Big Ten basketball glance: Two critical games for Illini

GROCE-O-METER



We gauge how close John Groce is to ending a three-year NCAA tournament drought: The chances are running out for Illinois — especially if the Illini were to lose on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich., against the Wolverines. Blowing a winnable game at home against Maryland stings, and Groce’s squad hasn’t even been competitive in road contests, losing all three trips by at least 16 points. Illinois needs to get Tracy Abrams back on track, and if the Illini lose a home contest to Iowa this week, it really will be time to panic.

THE SCHEDULE

Eight teams are within two games of Maryland at the top of the Big Ten standings, and all but Rutgers are within three games of the Terps. Copy editor Steve Bourbon hasn’t been able to figure out the conference’s hierarchy, either, as he went 8-3 last week, bringing his season record to 25-17. Here’s what’s on tap this week in the conference:



SATURDAY

Nebraska at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU

The shine is off the apple for the Cornhuskers. After stunning many with a 3-0 start to conference play, Nebraska has lost its last three games. There’s a good chance for Tim Miles’ squad to get back to its winning ways against Rutgers, a team that has lost seven in a row.

Bourbon’s pick: Nebraska, 77-69



Penn State at No. 21 Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

Penn State nearly toppled Indiana at home earlier this week if not for a late three-pointer from James Blackmon Jr. Purdue is just a different team when it plays at home, as the Boilermakers’ only loss at Mackey Arena this season was a three-point nailbiter to defending national champion Villanova.

Bourbon’s pick: Purdue, 88-65



Illinois at Michigan, 1:15 p.m., BTN

Not much defense was played when these teams met for the first time in Champaign on Jan. 11. Illinois outshot Michigan in the 85-69 decision by draining a blistering 64.2 percent of its shots from the field and 64.3 percent from behind the three-point line. How much is home court worth? Illinois has yet to win a true road game this season.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan, 87-80



Michigan State at Indiana, 3 p.m., ESPN

This is going to be a fun game, and we’ll find out how good both of these teams are. Both came in with sky-high expectations and haven’t lived up to the hype. Both have dealt with injuries to star players. The Spartans lost Miles Bridges for more than a month with an ankle injury, and the Hoosiers just lost OG Anunoby for the season. It could come down to coaching, and Tom Izzo is one of the best in the business.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan State, 77-76



No. 17 Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., BTN

When these two schools meet on the gridiron, they play for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Why aren’t there trophy games in basketball? It’s always fun to have a little hardware added to the rivalry. This game marks a golden chance for the Gophers to pick up another impressive win.

Bourbon’s pick: Wisconsin, 66-59



SUNDAY

Northwestern at Ohio State, noon, BTN

The Buckeyes have picked themselves off the mat after a disastrous 0-4 start to Big Ten play with back-to-back wins against Michigan State and Nebraska. Ohio State has a tendency to play close games, as nine of its 19 games have been decided by five points or fewer.

Bourbon’s pick: Ohio State, 77-73



TUESDAY

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

Maryland star point guard Melo Trimble has seen his shooting numbers rise from last season, even while carrying a heavier load offensively. The junior has increased his percentage from 41 to 44.5 on field goals and increased his three-point percentage from 31.5 to 35.8. One red flag: Trimble has turned the ball over 58 times this season, compared to 59 assists.

Bourbon’s pick: Maryland, 79-59



No. 21 Purdue at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

The Boilermakers haven’t won at Breslin Center since Feb. 27, 2011. This one has a chance to be a high-scoring affair. Purdue leads the conference with a 40.6 three-point shooting percentage, while Michigan State isn’t far behind at 37.1.

Bourbon’s pick: Purdue, 84-80



Penn State at No. 17 Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

It’s a battle between one of the conference’s most efficient offenses and one of its least productive. Penn State is shooting 41.4 percent from the field, lowest in the conference, compared with Wisconsin’s 47.9 percent clip. The Badgers can be ruthless offensively, with so many weapons inside and out.

Bourbon’s pick: Wisconsin, 74-57



WEDNESDAY

Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN

These two teams are frighteningly similar. Their scoring offense, defense, rebounding and assist per-game numbers are all within 1.2 of each other, so it’s no surprise the Gophers and Buckeyes find themselves near each other in the middle of the muddled Big Ten standings.

Bourbon’s pick: Ohio State, 72-68



Iowa at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Peter Jok (21.5 ppg) and Malcolm Hill (17.8 ppg) should be able to light up the scoreboard in this matchup. Both guys do it all for their squads, so it will come down to which team’s role players can rise to the occasion.

