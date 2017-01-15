Backcourt struggles in loss to Maryland

Other Related Content Anemic scoring dooms Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Tracy Abrams missed all three of his shot attempts Saturday against Maryland, finishing the game with more fouls (four) than rebounds or assists (two each).

Jalen Coleman-Lands was 3 of 12 from the field against the Wolverines, with 11 of those shots — and all three makes — coming from three-point range.

Malcolm Hill scored 11 points, was one of three Illini in double figures, but needed 14 shots to get there and shot just 17 percent from three-point range.

One member of the Illinois backcourt struggling can and has been overcome this season. Even two struggling isn’t unworkable with production from the Illini bigs and off the bench an effective counter.

But all three backcourt starters having an off night? That doesn’t set Illinois up for success and played a role in Saturday’s 62-56 home loss to Maryland.

“At the end of the day I’m certainly not picking on our starting 1, 2 and 3 — I love all three of them — but if you told me going into the game they were going to go 8 for 29 that’s probably not going to bode real well for us,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “They’ve got to make a few, and I’m confident that they will.”

Hill’s 11 points were his fewest since scoring 10 in back-to-back games against Central Michigan and BYU. The biggest difference Saturday was he was held without a single free throw attempt against Maryland — just the second time that’s happened this season and ninth of his career since he became a full-time starter as a sophomore.

That particular stat surprised Groce after Saturday’s game.

“I’m sure (Maryland coach Mark Turgeon) would say the same thing about (Melo) Trimble,” Groce said. “That’s the first time he’s probably seen that in a while, too. … We must have done a pretty good job on him, and they did a pretty good job on Malcolm.”

As a team, Illinois missed 10 straight shots in the second half — part of a larger 2 of 16 cold shooting spell — as Maryland turned an eight-point deficit into a 10-point lead. Some of those shots were contested, reasonable misses. Others were open looks that didn’t fall.

“We did get good shots,” said senior center Maverick Morgan, who led the Illini with 15 points. “We missed a lot of them we normally make. I think everybody would like to have a couple back that they normally make. I would.”

Hill said the Terrapins took advantage of those misses. But he added the Illini didn’t help themselves at the other end by failing to get stops.

“I just think we need to know how to respond when teams make runs, to force our will on the defensive end,” Hill said. “When we play great defense, that makes our offense a lot better. Our defense wasn’t up to par in the second half. It was just OK in the second half, which I said before isn’t good enough. It’s kind of getting late in the season. We need to figure that out fast.”

Also on the “figure it out” list is what’s happening with Abrams. Saturday’s game was the first time he’s been held scoreless this season, but the sixth-year point guard has been more off than on — particularly from three-point range — since he scored just three points and fouled out in the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri.

Abrams opened the season 29 of 49 (59 percent) from behind the three-point line through the durationof the nonconference portion of the schedule. He’s just 1 of 17 (6 percent) since after the start of Big Ten play.

“He struggled (Saturday); obviously did not shoot the ball very well,” Groce said of Abrams. “I’d like to have a couple of his decisions back. I don’t know. We’ll have to figure that out. He and I will talk. He cares, obviously, a great deal, so we’ll have to figure it out, but he can play better.”

Abrams hasn’t lost the support of his teammates, however. Hill said he keeps telling Abrams to keep shooting the ball.

“Every good player goes through a struggle,” Hill said. “We see that he’s capable. Nothing changes. I tell him to keep playing hard on defense and keep being aggressive on offense because we’re going to need him.”

Consistent lineup

Illinois has started a backcourt of Tracy Abrams, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill in each of the last 10 games. Here’s how they’ve fared together on the offensive end:

Opponent Result Abrams Coleman-Lands Hill

VCU 64-46 W 3-6 FG, 9 points 5-11 FG, 12 points 5-12 FG, 16 points

IUPUI 85-77 W 2-4 FG, 7 points 3-6 FG, 9 points 11-18 FG, 32 points

Central Michigan 92-73 W 10-12 FG, 31 points 1-5 FG, 5 points 4-11 FG, 10 points

BYU 75-73 W 6-15 FG, 15 points 4-13 FG, 12 points 3-12 FG, 10 points

Missouri 75-66 W 1-4 FG, 3 points 4-8 FG, 12 points 6-12 FG, 21 points

Maryland 84-59 L 1-10 FG, 2 points 2-5 FG, 4 points 6-10 FG, 21 points

Ohio State 75-70 W 6-12 FG, 16 points 2-4 FG, 8 points 6-12 FG, 20 points

Indiana 96-80 L 1-7 FG, 2 points 7-13 FG, 21 points 5-12 FG, 21 points

Michigan 85-69 W 1-3 FG, 4 points 4-8 FG, 12 points 4-8 FG, 15 points

Maryland 62-56 L 0-3 FG, 0 points 3-12 FG, 9 points 5-14 FG, 11 points