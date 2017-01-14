LIVE! Maryland

Illinois vs. Maryland — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Just about ready to tip at State Farm Center.

No changes in starters for Illinois from Wednesday's win against Michigan. Illini going with Tracy Abrams, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Malcolm Hill, Leron Black and Maverick Morgan. Then, odds are, some number of the trio of Te'Jon Lucas, Michael Finke and Kipper Nichols will check in at the 17 minute mark.

Maryland's starters are Anthony Cowan, Melo Trimble, Kevin Huerter, Justin Jackson and Damonte Dodd. The only difference in this Terps lineup from the one that started the December game against Illinois is Dodds, who was injured then. Maryland will still be without Michal Cekovsky, however.

Illinois vs. Maryland — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Remember when Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan basically ran a layup line against Illinois two days after Christmas? I 'member. It's probably safe to assume the Illini do, too.

"The two point guards that they play together are very difficult to keep in front for any team," Illinois coach John Groce said. "They make good decisions. They get in the lane. They can make others better. They can score the ball."

Two Illini that played in that Big Ten opener may or may not play today. We'll find out soon(ish). Both Mike Thorne Jr. and Jaylon Tate took DNPs against Michigan. It was Tate's first since Nov. 23, 2015, when he was hurt and didn't play against Chicago State. Thorne's never had a DNP in his career (at both Illinois and Charlotte) that wasn't injury related.

"I certainly didn’t go into the game saying, ‘Hey, I’m not going to play them,'" Groce said. "We’ve got to have everybody ready. Strength in numbers. I’ve said that before."

Groce said Thorne's DNP was matchup related against the Wolverines. Tate's came with Te'Jon Lucas earning a larger role and then performing well in it.

"It wasn’t necessarily anything that Jay had done," Groce said of Tate. "Jay’s played his role very, very well, and we’re going to need him moving forward. We’ve got a lot of games left, and it was one game."

Illinois vs. Maryland — 5 p.m., ESPN2

This week of practice was a little different for Illinois compared to last week. Last week was a full week of prep for Indiana, which, admittedly, didn't work out particularly well. Playing Michigan mid-week changed things. After beating the Wolverines on Wednesday, the Illini had a light Thursday before going a little harder Friday.

"(Thursday) we had a weight lift, did some dynamic movement stuff with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) to get our bodies right and started our mental preparation for Maryland," Illinois coach John Groce said. "It’s a time of year where you’ve got two days in between games and they come fast, and I want to make sure we’re mentally and physically ready to play (today) at 5 o’clock. It’s always on our minds to take care of their bodies and minds."

And this week, of course, was the last "only basketball" week for the Illini. Classes resume Tuesday. Bummer.

If Illinois beats Maryland today, they'll be T-3rd with approximately 20 other teams in the Big Ten standings. — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 14, 2017

Illinois vs. Maryland — 5 p.m., ESPN2

John Groce opened his postgame press conference after Wednesday's 16-point win against Michigan talking about his team's ... defense. As in, the Illini could have played better on that end. He wasn't wrong. Groce started his pregame press conference Friday morning talking about his team's ... defense.

"Still concerned about our defensive efficiency watching the game," Groce said after digesting film from the win against the Wolverines. "Give Michigan a lot of credit. They’re a great offensive team, but we still have to find a way to slow opponents down better than we did the other day. We’re fortunate we executed pretty well on offense and shot a high percentage.

"Can you count on shooting 64 percent every night in this league? Probably not going to happen a lot, so we’ve got to continue to hone in on our defense. I thought we took a step in the right direction in the second half — we were a little bit better — but guys know that’s on my mind. It’s certainly on their minds. We’re talking a lot about it. We understand for us to continue to move forward, get better and grow we’ve got to defend better and more consistently."

Maryland's gold unis + Flyin' Illini throwbacks = some serious heat on the floor today. — Alex Roux (@aroux94) January 14, 2017

Illinois vs. Maryland — 5 p.m., ESPN2

To the surprise of no one (I assume), Illinois is once again rocking the Fighting Illini home throwbacks. Classic look. The best look. Oh, and Illinois has yet to lose while wearing them since donning them for the first time this season against North Carolina State. The only losses since have come at Maryland (road blues) and at Indiana (orange alternates).

Poll time ... Should Illinois ever wear anything other than Fighting Illini throwbacks? #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 14, 2017

Good afternoon everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. The weather has kind of mellowed out after an icy start to the day — and plenty of sirens that woke up our beat writer a little earlier than preferred — on gameday with several accidents on the interstates around Champaign.

But the ice has melted — mostly — and that should bode well for what could be a well-attended game at State Farm Center between Illinois (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten) and Maryland (15-2, 3-1). Word is this game had the most advance ticket sales. We'll find out in about 90 minutes how true that is when the Illini and Terps tip off.

Every game is an important one for Illinois, so we'll skip that whole "must win" bit from Wednesday. The Illini played one of their most entertaining games of the season in beating Michigan by 16. You'll have that when the winning team shoots 64 percent from the field. But every home win matters just a little bit more until Illinois can prove it can win on the road. Hasn't happened yet.

In fact, the Illini haven't been close on the road yet this season. The first true road game was the Big Ten opener at Maryland. The Terps won by 25. Then Indiana posted a 16-point victory of its own at Assembly Hall in a game that you could argue was over after the first 4 minutes.

How Illinois fares the second time around against Maryland is important. Was Wednesday's more efficient offense an aberration or the start of a new trend? Will the Illini play any better defense against a team that ran a layup line against them the last time out?

We'll see. And until then, right here at IlliniHQ.com remains your go-to place for everything Illinois basketball. Some light pregame reading (and watching and listening) for your enjoyment ...

Groce, teammates praise freshman

CHAMPAIGN — The efficient offense Illinois showed off Wednesday against Michigan? The 21 assists on 34 made shots and 64 percent shooting for the game?

Look no further than Te’Jon Lucas.

Yes, Jalen Coleman-Lands had four assists in his continued development into more than just a three-point threat. And, yes, Maverick Morgan chipped in four more assists out of the low post.

But the Illinois offense flowed the best it has this season — delivering perhaps the most entertaining product to date — when Lucas had the ball in his hands.

To continue reading, click here.

Leave of absence a short one for D.J. Williams, who's back with #Illini. https://t.co/B827cvD7BV pic.twitter.com/4qssnL8mcd — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 13, 2017

— Beat writer's pick: Maryland 79, Illinois 71

— (VIDEO) Illini Preview: 'Make sure our defense is better'

— (PODCAST) Illini Notebook with Brian Barnhart

— (PODCAST) Friday SportsTalk with Steve Kelly

— Williams back with Illini

— After scoring binge, UI seeks defense

— Hill climbing the charts

Tate: Youngsters not one-off show for Illini

An established tenet for judging athletes is never to be overly influenced by game performances after the outcome is decided.

Illinois trailed Indiana 48-29 at half Saturday, and it was 62-40 shortly thereafter. Following the 96-80 result, coach John Groce energetically praised Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols, causing doubters to wonder: With the Hoosiers relaxing in their romp, did the UI’s 51-48 margin in the second half have any real meaning?

Apparently it did. Those two rookies, replacing Jaylon Tate and Mike Thorne Jr. on Wednesday in essentially an eight-man rotation, helped Illinois to a 49-point first half against Michigan.

To continue reading, click here.

And then be sure to keep checking out IlliniHQ.com before, during and after the game for more Illinois basketball coverage.