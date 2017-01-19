Asmussen's Hoop it up: Sooners rise to the occasion

Team of the Week

OKLAHOMA

It has been a rough season for the Sooners. It happens when your best player moves to the NBA. Going into Wednesday’s game at West Virginia, Oklahoma was 7-9. But Lon Kruger’s team showed a lot of life against the Mountaineers, upsetting the nation’s No. 7 team 89-87 in overtime. Jordan Woodard hit the winning layup in the closing seconds, two of his 20 points. Wouldn’t want to be at practice with Bob Huggins. The Mountaineers might run for hours.



Team of the Weak

OREGON STATE

H.I.U. had a feeling the Beavers would struggle against rival Oregon. But not this much. The Ducks rolled at home, winning 85-43. Oregon took a 21-0 lead and held the Beavers without a field goal for more than nine minutes. Oregon State made 4 of 24 shots in the first half and trailed 41-13. The rivalry has been played almost 350 times. Saturday’s game was Oregon’s most lopsided win against the Beavers.



Final Four

If the tournament started today, these would be the best bets to be playing the final weekend:

1. Kansas

Through the years, games at Iowa State have been tricky for the Jayhawks. But Bill Self’s team survived a close one Monday, winning 76-72 at Hilton Coliseum. The victory kept Kansas on track to win another Big 12 title, which has become expected during Self’s time in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 6-0 in the conference going into Saturday’s game against Texas. Frank Mason III and pals made sure the Jayhawks ended their two-game losing streak at Ames. Kansas has won 17 in a row since opening the season with a loss to Indiana.



2. Villanova

Jay Wright’s guys might have the Big East locked up by February. Especially, if they keep playing the way they did in Monday’s 30-point romp against Seton Hall. The day the Wildcats moved back to No. 1 in the AP poll, Kris Jenkins scored 16 points and one-time Illinois recruiting target Jalen Brunson scored 13. Josh Hart scored 11 points, but it wasn’t needed as Villanova limited the Pirates to 29 percent shooting. The Wildcats host capable Providence on Saturday.



3. UCLA

It’s never easy to win in Utah. Steve Alford and his Bruins found out the hard way on Saturday in Salt Lake City, edging the host Utes 83-82. UCLA trailed by nine points in the second half and needed Utah to miss a deep shot in the final seconds to secure the victory. Superstar freshman Lonzo Ball led the Bruins with 17 points and eight assists. Alford’s son, Bryce, added 15. UCLA played a late game Thursday against mediocre Arizona State. The challenge comes Saturday, when Arizona visits.



4. Gonzaga

As long as the Bulldogs keep winning, they are staying in the F.F. Saturday’s game against Saint Mary’s was supposed to be a test. Not so much. Gonzaga hit 65 percent of its shots and never gave the Gaels a chance. Washington transfer Nigel Williams-Goss scored 19 points for the hosts. Gonzaga played a late game Thursday at 10-9 Santa Clara and was seeking its 18th win of the season.



Flunking Four

If Santa has a naughty list for college basketball, these teams are certainly on it:

1. Alabama A&M

The Bulldogs almost escaped, losing 57-55 last Saturday against Alabama State. Alabama A&M had a chance to tie it in the final seconds but missed a jumper. The Bulldogs rank near the bottom nationally in scoring and defense. Not a winning combination. They play the No. 2 team in the SWAC, Southern, on Saturday.



2. UTEP

The school was really, really good in basketball one time. How do we know? Because they made a movie about the 1966 national champions. But the current team is struggling, losing 12 in a row this season before a recent two-game win streak. At 4-13, the Miners are not a threat to win Conference USA. They play UTSA on Saturday.



3. Pepperdine

Is there a more beautiful place in the country than Malibu, Calif.? No. Maybe that’s the problem. The Waves are so awestruck by the scenery that they can’t make shots. The team is 5-13 overall and 1-5 in the West Coast Conference, good for last place. They had a late game (probably a loss) at BYU on Thursday.



4. Detroit Mercy

Dick Vitale’s former school ranks among the worst teams in the nation defensively, allowing 84 points per game. East Tennessee scored 107, and Florida State hit 100. The

Titans try to keep a two-game winning streak going tonight at Wright State.



Conference call

Ranking the best leagues in the land:

LEAGUE PREV.

1. ACC 1

2. Big East 3

3. Big 12 4

4. Pac-12 5

5. West Coast 9

6. Big Ten 2

7. SEC 6

8. American 8

9. Missouri Valley 10

10. Atlantic-10 7



Wooden watch

1. Peter Jok, Iowa — The Big Ten’s leading scorer is 13th nationally with a 21.9 average. He is getting heavy attention from all of the Hawkeyes’ opponents and still hitting 40 percent of his three-pointers. Don’t foul him late in the game, either, as he is hitting 91 percent at the line.



2. Malik Monk, Kentucky — The freshman guard ranks among the nation’s leading scorers. He doesn’t waste a lot of shots, hitting 50 percent from the field and 41 percent of his three-pointers.



3. Alec Peters, Valparaiso — There was talk after last season that the Washington native might transfer for his senior year. Good thing he stayed. Only Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene is averaging more points than his 23.9.



Random thoughts

Not done yet

Of course, there is gloom and doom around the Creighton program. The seventh-ranked Bluejays just lost their leader, point guard Maurice Watson, for the season. With Watson, Creighton was considered a potential Final Four team. Without Watson (who thought about a transfer to Illinois before landing in Omaha), Greg McDermott is going to have to find another way. The good news for Creighton is that it has talented players on the bench who are ready to jump in. Expect bigger roles for Ronnie Harrell and Isaiah Zierden and more point-guard responsibilities for super sophomore Khyri Thomas. Yes, there are difficult games remaining in the Big East, but Creighton just won at Xavier with Watson out for most of the game. Sometimes, players are capable of rising up and doing more than you think possible. The folks in Omaha are hoping this is one of those times. The NCAA tournament selection committee will watch Creighton the next several games to see how it reacts to Watson’s absence.



Changing their ways

Speaking of the NCAA tourna-ment selection committee, it is bringing together top statistical minds to improve the way it picks teams. Those meeting in Indianapolis include Jerry Palm, Jerry Sagarin, Ken Pomeroy and others. The goal is to find a way to measure a team’s seasonlong performance. The most often-used statistic is RPI. But the number-crunchers can help the committee dig deeper. H.I.U. rarely has had a problem with the teams the committee picks. But you must applaud the willingness to make it better. Better use of statistics also should help with the tournament seedings, which have been easier to com-plain about in recent tournaments. Whatever changes are made, it is critical that the committee explains them before the start of next season.



Fitting honor

UCLA has scheduled Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Day for Saturday’s matchup against the Arizona

Wildcats. H.IU. is old enough to remember the star center in his early years with the Milwaukee Bucks. Before that, he was the three-time MVP for UCLA in its NCAA title run from 1967 to ‘69. A dominant college player, he was even better in the pros, winning five titles (four with the Lakers) and becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

