Illini's wait for Big Ten road win continues

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Yes, that was the Orange Krush filling the seats at the top of Sections 233 and 234 at the Crisler Center on Saturday afternoon. And the outnumbered Illini fans did their best to drown out their Michigan counterparts.

But this game was still on the road. The Krush might have brought a little bit of State Farm Center with them, but it didn’t erase the maize-and-blue advantage.

Cue “Hail to the Victors.”

Illinois struggled with some of the same defensive issues that have plagued it all season long in Saturday’s 66-57 loss to the Wolverines.

But the Illini’s offense did them no favors, either, with more lengthy scoring droughts after suffering through the same on Tuesday at No. 21 Purdue.

The result was a fourth consecutive loss on the road in Big Ten play for Illinois (12-8, 2-5 Big Ten). A loss that would have been four straight by double figures save for a Kipper Nichols layup with 4 seconds to play.

Illinois coach John Groce brushed off a question about needing to get a win on the road at some juncture this season. His focus after the game was on his team’s turnovers and rebounding woes and Michigan’s D.J. Wilson, who scored a game-high 19 points.

“Give them a lot of credit,” Groce said of the Wolverines (13-7, 3-4). “We were able to shoot 56 percent on twos, which was good enough, but the turnovers and, obviously, our three-point shooting weren’t nearly as good (Saturday as in the win against Michigan on Jan. 11).”

Margin of defeat aside, Illinois is 0-fer in true road games this season. The Illini trailed by as many as 21 in the second half against Michigan after losing by 25 at Maryland, 16 at Indiana and 23 at Purdue.

“In order to be good in this league, we’ve got to be able to win on the road,” said freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas, who finished with eight points and was Illinois’ second-leading scorer. “In order to do what we want to do, we’ve got to win on the road. We’ve got to find answers.”

Lucas said he felt like Illinois was close. He said the Illini know what they have to do on the defensive end, know that they have to take care of the ball and know they have to box out and rebound.

“We’ve just got to be able to execute it day in and day out,” Lucas said. “We can’t just always do it at home. … We’re not really fighting as much as we need to be. We’ve got to come out and always play with that chip on our shoulder. Every game — home, away, neutral — it doesn’t matter.”

Malcolm Hill once again led Illinois on the offensive end, scoring a team-high 16 points. The senior guard spoke up in the locker room after Tuesday’s loss at Purdue and again in the intervening days before Saturday’s game. Hill said there was one difference — Michigan scored 66 points compared with Purdue’s 91 — but it wasn’t enough.

“I think the biggest thing, effort was cool, but we beat ourselves,” Hill said, also mentioning the Wolverines’ rebounding edge and too many Illini turnovers. “We should be able to win away from home and show the type of team we are at the crib. We’ve got to be that same team — if not better and more together — on the road.”

Illinois center Maverick Morgan felt similarly to Lucas. The senior big man sees the Illini’s potential, untapped as it might be in a frustrating batch of road games so far this season.

“I think it’s kind of on everyone — on the staff, on the players, the support staff, everybody — to take that frustration and convert it to positive energy,” Morgan said. “Like, ‘Hey, let’s get better at this.’ We’re not trying to sulk on it. If we are looking back on it, it’s to get better and move on.”