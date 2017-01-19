Tate: Groce's job status is talk of town

Do fans matter? Do university leaders simply view Gus Phan, that collective fellow, as an unavoidable necessity?



Well, the suits-on-high better care. Who else built those multimillion-dollar stadiums and arenas? Gus fills the seats. Companies supporting a proliferation of games on TV count on Gus to watch their commercials.



We’ve seen Illini athletic director Josh Whitman greeting basketball fans at the turnstiles and offering various ticket deals at a State Farm Center restructured for their convenience.



But there’s a dichotomy here. The purpose of all this energy and facility expenditure is to create the best opportunity for success ... to win. When half the teams lose, half the fans are unhappy. Multiply this by thousands and you find, in a seemingly simple game like basketball, a sea-to-sea torrent of Guses who think they know better.



Playing to the crowd



So a coach’s relationship with Gus always is tenuous. Basketball coaches operate in a closed world, and all those middle-rungers — everyone can’t win — are constantly aware of the ever-forming posse.



When contracts begin to run down, they are alert to skip town for the next gig. When Vanderbilt’s Kevin Stallings left for Pittsburgh, he was just one of roughly 50 Division I head coaches to move, voluntarily or otherwise, since last season.



So head coaches ride a slippery slope, mindful there’s nothing to be gained from verbally antagonizing their constituency.



But every now and then, we discover how these coaches really feel. Mark Gottfried, one of those on the griddle, let it slip after his North Carolina State team lost to Boston College.



In a postgame rant, Gottfried stated that he didn’t care what fans thought about his team’s progress. In other words: “Mind your own business.” After which AD Debbie Yow stepped in “to assure you that what our fans think does matter.”



Long road ahead for Illini



Yeah, sure, OK. But isn’t it really: “We want your money and we want your presence, but our complaint department is a round basket. More advice, we don’t need.”



Or at least the advice of all those Guses who, in ridiculing the coach, are viewed as dissing the program, disrespecting the players and hampering recruiting.



There’s the catch. As we see locally, a segment of Illini fandom, growing more muscular through another disappointing season, has taken up arms in the belief that change will be for the better. They think they’re helping the program’s long-term health.



With the camouflaged nature of the internet, we don’t know if the plaintiffs are game attendees or just grumps complaining from their couch. But we do know when voices in the wilderness turn into a crescendo.



So some of us are muffling our ears as John Groce’s Illini take their 2-4 Big Ten record to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. They need an unlikely 8-4 finish to reach a barely acceptable 10-8 conference finish. A fourth Big Ten road loss would make the NCAA tournament a fading quest.



Big decision awaits



Illini fans are the worst, we hear. No, not really. They’re no different than those following Iowa or demanding Kim Anderson’s ouster at Missouri, except that our veteran members have a stronger memory of a happier day.



The Illini went 134-18 at home during the Lou Henson heyday from 1981 through 1990, and were a spectacular 93-4 at home in the seven years ending in 2006.



It’s bad enough to lose on the road. But the aspect of basketball that keeps the cash register clicking is home success. You don’t hear Gus grumbling after home wins, but it was deafening when Maryland’s Terrapins strutted off the court here last Saturday.



Whitman’s ultimate conclusion regarding Groce is the dominant topic in the community. From barbershops to coffee shops, from offices to fitness centers, they’re asking whether Whitman will eat the two-year buyout on Groce’s contract. Has the AD conferred with Jerry Colangelo, Mannie Jackson and others in forming a secret list?



We’ll know more soon. The ugly part in this business is that the new AD will lose part of his golden image if he lets it slide. Gus Phan has decided.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette.