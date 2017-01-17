'Embarrassing' loss latest stumble for Illini

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Illinois is now 3 for 3 in the Big Ten.

Three road games. Three slow starts. Three losses.

The culprit has been the same. Defense.

Maryland consistently attacked the rim. Indiana found ways over and through Illinois’ zone.

It was Purdue’s turn Tuesday night in a near capacity Mackey Arena, and the Boilermakers opened the game making five early three-pointers.

Two of the wide open variety by P.J. Thompson, one from Dakota Mathias and a pair of heat checks by Carsen Edwards proving that, yes, the Boilermakers were feeling it from deep.

Illinois didn’t let Purdue’s early lead get out of hand in the first half — not like it did at both Maryland and Indiana — but that did happen after the break with the Illini falling 91-68 in front of a crowd of 13,920 that, in West Lafayette, was more than happy to see it.

Mostly, that is.

A small contingent of Illinois fans — and administrators — had seats behind the Illini bench.

That’s where West Lafayette native turned Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman watched the Illini lose their third straight Big Ten road game.

“It’s obviously tough to play on the road, but everyone does it,” Illinois senior center Maverick Morgan said. “It’s embarrassing to get beat like we did. It’s a number of things, but it starts at the defensive end. We can’t tie our offense to our defense and vice versa. I think we need to work on that because our defense needs to get better. Quick.”

Morgan led Illinois with 15 points and shot 55 percent from the field — all while being active defensively in the first half on Swanigan, helping limit him to 1 of 6 shooting.

Malcolm Hill added 12 points on 50 percent shooting and made some defensive plays of his own.

But it wasn’t nearly enough to avoid another double-digit loss on the road.

“At this point I would say it’s pride and caring enough on the defensive end,” Hill said of what’s tied all three road losses together. “It starts with me. I hold a responsibility for that. I think people are too worried about offense, honestly, top to bottom. It’s my job to get that fixed.”

Illinois was unable to stop either facet of the Purdue offense.

Boilermakers big men Isaac Haas and Swanigan combined for 46 points on 16 of 27 shooting, and Purdue shot 47 percent from three-point range as a team.

Haas said he was surprised he didn’t face more pressure on the block.

“It was definitely surprising they didn’t double as much as I was expecting them to,” the 7-foot-2 center said. “When I’m left 1-on-1 on the block, coach always tells us to score it — me and Biggie.”

Swanigan was less surprised.

“It was Illinois’ game plan not to double,” he said. “You could hear Coach Groce telling them to just pressure the ball. You can’t pressure the ball and guard the post and help. When you play us that way, we’ve had success with it.”

Illinois switched back and forth between doubling the post and not, but struggled to get stops either way.

Groce said the most difficult thing about trying to defend Purdue is choosing which area — post or perimeter — to turn the defensive focus.

“It’s just a decision,” Groce said. “You saw us double it a few times. We forced one turnover, and then the next time it led to a basket. … They’ve obviously been good here for a while, but not very often — if you look at the stat sheet — is there a guy out there around those post players that can’t shoot. Not very often. The hardest thing defending them is picking your poison.”

Defending consistently is Illinois’ issue.

“We’ve got to find a way to impose our will more on that end,” Groce said. “We’re capable of doing it. Now we’ve got to do it more consistently.”