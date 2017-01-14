MBB grades vs. Maryland: Backcourt has rough day

Video: Richey: Offense goes cold in loss » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on Illinois' 62-56 loss to Maryland on Saturday at State Farm Center. Video

Scott Richey offers his grades for both Illinois and Maryland after the Illini stumbled at home for the first time in Big Ten play this season:

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Anthony Cowan

The freshman point guard contributed to the Terrapins’ free-throw woes, but the one-time Illinois recruiting target consistently attacked the basket — in the second half, at least — and scored a game-high 19 points.

BACKCOURT: Maryland B-, Illinois D

Tracy Abrams struggled again on the offensive end. Jalen Coleman-Lands was in the same boat. Malcolm Hill needed 14 shots to score his 11 points.

FRONTCOURT: Maryland B, Illinois B-

Leron Black finished a rebound shy of a double-double, but he did most of his damage early as the Illini offense cratered after halftime. His nine boards weren’t enough to help Illinois win the rebounding battle.

BENCH: Maryland B, Illinois C

Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols couldn’t maintain the magic from the Michigan win, and Lucas spent crunch time on the bench. Jaylen Brantley scored all 12 of his points in the second half for the Terps.

OVERALL: Maryland B, Illinois C

Inconsistency is about the only consistent thing about the Illini in the Big Ten. Following a big home win — with an exciting brand of basketball — with a home loss in a game that easily could have been a win makes it one step forward, one step back again.