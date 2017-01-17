Multiple struggles hinder Illini at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — John Groce sort of expected Purdue post players Isaac Haas and Caleb Swanigan to play well in Tuesday night’s game at Mackey Arena.

The Illinois coach had seen the Boilermakers duo do that enough.

So that was a concern. But Groce said he was also concerned about the rest of Purdue’s offense — particularly its three-point shooting. It was a well-founded concern.

The Boilermakers shot 47 percent from the three-point line and were even more efficient at the free throw line in their 91-68 victory against the Illini.

“The point differential on three-point shooting and the point differential on free throw points is 21,” Groce said. “That was my concern going into the game. It was a 23-point game. I was worried about those two areas as I was their size. ...

“Ironically, we got to the line the same amount as they did — 22 times. We did not cash in like they did. Give them credit. They stepped up and made 20 out of 22, and we were 11 out of 22.”

Illinois’ free throw woes were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to its offensive struggles against Purdue.

The Illini hit some shots late to get to 40 percent for the game, but they finished just 3 of 17 from three-point range.

“Second half I didn’t think the energy and effort level was where it was in the first half,” Groce said. “I thought we attached our defense a little bit too much to our offense to the fact we had missed some shots and weren’t scoring. That’s happened a couple different times now. I expect more with that.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Tracy Abrams was able to curtail his recurring foul trouble against Purdue, committing zero Tuesday night.

Foul trouble, though, has plagued the sixth-year point guard in conference play.

Abrams fouled out of the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri — the first time he fouled out since Jan. 9, 2013, against Minnesota in his sophomore season.

Uncharacteristically, Abrams followed up his five fouls against Missouri with four more against both Indiana and Maryland.

That was the first time he’s committed four fouls in two of three games since February 2014.

“I think, obviously, it disrupts rhythm a little bit,” Groce said. “It’s the first time he’s ever went through that on any type of consistent basis over a stretch of games. He’s aware of it and knows how important it is to compete and play hard without fouling.”

Abrams has appeared visibly frustrated with his foul trouble in the past two weeks.

That frustration has leaked into other areas of his game, adding to the struggles he’s had offensively.

“I’ve just got to be a little bit smarter,” Abrams said. “I can’t let my fouls tie to my mental (approach). I haven’t really been in the rhythm of the game with the foul trouble. I’ve got to be really mentally tough and focus on the next play.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Even with fewer fouls, Abrams was unable to remedy his offensive struggles against Purdue with just four points on 1 of 6 shooting.

His production in the Big Ten continues to be well below the level he showed during the nonconference portion of the season.

Groce said Abrams’ shooting slump — he was 10 of 35 from the field in Big Ten play before Tuesday’s game — isn’t a concern.

“The shooting doesn’t bother me a whole lot,” Groce said even though Abrams’ Big Ten production is buoyed by a 6 of 12 shooting performance against Ohio State. “I’m always kind of wired that way. I’m concerned about getting our team — and Tracy — to take care of the ball and defend better. As long as he’s taking good shots, I’m going to live with that. Over a period of time, he’ll be fine there.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Abrams said his consecutive missed seasons with a torn right ACL and torn left Achilles haven’t hampered him this season.

“I’m good physically,” the 6-foot-3 point guard said. “I’ve just got to keep sticking with the process. Obviously, I haven’t been playing well. I’m tough mentally, and I know that coach is doing a great job with me.”

Groce simply wants Abrams to keep doing what he’s done all season. He wants his veteran guard to be the “quarterback” of the team, be a vocal leader, take care of the ball and defend.

“Nothing’s really changed with that,” Groce said. “That’s been pretty steadfast. That’s what we think he can do. We think he’s more than capable of that. We believe that he can do that, and he’s done that a lot this season.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Michael Finke was the last Illini out for pregame warmups Saturday against Maryland.

Monday morning, he received extra treatment from athletic trainer Paul Schmidt — a lingering foot issue after injuring it in Illinois’ win against Michigan last week.

Finke’s injury didn’t keep him off the court against Maryland on Saturday or Tuesday at Purdue.

The redshirt sophomore forward finished with six points on a pair of first-half three-pointers against the Boilermakers.

“He’s done a good job with getting himself ready to play,” Groce said. “Could that linger how long? I don’t know. Finke’s a pretty tough guy — mentally and physically. There’s a lot of guys that may not play through foot stuff, but he does. (Maverick) Morgan has as well.

“Those guys have a little toughness to them, obviously, and want to be out there. He’s done a good job of getting himself ready to practice and ready to play.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Te’Jon Lucas’ confidence continues to rise.

The freshman point guard has taken on a larger role in the past few games, and even with some struggles feels like he has a better understanding of what’s expected of him.

He had 10 points Tuesday against the Boilermakers.

“I get better each day, just trusting the coaches and the process and my teammates,” Lucas said. “We’ve got to learn from wins and losses. I made a couple mistakes in the win, a couple mistakes in the loss. I’ve just got to learn from it and get better.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois is adding a point guard in the 2017 class in Florida four-star Trent Frazier and a combo guard with point guard skills in Peoria Manual’s Da’Monte Williams.

That hasn’t kept the Illini from continuing to recruit 2018 point guards with open offers to Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy’s Darius Garland, Morgan Park’s Ayo Dosunmu and Courtney Ramey out of Webster Groves, Mo.

Ramey narrowed down his list of 20-plus offers to a top 13 on Tuesday in a tweet from his dad, Terrell Ramey. Illinois made the cut.

The 6-3 junior is also still considering Arkansas, Creighton, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Marquette, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State, Southern California and Texas.

Ramey is averaging 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and two steals per game for the Statesmen (10-2) this season.

He had 21 points and hit the game-winner in a showdown with Illinois signee Javon Pickett and Belleville East at the Highland Shootout earlier this month, while being held to just 13 points in a loss to fellow Illini target Tim Finke and Champaign Central in early December.