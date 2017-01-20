UI MBB preview: at Michigan

Illinois at Michigan

1:15 p.m. Saturday



Lineups



Illinois (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 9.6



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.9



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 17.8



F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 9.9



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.4



Off the bench



G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 3.7



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.1



F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 3.3



FYI: Abrams is 1 of 19 (5 percent) from three-point range in Big Ten play, and, after going 0 of 2 against Purdue, has missed his last 12 shots from deep. The Illini are shooting 31.5 percent from three-point range in conference games.



Michigan (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Derrick Walton Jr. Sr. 6-1 12.6



G M-A Abdur-Rahkman Jr. 6-4 8.0



G Zak Irvin Sr. 6-6 14.5



F D.J. Wilson Jr. 6-10 10.2



F Moritz Wagner So. 6-11 12.1



Off the bench



G Duncan Robinson Sr. 6-8 8.4



F Mark Donnal Sr. 6-9 5.3



G Xavier Simpson Fr. 6-0 1.5



FYI: Wilson is coming off his worst game of the season in the Wolverines’ 68-64 loss on Tuesday at Wisconsin. In 30 minutes, he missed all four of his shots and finished scoreless before fouling out.



Details



Site: Crisler Center (12,721), Ann Arbor, Mich.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Bob Wenzel (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.



Series history: Illinois leads 87-81.



Last meeting: Illinois won 85-69 on Jan. 11 in Champaign.



FYI: The Illini have one win in Ann Arbor in the last decade, a 51-44 victory on Feb. 23, 2010. Mike Davis finished with a double-double (13 points and 12 rebounds), while Demetri McCamey (14 points, nine rebounds) and Mike Tisdale (nine points, 11 rebounds) came close.



Scott Richey’s storylines



FINKE BACK ON TRACK



Illinois’ six-game winning streak to end the nonconference portion of its season didn’t feature the best from Michael Finke on the offensive end. The redshirt sophomore forward was 6 of 19 (32 percent) from the field and 4 of 13 (31 percent) from three-point range. The start of Big Ten play, though, saw the Champaign native get back on track offensively. Finke’s 14 of 23 (61 percent) from the field and 8 of 15 (53 percent) from three-point range in the last six games. “It’s feeling pretty good,” Finke said of his shot. “I can’t think about it. Make it, shoot the next one. Miss it, shoot the next one. I feel like every time I’m shooting it’s going in, so I’ve just got to keep shooting.”



CLEAR MESSAGE



Tracy Abrams said the message from the Illinois coaching staff this week between Tuesday’s loss at Purdue and today’s game at Michigan has been pretty clear. “Defense,” the sixth-year Illini point guard said. “Most importantly, defense. We’ve given up, on the road, like 90-some points the three road games we’ve had. Teams are shooting like 50 percent-plus from the field. As players, we’ve got to lock in and do a better job with that.” Illinois’ road woes are also pretty clear, and Abrams wasn’t far off in his numbers. The Illini have given up 84, 96 and 91 points in losses at Maryland, Indiana and Purdue, respectively, and the Terrapins (56 percent), Hoosiers (59 percent) and Boilermakers (60 percent) didn’t have much trouble running an efficient offense against the Illinois defense.



Prediction: Michigan 80, Illinois 71



Until Illinois proves it can compete on the road in the Big Ten — let alone win — picking the Illini is a risky proposition. Now if there was one game that might be the one to snap Illinois’ three-game road losing streak, it could be this one. The Illini already defeated Michigan by 16 points in Champaign. Also, there’s only one Big Ten defense that’s worse than the Illini. That’s the Wolverines. Whatever the outcome, expect lots of points. (N-G prediction record: 14-5)