Monday, January 16, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Ballot Breakdown: Short-handed Arizona men impressing
Mon, 01/16/2017 - 9:58pm | Scott Richey
Video:
Illini Preview: 'Expecting a fight'
Illini Preview: &#039;Expecting a fight&#039;
Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Hear from several Illini, as Maverick Morgan discusses Tuesday's matchup with No. 21 Purdue and Tracy Abrams touches on his struggles of late. Then, Leron Black shares some thoughts on going up against the Boilermakers' Caleb Swanigan, while Te'Jon Lucas talks about learning from his mistakes.

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

RICHEY’S MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    4
2. Kansas    1
3. UCLA    3
4. Gonzaga    5
5. Baylor    2
6. Creighton    6
7. Kentucky    9
8. North Carolina    10
9. Florida State    8
10. West Virginia    12
11. Oregon    11
12. Louisville    13
13. Virginia    14
14. Butler    16
15. Arizona    18
16. Notre Dame    19
17. Duke    7
18. Cincinnati    23
19. Florida    25
20. Wisconsin    22
21. South Carolina    —
22. Xavier    17
23. Saint Mary’s    15
24. Southern Cal    24
25. Maryland    —

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    3
2. Kansas    2
3. UCLA    4
4. Gonzaga    5
5. Kentucky    6
6. Baylor    1
7. West Virginia    10
7. Creighton    8
9. North Carolina    11
10. Florida Statae    9
11. Oregon    13
12. Louisville    14
13. Butler    12
14. Arizona    16
15. Notre Dame    20
16. Virginia    19
17. Wisconsin    18
18. Duke    7
19. Florida    23
20. Cincinnati    22
21. Purdue    17
22. Xavier    15
23. Saint Mary’s    21
24. South Carolina    —
25. Maryland    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Can a team ranked in the top 10 in the preseason poll still be considered a “surprise” ranked team 11 weeks later? Because that’s sort of what Arizona is. What Sean Miller has done with three freshmen leading the way, the top recruit of that No. 6-ranked 2016 class (Terrance Ferguson) playing in Australia instead and arguably his best player (Allonzo Trier) still mysteriously sidelined is nothing short of a miracle. The Wildcats have 10 straight since a neutral-site loss to Gonzaga, but their path gets more difficult moving forward in the Pac-12.

 

RICHEY’S WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    2
3. Mississippi State    3
4. Maryland    4
5. South Carolina    5
6. Notre Dame    6
7. Florida State    7
8. Washington    9
9. Oregon State    8
10. Louisville    11
11. Miami    15
12. Virginia Tech    12
13. UCLA    19
14. Stanford    14
15. Duke    10
16. Texas    25
17. South Florida    18
18. Ohio State    16
19. Arizona State    17
20. Oklahoma    20
21. DePaul    22
22. Kansas State    24
23. North Carolina State    21
24. Green Bay    —
25. California    —

ASSOCIATED PRESS WOMEN’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Baylor    2
3. Maryland    3
4. Mississippi State    4
5. South Carolina    5
6. Notre Dame    6
7. Florida State    7
8. Washington    8
9. Louisville    10
10. Stanford    13
11. Oregon State    10
12. Texas    16
13. UCLA    17
14. Miami    14
15. Duke    12
16. Ohio State    11
17. Virginia Tech    15
18. Arizona State    19
19. DePaul    21
20. Oklahoma    22
21. North Carolina State    23
22. Kansas State    25
23. South Florida    20
24. West Virginia    18
25. Texas A&M    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
It seems ludicrous at this point that four-time defending champion UConn didn’t open the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The Huskies weren’t atop our preseason ballot, with the thought being a loaded Notre Dame team had just as much talent and just as much a shot at the national title as UConn. Still might, but Geno Auriemma and Co. have made us look foolish. The Huskies coasted to win No. 91 — and counting — last week, with sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier clearly the next dominant UConn duo.

