Hill: More pride needed in 'D'

CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm Hill readily admits he’s not the most vocal guy on the basketball court.



You get brief moments of emotion from the Illinois guard during games, but he certainly falls more in the “lead by example” column. Being a vocal leader simply flies against Hill’s naturally reserved personality.



But Hill let his voice be heard in the visitors’ locker room at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night after Illinois lost 91-68 to No. 21 Purdue, falling behind early for a third consecutive road loss in Big Ten play.



“I said some words here and there,” Hill said. “I’m not the most expressive guy, but I expressed myself a little bit. I think it’s time for me to express myself just a little bit more.



“I’m naturally a quiet, shy guy, but I’m open to new things. That’s something I’ve never done before. I think being more expressive can help my team out.”



Hill’s postgame message to his teammates?



“The clean version is we just need to be more prideful on the defensive end,” he said.



That’s a point Hill went back to consistently Tuesday night after the loss to the Boilermakers.



Illinois led 2-0 on a Maverick Morgan baby hook on the opening possession. Then Purdue was off to the races, never trailing again in its eventual 23-point victory.



Morgan said Hill’s message was part keep trying to stay positive and “in a nice way, we have to change things.”



“I think that’s obvious and evident to everyone,” the Illinois senior center continued. “A couple losses — big-time losses — that’s never acceptable and will never be OK at Illinois. No program wants that. I think that’s a major thing, having that edge and a chip on your shoulder all the time to not allow that to happen.”



Illinois cut its deficit to five points on five occasions in the first half. Only once did Illinois get a defensive stop on Purdue’s next possession, but even then the Boilermakers scored first again, eliminating a shot to trim the deficit to single digits.



The closest the Illini got from there was a 12-point deficit with 17 minutes, 33 seconds to play in the second half.



“We just need to take more pride on the defensive end,” Hill said again. “Shots, we can’t control if shots go in or not. What we can control is having a presence on the defensive end.”



Morgan said Illinois still could make the changes to be more effective on the defensive end this season, pointing to the fact the Illini have shown better defense in stretches this season. The loss at Purdue was just part of the equation in knowing changes needed to be made.



“After every loss, we’re, obviously, angry,” Morgan said. “We’re not into moral victories or anything. I don’t think any good team — any great team, for sure — is into that. I think going into it we knew we needed to change things, and this is just kind of moreso in your face like, ‘Hey, there it is again, and this is going to continue to happen if we don’t play defense.’ ”



Illinois coach John Groce frequently discusses his team not getting too high or too low following wins or losses. That’s something the Illini have bought into, regularly echoing their coach. They do the same on looking too far into the future of the season.



But that doesn’t mean those thoughts don’t creep into Hill’s mind. The Belleville East product signed with Illinois in November 2012, four months before the last Illini’s last NCAA tournament appearance and a year before his college career began.



“One thing I don’t want to be remembered is someone that didn’t get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament,” he said. “That’s something I don’t want to be remembered by. ... When it’s all said and done, I think I have more to give for this organization, and it’s my job to make sure everybody else gives more from a players’ standpoint.”