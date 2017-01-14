UI MBB notebook: Illini remain confident despite home loss

CHAMPAIGN — The Leron Black who put together six double-digit scoring performances in his first seven games of the season started to make a return Wednesday against Michigan with a 10-point outing against the Wolverines.



That 10-point game snapped a streak of five straight in which the most the 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore forward scored was six points against Ohio State. Black made it two in a row Saturday in Illinois’ 62-56 loss to Maryland at State Farm Center.



Black made his first five shots and finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 14 points and nine boards. He even hit a pair of three-pointers — the first time he’s made more than one in a game in his career.



“It was good to see that some started to fall, but making shots hasn’t really been my focus,” Black said. “I just try to focus on rebounding and trying to play defense. I’m just thankful I was able to make some (Saturday). The players I play with get me shots, where I’ll just be wide open.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Michael Finke of late has had a similar stretch to Black on the offensive end. The 6-10 redshirt sophomore forward opened the season averaging 12.5 points in Illinois’ first six games. His playing time was adjusted when Black returned from his six-game suspension, and Finke has averaged 4.5 ppg since.



That said, the Champaign native and Centennial grad has been more efficient on the offensive end since Big Ten play started.



Finke is 12 of 18 from the field, including 6 of 11 from three-point range, in the Illini’s last five games. He made both of his shots for five points against the Terrapins.



“I think he’s just taking what’s there and doing a good job of it,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “Obviously, we played him a little bit at 4 and 5 the past couple games, which makes him a tougher cover and opens up some things. Michael’s playing well right now from a standpoint of shooting the ball, and that’s a good thing.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The loss to Maryland was the first for Illinois at State Farm Center since the 84-80 overtime loss to Winthrop on Nov. 21. Senior center Maverick Morgan doesn’t see it changing himself or his teammates.



“We keep the same chip on our shoulder regardless of win or loss,” he said. “We talked about it after last game about the quick turnaround. We play Tuesday (at Purdue), so there’s not a lot of time to get down on yourself. You can’t get too high or get too low, and we try to do that after every game.”



✰ ✰ ✰



While Morgan’s team-high 15 points marked the fourth game in a row he’s hit double figures for the Illini, his five rebounds were his most since pulling down six against Ohio State.



“He’s been consistent so far for the most part, and he needs to continue to be that for us,” Groce said. “Really, he’s consistent at both ends of the floor. When I look at all the different things analytically, his impact on the game both offensively and defensively is solid.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Maryland held a dominant advantage on points in the paint in its first game against Illinois this season, outproducing the Illini 48-24 in that statistical category.



After settling for more jumpers in Saturday’s first half — going 3 of 13 from deep — the Terrapins attacked the rim more in the second half and outscored Illinois 32-14 in the paint.



“Maybe the coach made an emphasis that they were shooting too much,” Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “I think they took their time more in the second half and made us guard longer so they could get a better shot.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Illinois’ freshmen drew plenty of interest after Wednesday’s win against Michigan — Te’Jon Lucas for his court vision and passing ability, and Kipper Nichols for his scrappy play around the basket. Neither played as well Saturday against Maryland.



Lucas had four assists to go with two points, two rebounds and two steals, but the 6-foot point guard gave way late in the game to Tracy Abrams and short stints of playing time for Jaylon Tate. Nichols followed up his 13 points against the Wolverines with zero points against the Terrapins.



“They weren’t great,” Groce said. “They can be better — some scouting errors and some things we’ll take a look at on the film. … They’re not trying to make them. I don’t think it was they weren’t attentive or lacked humility over the last couple days. They just made them. Part of that’s gaining experience.”



✰ ✰ ✰



It wasn’t Melo Trimble or even Anthony Cowan who sparked Maryland’s second-half run. For that stretch of the game, the best Terrapins guard was Jaylen Brantley.



The 5-11 junior missed both of his shot attempts in the first half. By the end of the game, Brantley was 5 of 10 from the field with 12 points and six rebounds.



“Jaylen Brantley really gave us a huge lift,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “Really, no one could make a shot for us except him it felt like. … He’s our toughest guy. He brings toughness out there. We talk about our guards rebounding all the time. We fed off his energy (Saturday).”



✰ ✰ ✰



Maryland’s loss two years ago at State Farm Center didn’t escape the Terrapins. Maryland was 14-1 heading into that game on Jan. 7, 2015. The Illini sent them home with a 64-57 loss behind a 28-point game by Hill.



Turgeon also reminded his team of its two games last season against Ohio State. Maryland beat the Buckeyes 100-65 at home before eking out a win in Columbus, Ohio. The Terrapins headed into Saturday’s game against Illinois already boasting a big win against the Illini this season.



“We really had a lot of ammo to get our guys dialed in to what we’re doing,” Turgeon said. “For as bad as we were playing at times, we still stayed very confident. That’s really what’s important. We had a lot of history that helped us stay focused and not go home 15-3.”

