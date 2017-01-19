Illini coaches: Five years and counting
In the program’s history, Illinois has had eight coaches, including John Groce, spend at least five seasons in charge of the Illini. A look at how their first five seasons went before Illinois plays on Saturday at Michigan:
COACH YEARS REC. WINNING PCT.
Ralph Jones 1912-17 61-16 .792
Comment: Oversaw the only undefeated season in school history, with his 1914-15 team finishing 16-0 and beating all 12 of its Big Ten foes by an average of 11.1 points.
Harry Combes 1947-52 94-26 .783
Comment: Monticello native guided Illini to three Big Ten titles in his first five seasons and went 316-150 in 20 seasons before slush-fund scandal cost him the job in 1967.
Bruce Weber 2003-08 128-47 .731
Comment: Weber ended up 210-101 in nine seasons with six NCAA tournament appearances before he was fired in March 2012 after his final team went 17-15.
Doug Mills 1936-41 64-31 .674
Comment: Former Illini basketball and football standout before he coached his alma mater and recruited the Whiz Kids. Retired in 1947 with 151-66 record.
J. Craig Ruby 1922-27 50-33 .602
Comment: His second team went 11-6 and tied for the Big Tent title. Only suffered one losing season in 14 years, compiling a 148-95 overall record.
Harv Schmidt 1967-72 70-49 .588
Comment: Schmidt only lasted two more seasons, with the Illini finishing 5-18 in 1973-74 before Gene Bartow led program for exactly one season before bolting for UCLA.
John Groce 2012-present 89-68 .567
Comment: Heat is on Groce after two consecutive Big Ten losses have Illini on verge of missing out on NCAA tournament for fourth straight season.
Lou Henson 1975-80 84-65 .564
Comment: Didn’t make NCAA tournament until his sixth season in 1981 but wound up as program’s all-time winningest coach with 423 victories before stepping aside in 1995.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.