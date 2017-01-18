Richey: Seeding is believing (Week of Jan. 16)

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project the top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. This week? Even more ACC heavy.



EAST

1. Villanova

2. North Carolina

3. Oregon

4. Virginia

The Wildcats regained the top spot in the AP poll this week — even with fewer first-place votes than Kansas — and vaulted back to the No. 1 overall seed in this projection. The reason? Plenty of quality wins for Jay Wright’s squad, including an absolute thumping of Xavier last week. Having a leading POTY candidate in Josh Hart doesn’t hurt, either.

SOUTH

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Florida State

4. Arizona

There’s a chance — maybe even a good chance — Gonzaga ends the regular season undefeated. The Bulldogs, featuring Johnathan Williams are favored in their 13 remaining games, making 30-0 a possibility. The potential roadblocks are games at BYU on Feb. 2 and at No. 23 Saint Mary’s on Feb. 11, but Gonzaga just beat the Gaels by 23.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas

2. Kentucky

3. Louisville

4. Butler

Speaking of undefeated runs through the rest of the regular season, Kentucky is favored in all 12 of its remaining conference games — and also against Kansas. But running roughshod over the SEC isn’t necessarily the best thing. Yes, Florida will put up a challenge. Maybe even South Carolina. But neither matches up with Malik Monk & Co.

WEST

1. UCLA

2. Creighton

3. West Virginia

4. Notre Dame

Will Creighton hold on to this spot now that Maurice Watson Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL? Probably not, particularly with games remaining against Butler, Xavier and Villanova in the Big East. The good news is they still have Marcus Foster and Justin Patton, but the Bluejays are going to take some losses without their starting point guard.

