Ballot Breakdown: Short-handed Arizona men impressing

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

RICHEY’S MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 4

2. Kansas 1

3. UCLA 3

4. Gonzaga 5

5. Baylor 2

6. Creighton 6

7. Kentucky 9

8. North Carolina 10

9. Florida State 8

10. West Virginia 12

11. Oregon 11

12. Louisville 13

13. Virginia 14

14. Butler 16

15. Arizona 18

16. Notre Dame 19

17. Duke 7

18. Cincinnati 23

19. Florida 25

20. Wisconsin 22

21. South Carolina —

22. Xavier 17

23. Saint Mary’s 15

24. Southern Cal 24

25. Maryland —

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 3

2. Kansas 2

3. UCLA 4

4. Gonzaga 5

5. Kentucky 6

6. Baylor 1

7. West Virginia 10

7. Creighton 8

9. North Carolina 11

10. Florida Statae 9

11. Oregon 13

12. Louisville 14

13. Butler 12

14. Arizona 16

15. Notre Dame 20

16. Virginia 19

17. Wisconsin 18

18. Duke 7

19. Florida 23

20. Cincinnati 22

21. Purdue 17

22. Xavier 15

23. Saint Mary’s 21

24. South Carolina —

25. Maryland —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Can a team ranked in the top 10 in the preseason poll still be considered a “surprise” ranked team 11 weeks later? Because that’s sort of what Arizona is. What Sean Miller has done with three freshmen leading the way, the top recruit of that No. 6-ranked 2016 class (Terrance Ferguson) playing in Australia instead and arguably his best player (Allonzo Trier) still mysteriously sidelined is nothing short of a miracle. The Wildcats have 10 straight since a neutral-site loss to Gonzaga, but their path gets more difficult moving forward in the Pac-12.

RICHEY’S WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Mississippi State 3

4. Maryland 4

5. South Carolina 5

6. Notre Dame 6

7. Florida State 7

8. Washington 9

9. Oregon State 8

10. Louisville 11

11. Miami 15

12. Virginia Tech 12

13. UCLA 19

14. Stanford 14

15. Duke 10

16. Texas 25

17. South Florida 18

18. Ohio State 16

19. Arizona State 17

20. Oklahoma 20

21. DePaul 22

22. Kansas State 24

23. North Carolina State 21

24. Green Bay —

25. California —

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Maryland 3

4. Mississippi State 4

5. South Carolina 5

6. Notre Dame 6

7. Florida State 7

8. Washington 8

9. Louisville 10

10. Stanford 13

11. Oregon State 10

12. Texas 16

13. UCLA 17

14. Miami 14

15. Duke 12

16. Ohio State 11

17. Virginia Tech 15

18. Arizona State 19

19. DePaul 21

20. Oklahoma 22

21. North Carolina State 23

22. Kansas State 25

23. South Florida 20

24. West Virginia 18

25. Texas A&M —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

It seems ludicrous at this point that four-time defending champion UConn didn’t open the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The Huskies weren’t atop our preseason ballot, with the thought being a loaded Notre Dame team had just as much talent and just as much a shot at the national title as UConn. Still might, but Geno Auriemma and Co. have made us look foolish. The Huskies coasted to win No. 91 — and counting — last week, with sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier clearly the next dominant UConn duo.