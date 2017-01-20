UI men not showing panic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The mood outside the visitors’ locker room at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night wasn’t a happy one, rather bleak was probably the best way to describe it.



Illinois had just lost by 23 points to No. 21 Purdue, a third consecutive double-digit defeat on the road in the Big Ten.



Malcolm Hill, not one for great displays of emotion, was upset in his own way. There was a clear sense the Illini’s latest loss was weighing on the senior guard — another disappointment in a season starting to accumulate them at an increasing clip. Maverick Morgan went as far as to say the loss to the Boilermakers was “embarrassing.”



The mood at Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday morning was a touch brighter even on a foggy, gloomy start to the day.



“We were very, very upset about the performance we had and how that game went,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said.



“But we were able to channel that emotion after a day off — everybody get away from it and come back refocused with a different mindset,” Abrams continued. “We’ve got to learn from it, and we’ve just got to play better on defense.”



No, the Illini hadn’t forgotten about their most recent stumble on the road, but it was clear in their words the body blow they received at the hands of Purdue hadn’t knocked them from their sense of purpose.



Not yet, at least. Illinois hasn’t bottomed out — isn’t completely weighed down by another slow start to Big Ten play — but taking a 12-7 overall record and 2-4 Big Ten mark into Saturday’s 1:15 p.m. game at Michigan doesn’t have the Illini riding high, either.



“Not sure; I think it’s all right,” Hill said about the vibe around the team. “It’s not worried, not nervous. Not happy, not excited. Just getting ready for the next game. It’s not anything too positive or not anything too negative. Right in the middle.”



The middle is where Illinois coach John Groce wants his team to be — not too high or too low. What Groce said matters to him is the Illini play better, characterizing Tuesday’s game as “poor” on both ends.



“At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and do your job for each other, for the team,” Groce said. “Close out with high hands. Put pressure on the ball. Don’t run into screens. Get it done.



“I don’t think right now is a time around here and over the last couple days where we’ve been worried a whole lot about feelings right now. ... We’ve got to go out and play with pride that Malcolm was talking about and with great attention to detail possession by possession. That’s been more of the focus than feelings and vibe.”



Abrams was a sophomore on Groce’s first team that started conference play 2-7 before winning five straight and ultimately doing enough to reach the NCAA tournament.



“That team was real resilient,” Abrams said. “Guys just stuck with it. People weren’t too low on themselves or the team or goals we had in place. We were able to cope and turn it around.”



This year’s team has a dozen regular-season games remaining — plus however long a run in the Big Ten tournament — to show the same resiliency as the 2012-13 squad.



“Everybody’s taken ownership into ‘What I can do better?’ ” Abrams said. “That’s the biggest approach.”



However difficult it might be to put a disappointing loss aside, redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said, that’s what the Illini have to do.



“We’re here to play basketball, we’re here to have fun — that’s the biggest thing — and we also want to win,” Finke said. “It can be tough at times, I guess, but we’ve got to look at the big picture, and there’s a lot of games left.”