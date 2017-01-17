Illini's grade vs. Purdue: F
Player of the game: Isaac Haas
The Boilermakers center, at 7-foot-2 and 290 pounds, is a mountain of a man to try to stop. Illinois couldn’t. Haas made 9 of 12 shots for a game-high 24 points and rebounded pretty well, too.
Backcourt
Illinois: F
Purdue: A
Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tracy Abrams struggled offensively. Purdue’s P.J. Thompson and Carsen Edwards did not, scoring 24 points combined.
Frontcourt
Illinois: D-
Purdue: A
After a slow start, Caleb Swanigan got his double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Only Maverick Morgan’s 15-point effort and Leron Black rebounds saved the Illini bigs from an “F.”
Bench
Illinois: F
Purdue: A
Mike Thorne and Te’Jon Lucas racked up the fouls. Purdue opted to not guard Jaylon Tate. Michael Finke hit a few threes, but that was pretty much it for the Illini reserves before some late bench scoring.
Overall
Illinois: F
Purdue: A
In six halves of Big Ten road action, Illinois has played a single good one — and even all that accomplished was to not lose by 20-plus at Indiana. The Illini started digging themselves a hole with a home loss to Maryland. It got deeper Tuesday night.
Comments
