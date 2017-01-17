Tate: A laugher in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Look up intimidation in the dictionary and you’ll find a picture of Mackey Arena.

They suffocate the players, the top row of this tightly packed basketball gym only slightly more distant from the court than the initial rows of old C-Section of the State Farm Center.

Purdue students filled their bleacher seats an hour before Tuesday’s tipoff.

Dressed in black, the die-hard fandom reveled in a stunning introduction featuring scoreboard urges from many past Boilermakers icons, from Gene Keady through Rick Mount.

Unlike two years ago, when they trailed Illinois 26-13 before erupting on a 15-minute, 35-9 outburst, the Boilermakers got this one over in a hurry.

Five early treys sparked a 19-5 opening thrust, after which their twin towers, Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas, ran up 46 points and 16 rebounds against overwhelmed UI rim non-defenders.

Altogether the hosts barged inside for 19 layups and dunks in a 91-68 laugher.

Homecourt dominance

The recent surge of homecourt triumphs within the Big Ten raises the question: How much is the home floor worth? Ten points? Fifteen? Twenty?

— Where teams have met twice — Illinois-Maryland, Michigan State-Minnesota and Purdue-Iowa — the home advantage averages 21 points each.

— Of 14 conference games since last Tuesday, home teams have won 12 (only Rutgers and Illinois lost).

— The same Iowa team that shocked Purdue in Iowa City still is feeling the sting of an 89-54 drubbing at Northwestern.

— Conference members are 135-35 in all games at home this season.

— Illinois has dropped three Big Ten road games by 64 points.



‘Picking your poison’

If it isn’t the different scenery, how do you explain an Illini team shooting 64 percent against Michigan and becoming suddenly inept on free throws (11 of 22) or missing 14 of 17 three-pointers?

But we shouldn’t discuss percentages when the athletes on one team are so clearly superior.

If Illini Maverick Morgan was effective with 15 points on the offensive end, he and his teammates were virtually helpless on defense.

UI coach John Groce called it “picking your poison,” noting that Swanigan and Haas “are usually surrounded by very good shooters (Purdue leads the Big Ten in three-point accuracy). Swanigan is an excellent passer, and Haas as well.”



Streak is the word

Explaining the stumble at Iowa, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said: “They continued to make our perimeter people beat them. Tonight we had better balance. We were able to get the ball inside and play off that.”

Thus did Purdue become the first school to post 100 victories (vs. 87 losses) against Illinois.

The Boilermakers have done it with streaks of 13 in the Mount era of the 1960s, all nine that Brian Cardinal played in through 2000, and eight more ending in 2013.

This has been a consistent program and continues to be a legitimate Top 25 team with more wins, 41, than any Division I team since the start of last season.

Purdue won’t come to Champaign this winter.

It might be a reprise of Tuesday if the Boilermakers did ... although, remember, the Illini upset them in the Farm last season. Is the home court worth that much?



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.