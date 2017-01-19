Illini coaches: Five years and counting

In the program’s history, Illinois has had eight coaches, including John Groce, spend at least five seasons in charge of the Illini. A look at how their first five seasons went before Illinois plays on Saturday at Michigan:



COACH YEARS REC. WINNING PCT.



Ralph Jones 1912-17 61-16 .792



Comment: Oversaw the only undefeated season in school history, with his 1914-15 team finishing 16-0 and beating all 12 of its Big Ten foes by an average of 11.1 points.



Harry Combes 1947-52 94-26 .783



Comment: Monticello native guided Illini to three Big Ten titles in his first five seasons and went 316-150 in 20 seasons before slush-fund scandal cost him the job in 1967.



Bruce Weber 2003-08 128-47 .731



Comment: Weber ended up 210-101 in nine seasons with six NCAA tournament appearances before he was fired in March 2012 after his final team went 17-15.



Doug Mills 1936-41 64-31 .674



Comment: Former Illini basketball and football standout before he coached his alma mater and recruited the Whiz Kids. Retired in 1947 with 151-66 record.



J. Craig Ruby 1922-27 50-33 .602



Comment: His second team went 11-6 and tied for the Big Tent title. Only suffered one losing season in 14 years, compiling a 148-95 overall record.



Harv Schmidt 1967-72 70-49 .588



Comment: Schmidt only lasted two more seasons, with the Illini finishing 5-18 in 1973-74 before Gene Bartow led program for exactly one season before bolting for UCLA.



John Groce 2012-present 89-68 .567



Comment: Heat is on Groce after two consecutive Big Ten losses have Illini on verge of missing out on NCAA tournament for fourth straight season.



Lou Henson 1975-80 84-65 .564



Comment: Didn’t make NCAA tournament until his sixth season in 1981 but wound up as program’s all-time winningest coach with 423 victories before stepping aside in 1995.

