 25-point win against Illinois in late December.



“We limited them to one shot,” Turgeon said. “I thought our defense and our rotation and doubling the post was terrific. We played shots better. We made them shoot jump shots instead of making layups, and they missed some open ones for us.”



Maryland’s post trap stymied the Illinois offense. Not because the Illini still didn’t get the occasional bucket — senior center Maverick Morgan finished with 15 points for his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort — but because the other options out of it were unsuccessful.



“When we threw the ball inside, they doubled or came with post help,” Groce said. “When they did, we threw it out, made the right play and missed — a lot — during that stretch.”



Defense has been a constant talking point for Illinois. Shooting 28 percent in the second half played a part in the loss, certainly, but Morgan said the final result was more heavily tied to the defensive end.



“We didn’t get stops down the stretch,” Morgan said. “That’s not reflective of the post trap at all.”



Malcolm Hill said the Illinois defense took a step forward against the Terrapins. In the first half, at least.



“I think the second-half defense was pretty bad,” Hill said. “Or it was just OK. But when you play a team like Maryland with that type of offensive power, OK isn’t good enough.”