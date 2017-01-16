Ballot Breakdown: Short-handed Arizona men impressing
A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
RICHEY’S MEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 4
2. Kansas 1
3. UCLA 3
4. Gonzaga 5
5. Baylor 2
6. Creighton 6
7. Kentucky 9
8. North Carolina 10
9. Florida State 8
10. West Virginia 12
11. Oregon 11
12. Louisville 13
13. Virginia 14
14. Butler 16
15. Arizona 18
16. Notre Dame 19
17. Duke 7
18. Cincinnati 23
19. Florida 25
20. Wisconsin 22
21. South Carolina —
22. Xavier 17
23. Saint Mary’s 15
24. Southern Cal 24
25. Maryland —
ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 3
2. Kansas 2
3. UCLA 4
4. Gonzaga 5
5. Kentucky 6
6. Baylor 1
7. West Virginia 10
7. Creighton 8
9. North Carolina 11
10. Florida Statae 9
11. Oregon 13
12. Louisville 14
13. Butler 12
14. Arizona 16
15. Notre Dame 20
16. Virginia 19
17. Wisconsin 18
18. Duke 7
19. Florida 23
20. Cincinnati 22
21. Purdue 17
22. Xavier 15
23. Saint Mary’s 21
24. South Carolina —
25. Maryland —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Can a team ranked in the top 10 in the preseason poll still be considered a “surprise” ranked team 11 weeks later? Because that’s sort of what Arizona is. What Sean Miller has done with three freshmen leading the way, the top recruit of that No. 6-ranked 2016 class (Terrance Ferguson) playing in Australia instead and arguably his best player (Allonzo Trier) still mysteriously sidelined is nothing short of a miracle. The Wildcats have 10 straight since a neutral-site loss to Gonzaga, but their path gets more difficult moving forward in the Pac-12.
RICHEY’S WOMEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Mississippi State 3
4. Maryland 4
5. South Carolina 5
6. Notre Dame 6
7. Florida State 7
8. Washington 9
9. Oregon State 8
10. Louisville 11
11. Miami 15
12. Virginia Tech 12
13. UCLA 19
14. Stanford 14
15. Duke 10
16. Texas 25
17. South Florida 18
18. Ohio State 16
19. Arizona State 17
20. Oklahoma 20
21. DePaul 22
22. Kansas State 24
23. North Carolina State 21
24. Green Bay —
25. California —
ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Maryland 3
4. Mississippi State 4
5. South Carolina 5
6. Notre Dame 6
7. Florida State 7
8. Washington 8
9. Louisville 10
10. Stanford 13
11. Oregon State 10
12. Texas 16
13. UCLA 17
14. Miami 14
15. Duke 12
16. Ohio State 11
17. Virginia Tech 15
18. Arizona State 19
19. DePaul 21
20. Oklahoma 22
21. North Carolina State 23
22. Kansas State 25
23. South Florida 20
24. West Virginia 18
25. Texas A&M —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
It seems ludicrous at this point that four-time defending champion UConn didn’t open the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The Huskies weren’t atop our preseason ballot, with the thought being a loaded Notre Dame team had just as much talent and just as much a shot at the national title as UConn. Still might, but Geno Auriemma and Co. have made us look foolish. The Huskies coasted to win No. 91 — and counting — last week, with sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier clearly the next dominant UConn duo.
