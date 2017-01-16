Post rotation filled with questions for Illini

Video: Illini Preview: 'Expecting a fight' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Hear from several Illini, as Maverick Morgan discusses Tuesday's matchup with No. 21 Purdue and Tracy Abrams touches on his struggles of late. Then, Leron Black shares some thoughts on going up against the Boilermakers' Caleb Swanigan, while Te'Jon Lucas talks about learning from his mistakes. Other Related Content UI MBB preview: at Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — A healthy post rotation was one of the top storylines for Illinois heading into this season after the injuries that derailed both Leron Black and Mike Thorne Jr.’s seasons a year ago.

After relying solely on Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke in 2015-16, the Illini finally had more options on the block.

That post rotation has changed between the season opener against Southeast Missouri State and Tuesday’s game at No. 21 Purdue.

Black took over for Finke in the starting lineup in November. Morgan supplanted Thorne at the 5 last week, with the latter drawing two straight DNPs. And Kipper Nichols has emerged as another option down low.

Illinois (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) will likely need them all against the Boilermakers.

No. 21 Purdue (14-4, 3-2) boasts the frontrunner for Big Ten Player of the Year in Caleb Swanigan — a double-double machine with three 20-20 games and one 30-20 game this season. Plus 7-foot-2 Isaac Haas and 6-8 Vincent Edwards, the latter of whom makes for an even bigger lineup when he plays alongside the other two.

“It will be good to be able to have a rotation and be able to try and put different people on their two bigs,” Black said. “Hopefully we can slow them down by having multiple players being able to guard them.”

John Groce doesn’t see Tuesday’s game solely as Illinois’ frontline squaring off against Purdue’s, but the Illini coach didn’t shy away from noting the importance of that particular matchup considering the Boilermakers’ bigs and their ability at both ends.

“Their size affects the defensive end for them, and, obviously, they’re scoring at a high clip efficiency-wise with their bigs,” Groce said. “They rebound the ball. No question about it, I think that’s a key Tuesday. Our guys understand that, and I think our 4s and 5s are looking forward to the challenge.”

Swanigan is the focal point not only of Purdue’s production from its post players, but the Boilermakers’ offense in general. The 6-9 sophomore forward leads the team in scoring, has one of the highest usage rates on the team and has put up a 56/47/78 shooting slash line.

“He’s one of those guys that can impact the game defensively, rebounding and offensively,” Groce said. “He’s that special three-way guy that does it in all three of those areas and certainly makes him one of the best players in the country.”

Morgan said Swanigan, at this point of the season, is possibly the MVP of the Big Ten and “a tough matchup for anybody.”

“His effort, he plays (32) minutes a night at the 4 and 5, which is extremely impressive,” Morgan continued. “He keeps that energy all game and rebounds. Tough guard.”

“We know he’s probably going to get his, but we’ve just got to try our best to not let him get easy baskets,” Black added.

Both Morgan and Black said they’ve seen the Illinois post group improve this season. Individually, there have been some slumps. Morgan’s four straight games with double-digit scoring has him back on track offensively. Black has averaged 7.4 rebounds per game in the Big Ten and has consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. Finke, in more limited opportunities, has gotten back on track, too.

“Just playing well together,” Black said. “I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better at making decisions out of the post. We know when we’ve got a shot we can play 1-on-1, but we’ve also learned when to pass it out and what’s a good shot and how to get other players good shots.”

Road to the tournament

What exactly does Illinois’ NCAA tournament résumé need to contain? Do the Illini need 10 Big Ten wins before the conference tournament? If so, the Illini need eight more victories — four at home, four on the road. Will they fare any better on the road than they have so far this season?

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY examines the seven trips left on the schedule:

Tuesday at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Boilermakers aren’t invulnerable at home, but everything Purdue does will test Illini defensively.

Chance of win: 20 percent

Saturday at Michigan, 1:15 p.m.

First win against Wolverines featured little defense from either team. Better bring shooting shoes.

Chance of win: 45 percent

Jan. 28 at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.

Catch a young Nittany Lions team (three freshmen starters) on the right night, and a road win is on the table.

Chance of win: 60 percent

Feb. 7 at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Wildcats’ dream of their first ever NCAA tournament berth is likely come February, but Illini could play spoiler.

Chance of win: 40 percent

Feb. 18 at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Hawkeyes have same consistency issue Illinois is dealing with, making this game the toss-up of toss-ups.

Chance of win: 50 percent

Feb. 26 at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Will bloom be fully off the rose in Lincoln at this point? Cornhuskers have lost a bit of their early Big Ten magic.

Chance of win: 65 percent

March 4 at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

New coach, same struggle for Rutgers: Big Ten’s worst offense. Perfect for a team that struggles on defense.

Chance of win: 80 percent