Tate: Illini let big chance slip away

CHAMPAIGN — Despite what happened on Dec. 27 at Maryland— an 84-59 embarrassment — the Illini had their fans thinking positive for much of Saturday.



Arrows were pointing up. Early in the day, the string of Big Ten home victories, disregarding last-place Rutgers, reached seven. Everybody was excelling at home. Along the way, Las Vegas recognized Illini improvement with wagering that made Illinois a four-point favorite.



And for nearly 25 minutes, Illinois played its best halfcourt defense of the season in building leads of 19-12, 27-16 and, early in the second half, 39-31 against the Terrapins.



Then Illinois went into a fog and a big one slipped off the hook, 62-56. Like tide-turning pick-sixes in football, the reversal came as a direct result of a backbreaking string of bumbling turnovers that Maryland converted into breakaway baskets.



Holding on loosely



John Groce’s men clung to the early lead even as repeated ball-handling breakdowns infiltrated the squad like an infectious disease.



Twelve turnovers isn’t an extraordinary number — Maryland also had 12 — but for Illinois, too many of these amounted to four-point reversals. Time after time, the huge crowd (14,002) groaned as the Terrapins raced goalward with advantageous numbers.



And the team that shot 64 percent against Michigan started clanging jumpers off the rim and was outscored 22-4 in 11 disastrous minutes that created a 53-43 Maryland lead with 5:50 to play.



“Their best offense was points off our turnovers,” said Groce, referring to Maryland’s 12-2 fast-break advantage and 14-4 in points off turnovers.



“We lost some of our defensive pop when we missed 10 straight shots and they went on that 14-0 run.”



Credit to the opponent



As the Maryland rally gained momentum, the UI’s offensive cohesiveness disappeared. Terps sub Jaylen Brantley stepped forward with all 12 of his points after the break.



“Brantley gave us a huge lift when no one else could score,” Terps coach Mark Turgeon said. “Doubling the post was terrific for us, and we limited them to one shot.”



Pushed off kilter, Illini 1-on-1 efforts were rebuffed while Terps guards Melo Trimble (12 points despite 2-of-11 arc shooting) and Anthony Cowan (19) maintained their cool down the stretch.



Nutshelling: (1) Jalen Coleman-Lands went 3 of 11 from the arc with strained efforts during the Maryland surge, (2) Tracy Abrams went scoreless, (3) Malcolm Hill never reached the free-throw line and was scoreless after his basket opened the second half, (4) freshmen Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols, who drew praise in the last two games, didn’t produce a field goal and (5) Maryland’s post-trap frustrated Maverick Morgan after he excelled early, the defensive maneuver forcing Illinois into a siege of missed jumpers.



On the positive side, Leron Black nearly reached a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes. With a hot hand, it seemed appropriate to play him longer, but foul trouble (he had four) remains a consideration in that regard.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.