LIVE! Purdue

Purdue 38, Illinois 26 — 3:40 left in 1st half

Maverick Morgan leads Illinois with eight points on 3 of 6 shooting. Michael Finke's been even more efficient for his six points, making both of his three-pointers and going 2 of 3. The rest of the Illini are a combined 6 of 20 (30 percent) from the field. Te'Jon Lucas has three fouls. So does Mike Thorne Jr. Tracy Abrams hasn't made any of his four shots. Leron Black and Jalen Coleman-Lands are a combined 2 of 9. Purdue actively hasn't guarded Jaylon Tate when he's been in the game.

In short, more concerning than good so far for the Illini.

Purdue 29, Illinois 19 — 7:48 left in 1st half

Illinois was able to narrow its deficit in the last 4 minutes for one reason really. Te'Jon Lucas was on the floor, and the Illini's ball movement is simply better when he plays than when he doesn't — whether that's him making the pass or finishing a good one from Malcolm Hill. But Lucas just picked up his third foul of the half before the last timeout, so that's the last anyone will see of him until after the break. Most likely. The Illini will have to find some way to not be stagnant on the offensive end without Lucas. Haven't been able to so far.

Purdue 23, Illinois 11 — 11:30 left in 1st half

Remember when Illinois needed to prove it could get off to a strong start in a Big Ten road game? You must. The game didn't start that long ago. And, well, it didn't happen. Purdue opened the game making five straight three-pointers and has led by as many as 14 points (at 19-5). The Boilermakers are currently shooting 64 percent (71 percent on threes), while Illinois is connecting at a 38 percent clip. That 38 percent even includes 1 of 2 shooting from three-point range. Lots of jump shots not falling for Illini, which, if the final portion of pregame warmups was any indication, was going to happen apparently.

Illinois at No. 21 Purdue — 6 p.m., BTN

Turnovers — but more so limiting them — is a popular topic of conversation for John Groce. The Illini coach would like to see no more than 11 turnovers in a game. For the most part in Big Ten play, that's what Groce has gotten, with the outlier being 17 turnovers at Maryland.

"Just continuing to challenge our team to take care of the ball and defend," Groce said. "We’ve come a long way. We’ve got 58 turnovers in five league games. If you remember where we were early in the year, that’s a lot of progress."

Illinois at No. 21 Purdue — 6 p.m., BTN

I made my way to Mackey Arena earlier this afternoon with former Illini — and current radio analyst — Doug Altenberger after we arrived in West Lafayette almost simultaneously. He said Mackey was always one of his favorite places to play even though he never had much success against the Boilermakers on their home court.

Apparently one game here in West Lafayette, fans lined up to lob oranges at the Illinois bus as it arrived at the arena. Altenberger characterized it as taking "heavy fire." Apparently they were some pretty big oranges. The arena was also full nearly three hours before tip that game, according to Altenberger. Fans weren't let in this year until about 35 minutes ago, and, with 25 mintues to tip, there are plenty of open seats in the 360 degrees of bleacher seating (save for some comfy setback options opposite the team benches at court level).

Illinois at No. 21 Purdue — 6 p.m., BTN

Illinois didn't play in West Lafayette, Ind., last season, but did manage to split the season series with Purdue. The Illini won at home — beating a top 20 Boilermakers team by 14 — and then lost in the third round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis by 31.

The last time Illinois played at Mackey Arena at the end of the 2014-15 season, the Illini gave up a halftime lead and lost their regular season finale. Then they went on to lose their opening game of the Big Ten tournament and lone NIT game against Alabama.

So, coming off Saturday's home loss to Maryland, the Illini can not only get back on track this season but avenge their rather disappointing last trip to Purdue. Getting back on the court right away after that loss to the Terrapins, Illini coach John Groce said, is a good thing.

"We’re ready to get back out there," Groce said. "That’s the beauty of playing a Big Ten game. Unless it happens to be one of your two bye weeks, the next one is coming in about two to three days. You’ve got to have amnesia pretty quickly and move on and get your mind and your body right for the next one. That’s what we’ve done over the last couple days."

Illinois at No. 21 Purdue — 6 p.m. BTN

Caleb Swanigan isn't simply having a good season for Purdue. The 6-foot-9 power forward is having a historically good season. Swanigan is averaging 18.2 ppg to lead Purdue. That's fine. Ties him for third in the Big Ten with Malcolm Hill.