Bourbon’s pick: Illinois, 77-73



THURSDAY

Nebraska at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN

Is Scottie Lindsey the most underrated player in the Big Ten? The junior is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest to go along with 1.2 steals. One of his biggest improvements, however, has been his increased ability to get to the free-throw line (54 times so far this season versus 23 all of last season).

Bourbon’s pick: Northwestern, 71-60



Indiana at Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN2

These two teams have provided some entertaining contests the last few years. Three of their last four meetings have been decided by four points or fewer. Big advantage for the Hoosiers: Indiana ranks ninth in the country in rebounding, while Michigan is an unfathomable 340th.

Bourbon’s pick: Indiana, 78-74

THE STANDINGS

TEAM BIG TEN ALL LATEST SPOT ON JOE LUNARDI’S BRACKETOLOGY BOARD (JAN. 19)

Maryland 5-1 17-2 East No. 7 seed; second round vs. No. 10 Middle Tennessee

Wisconsin 4-1 15-3 Midwest No. 5 seed; second round vs. No. 12 Nevada

Northwestern 4-2 15-4 East No. 9 seed; second round vs. No. 8 USC

Purdue 4-2 15-4 West No. 6 seed; second round vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh

Michigan State 4-2 12-7 Midwest No. 7 seed; second round vs. No. 10 Texas Tech

Minnesota 3-3 15-4 South No. 7 seed; second round vs. No. 10 Miami

Indiana 3-3 13-6 West No. 8 seed; second round vs. No. 9 Iowa State

Penn State 3-3 11-8 Not listed

Nebraska 3-3 9-9 Not listed

Iowa 3-4 11-9 Not listed

Illinois 2-4 12-7 Next four out

Michigan 2-4 12-7 Next four out

Ohio State 2-4 12-7 Not listed

Rutgers 0-6 11-8 Not listed

AWARDS WATCH: How Steve Bourbon sees it



Big Ten MVP

PLAYER, SCHOOL PREV.

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue 1

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin 2

Melo Trimble, Maryland 5

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana —

Malcolm Hill, Illinois 3

Bourbon’s take: Swanigan had his streak of nine consecutive double-doubles snapped in a loss to Iowa on Jan. 12 but bounced back with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a drubbing of Illinois. Blackmon rescued Indiana with a three-pointer in the waning seconds to beat Penn State, and he’ll be forced to carry an even heavier load now that OG Anunoby is lost for the season.



Illini MVP

PLAYER, POS. PREV.

Malcolm Hill, G 1

Maverick Morgan, C 2

Leron Black, F 3

Te’Jon Lucas, G —

Tracy Abrams, G —

Bourbon’s take: Morgan is averaging 10.4 ppg, but he’s the only Illini player in double figures other than Hill for the season. Lucas doesn’t have eye-popping numbers, but he’s earned more playing time with productive outings in his last three games. Hill hasn’t quite been his usual self, as he’s been limited to 11 and 12 points, respectively, in his past two games.



Freshman of the Year

PLAYER, SCHOOL PREV.

Miles Bridges, Michigan St. 2

Anthony Cowan, Maryland 4

Nick Ward, Michigan St. 3

Amir Coffey, Minnesota 1

Mike Watkins, Penn State —

Bourbon’s take: Bridges couldn’t save the Spartans against Ohio State on Sunday, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. He posted 24 points and nine rebounds on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting (4 of 5 from three-point range). Illinois fans saw up close and personal how good Cowan can be with his 19-point, seven-rebound effort last Saturday.



Coach of the Year

COACH, SCHOOL PREV.

Mark Turgeon, Maryland 2

Greg Gard, Wisconsin 4

Chris Collins, Northwestern —

Tom Izzo, Michigan St. 5

Richard Pitino, Minnesota 1

Bourbon’s take: Turgeon’s Terps have won four consecutive games and sit atop the conference standings. While some other teams have faded in conference play after strong starts, Collins’ Wildcats continue to pile up wins. Northwestern is 4-2 in Big Ten play and 15-4 overall, winning three straight.



Dance cards

SCHOOL POSTSEASON FATE

Indiana NCAA

Maryland NCAA

Michigan State NCAA

Northwestern NCAA

Purdue NCAA

Wisconsin NCAA

Michigan NIT

Minnesota NIT

Ohio State NIT

Illinois CBI

Iowa Home

Nebraska Home

Penn State Home

Rutgers Home

Bourbon’s take: Indiana is the most perilous of the group currently in the Big Dance. Losing Anunoby for the season really will hurt the Hoosiers at both ends of the floor. Despite top-tier talent, Indiana has struggled to find any consistency. On the positive side, if the Chicago Cubs can win the World Series, then Northwestern can make the NCAA tournament.