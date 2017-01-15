Sunday Conversation: Terrell Lewis

Video: Illini Recap: 'All in all, just disappointing' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Hear from Illinois coach John Groce and Illini seniors Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan along with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon after the Terrapins victory at State Farm Center.

Eastern Illinois has had some memorable moments this hoops season. The Panthers defeated Missouri in Columbia, Mo., after getting stranded on Interstate 70. Terrell Lewis also has had his share of accomplishments. The guard from St. Louis tied a school record on Saturday against Austin Peay. He also went through a big change off the court. He chatted with copy editor STEVE BOURBON about that and other topics, including the financial turmoil plaguing the state’s public universities.

You guys are 9-9 right now, 1-4 in Ohio Valley play. How would you assess where this team is at right now?

We’re still trying to find ourselves offensively. We play really well together on the defensive end; we’re always really locked in. We just occasionally have some scoring droughts that we can’t have if we want to be successful in this conference.



What is the biggest thing that contributes to those scoring droughts?

I would say that it’s shot selection. Just getting the ball close to the rim and getting some shots close to the rim and getting fouled and going to the free-throw line. Not settling for as many jump shots as we sometimes do. We’re a really good shooting team, and we can have really good days when we’re shooting it, and we can also have tough days where it seems like the ball won’t roll our way.



Five of your team’s (nine) losses have come by five points or less. What’s the key in finishing out some of those close games?

Everybody believing that we can win these games. Just staying together and being tougher in the last two minutes of the game.



(Before Saturday, you were) second in program history in career assists. (With four against Austin Peay, you now are tied for first.) Is that something that means a lot to you?

It means a lot to me because I like getting my teammates involved. I want to make sure that those guys are involved at both ends of the floor. Make sure they stay locked in on defense as well.

You could set a record that might not be touched for a while. Is that something that’s important to you, leaving a legacy in the record books?

Yeah, it means a lot, but the thing that means even more to me than anything is winning the conference tournament. I understand that (I was) four assists away from (tying) the record, but it means a lot for me to win games. I don’t care too much about the record.



I understand that you just underwent a legal name change from Cornell Johnston. What was the reasoning behind that decision?

I was always “Little T” when I was growing up because my

dad was “Coach T.” That happened because I always wanted to have his name, so I said when I turned 21, I was going to get his name. So, that’s how that happened. My dad’s name is Terrell Lewis.



What’s the whole process for that? There’s a lot of things that you have to do, right?

You just have to get a new birth certificate and go to the courthouse. Things like that.



So, I assume that you just turned 21 and you were able to get that done?

Yeah, in September. I didn’t really have a lot of time then because we had just started getting ready for the season, and I was focused on the season.



What does your dad think about it?

He thinks it’s cool. He’s excited about it.

You’ve been able to come in and play right away and start every game of your career to this point. Is that something that you expected?

I didn’t expect to start as a freshman. I expected to make a big impact as a freshman, but I didn’t necessarily know that I would start right away. I was just ready for any role that they would give me.



The state of Illinois has been undergoing a lot of financial turmoil, and state universities have been affected by it through lack of funding. As a student at Eastern, is that something you’ve noticed in the recent past?

I haven’t really noticed anything about budget cuts around here. Eastern has been doing the same thing for me that they’ve been doing for me since I was a freshman, and that’s just making life comfortable for me. Everything else, I don’t really know about the rumors of the school going down, but ever since I’ve been here as a freshman, I’ve always felt comfortable at Eastern.



So the basketball team hasn’t been affected or (had) to change anything, either?

Everything has been about even on basketball as well. Everything is about even.



Give me your goals for the rest of the season.

A goal for me is to lead the team to the conference tournament, and a goal for our team is to win the conference tournament.