Swanigan's rebounding numbers, however, are a little more notable. He's averaging a league-best 12.6 rpg. That also puts him at No. 1 in the nation. And here's where we get to the historic part ... No Big Ten player has averaged better than 12 rpg since the 1976-77 season when Iowa's Bruce King did it.

Swanigan, therefore (and quite obviously) is Illinois' biggest challenge. How are the Illini going to try and slow him down? Or is it let Swanigan get his and slow down everybody else? The Boilermakers have lost when Swanigan has put up a monster game — like their loss to Minnesota when Swanigan finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds.

But here's John Groce's "full scout" on Purdue he shared with Illinois media on Monday afternoon ...

"They have great size," Groce said. "They rebound it well. They have great interior scoring, great three-point shooting. Very unselfish, they’re averaging around 21 assists a game, which is among the tops in the country.

"I think they’ve got a real good blend of interior and perimeter scoring and threats, which makes them very difficult to guard. They’re always stingy defensively and do a great job of defensive rebounding. You have to really work to get second shots against them."

Illinois at No. 21 Purdue — 6 p.m., BTN

The one thing Illinois can't afford to do against Purdue is fall behind early. One, that's just not a particularly smooth road to success for a road game. Two, that's exactly what the Illini have done in their past two games away from State Farm Center. Illinois coach John Groce mentioned after the past two games that his team had taken a step forward. Against Michigan, that meant a super efficient offense — some exciting basketball. Against Maryland, it was better defense — at least in the first half.

Falling behind early in another Big Ten road game, making that more of a trend, would be a step — or three — backward. Big steps.

"Without question we’ve got to start better," Groce said. " I don’t know what that means score wise. Obviously, you want to make every shot and you want to keep them from making any — we all want that — but I think it’s more physical disposition, mental disposition (and) controlling what we can control to get off to a better start."

Good afternoon/early evening and welcome back to another LIVE! Report on the road. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) is all set up at Mackey Arena with Illinois (12-6, 2-3) set to take on No. 21 Purdue (14-4, 3-2) in West Lafayette, Ind. It's my first trip to Mackey since the Illini and Boilermakers didn't play here last season. My first impression? It's a cozy venue. One I can imagine — and have been told — can get awfully loud.

That doesn't exactly bode well for Illinois since playing on the road hasn't been the Illini's strong suit this season. Sure, it's a small sample size with just two true road games, but Illinois lost by 25 at Maryland and then by 16 at Indiana. The Illini fell behind early in both — remarkably so against the Hoosiers — and that's basically the kiss of death if Purdue is on.

The Boilermakers, of course, have a vaunted frontcourt anchored by probable (at this point) Big Ten Player of the Year Caleb Swanigan. But Purdue can knock down some three-pointers, too. The Boilermakers' shooters might have seen their efficiency dip in Big Ten play, but Illinois' struggles defending the three-point line could snap them out of that.

With tip about 90 minutes away here in West Lafayette, get caught up on everything Illini hoops that graced the pages of The News-Gazette since Saturday's home loss to Maryland ...

Post rotation filled with questions for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — A healthy post rotation was one of the top storylines for Illinois heading into this season after the injuries that derailed both Leron Black and Mike Thorne Jr.’s seasons a year ago.

After relying solely on Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke in 2015-16, the Illini finally had more options on the block.

That post rotation has changed between the season opener against Southeast Missouri State and Tuesday’s game at No. 21 Purdue.

Black took over for Finke in the starting lineup in November. Morgan supplanted Thorne at the 5 last week, with the latter drawing two straight DNPs. And Kipper Nichols has emerged as another option down low.

Illinois (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) will likely need them all against the Boilermakers.

— Beat writer's pick: Purdue 69, Illinois 58

— (VIDEO) Illini Preview: 'Expecting a fight'

— Backcourt struggles in loss to Maryland

Tate: Who will step up at guard for Illini?

College basketball has become a guard’s game.

Forget the Big Dipper and the Sky Hook. Shaq does commercials now. Villanova won the NCAA title last season with Jalen Brunson earning his spurs alongside guards Josh Hart and Ryan Arciadiacono.

The multiple championship runs by UConn (2011 and 2014) and Duke (2010 and 2015) were propelled by extraordinary backcourt play.

Even Kentucky and North Carolina powerhouses had electric playmakers.

Illini troubles can be traced directly to a lack thereof. You could get by with Malcolm Hill, Maverick Morgan and Leron Black up front if you had Dee Brown and Deron Williams at the guards.

