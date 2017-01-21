LIVE! Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A younger Illinois lineup scored enough late to fall just 66-57 to Michigan on Saturday, but the Illini still trailed by double figures nearly the entire second half and lost their fourth straight Big Ten road game. Malcolm Hill scored 16 points to lead Illinois, but the senior guard was the only Illini in double figures.

Michigan 58, Illinois 39 — 7:20 left in 2nd

So, some Michigan fans are already heading to the exits. Not a ton, mind you, but some are on their way home. The Wolverines do lead by 19 with 7:20 to play. And Illinois hasn't exactly shown it's capable of putting together any kind of offensive run. So, if you've got some chores to do on this really nice January day, well, maybe you leave early.

Here's the stat of the game at the moment: Illinois has 16 turnovers. Michigan has scored 22 points off them.

Michigan 42, Illinois 26 — 15:59 left in 2nd

Jalen Coleman-Lands knocked down a jumper to get Illinois going after halftime, cutting the Illini's deficit to single digits. Since? Illinois has committed four straight turnovers. The Wolverines' lead has grown to 16 points. And if Derrick Walton Jr. makes his upcoming free throw, that will be a 17-point Michigan advantage.

Michigan 34, Illinois 24 — Halftime

Remember when Illinois actually looked pretty OK in the first 4-plus minutes of the first half? I 'member. The Illini scored eight points before the media timeout. They managed just 16 points in the final 15:11 before half, and that wouldn't have happened without a couple late buckets by Leron Black and Jaylon Tate of all people, who pulled off a pretty nice stepback fadeaway. Malcolm Hill was proud I'm sure.

But, and here's the thing, Illinois still trails by 10. That's another double-digit halftime deficit on the road in a season becoming full of them.

The good

— Maverick Morgan has six points on 3 of 4 shooting, and Black hasn't missed either of his two attempts. Hill hasn't been as efficient, but if he wasn't scoring the Illini would be even further behind.

— The Illini are 0 of 5 from three-point range but still shooting 45.8 percent.

— Good for Illinois at least. Michigan might be getting looks at the rim, but the Wolverines haven't finished particularly well. Derrick Walton Jr. must have heard footsteps because he missed an absolutely wide open layup.

The bad

— Despite the number of missed layups, Michigan is still shooting 50 percent from the field.

— D.J. Wilson has made all five of his shots and has 12 points and four rebounds. The Illini bigs have not proven they've got the athleticism to stop him.

— Illinois has nine turnovers, countered by eight by Michigan, but still bad.

The odd

— The only players to not see the court for Illinois so far are Alex Austin and Clayton Jones. John Groce has been liberal with his substitution pattern. Trying to find something that works, I suppose. Little is.

— Among those subs is Jalen Coleman-Lands basically turning the scorer's table into a turnstile. He's been in and out constantly. Groce has given him zero leash for mistakes it seems.

To social media!

Michigan 17, Illinois 10 — 11:26 left in 1st

This road game didn't start bad at all for Illinois, which certainly wasn't the case in the previous three. The Illini, in fact, were tied with Michigan at the first media timeout. Maverick Morgan and Malcolm Hill were once again shouldering the entire offensive load, but compared to how the Maryland, Indiana and Purdue games started, Illinois was in a much better position.

Now? Unclear. The Illini have committed a couple sloppy turnovers. The last one was sandwiched between a tip dunk off a miss by D.J. Wilson and a three-pointer by Duncan Robinson giving the Wolverines their current lead.

Now's the time Illinois either gets some stops and answers or falls behind even more.

Illinois at Michigan — 1:15 p.m., BTN

John Groce likes for his team to maintain an even keel. Not get too low after losses or too high after wins. That's one of his favorites. Still, I asked him if there was something to be said for the energy a win might provide and if that was something the Illini needed at this point of the season.

Groce's response/focus was more on his team playing well.

"It just comes down to consistency and our ability to have that whenever we need it, regardless of circumstance — wherever the game’s located," he said. "It doesn’t matter. For me it’s about quality possessions and getting us to play better. The other night I did not feel good about our quality of possession at either end of the floor consistently for the first time in a few games. It was poor. It wasn’t good enough. It’s got to be better. We talked a lot about that the last couple days. We practiced with that in my mind. Now you’ve got to go out and you’ve got to do it."

Illinois at Michigan — 1:15 p.m., BTN

A little more from Illinois coach John Groce on his team's rematch with Michigan ...

"I think every game’s different," Groce said. "I think I’m convinced more and more of that as I get older doing this. Obviously you can watch and take some things away form it, but they’ll make adjustments. We’ll make adjustments.

"Trying to count on 64 percent field goal percentage shooting every night, that’s not a good recipe. Obviously I’m glad we did in game one, but there’s certainly no guarantees you’ll shoot that (today) or most nights."

Illinois at Michigan — 1:15 p.m., BTN

Lovie Smith stole a little bit of John Groce's thunder on this basketball Saturday in Janurary. The Illini football coach got a commitment from 2017 tight end/wide receiver Louis Dorsey today, putting Illinois at 19 commits for its 2017 class if I've got my numbers correct.

Dorsey's a big pass catching target for whoever ends up being Illinois' quarterback. The Jacksonville, Fla., native is 6-foot-6 and checks in at 220 pounds. Had he stuck with basketball rather than football, he probably would have ended up going D-I anyway. He had an offer from Illinois State I could find.

Think Lovie will let him hoop, too?

Illinois at Michigan — 1:15 p.m., BTN

If it seems like you just saw this game, that's because you did. Just in a different arena. Why the Big Ten has rematches so close together I don't know, but I'm not sure what sense it makes. This will be Illinois' seventh Big Ten game, yet just its fifth Big Ten opponent. There's eight other teams the Illini haven't seen, yet here come the Wolverines again.

Games 10 days apart leave little to the imagination. These teams know each other.

"Both teams are very familiar with personnel and offense and defense," Illinois coach John Groce said. "Certainly tweaks have been made by Michigan in the two games they’ve played. There’s been a couple things we’ve done that might be a little bit different than game one, but at the end of the day it’s going to come down to toughness at both ends of the floor, being able to get stops and defend and get quality shots on offense.

"It comes down to execution. ... The familiarity for us and Michigan looms large in this case. You’re not going to trick anybody per se, so it really comes down to players making plays and being able to execute throughout the course of the game."

Illinois at Michigan — 1:15 p.m., BTN

Today's gameday poll is up. This might be a new thing I do. Won't be same question every game, but something. Today's? What are the Illini's chances against the Wolverines?

Illinois at Michigan — 1:15 p.m., BTN

Want to guess what the focus of Illinois' practices were between Tuesday's blowout loss at Purdue and today's game at Michigan? I bet you'd be right.

(Pause for guesses)

If you picked defense, you're our winner! (No actual prizes awarded to winner).

"Obviously, the focus the last two days has really been on us defending better, more consistently," Illinois coach John Groce said. "That’s really been the drum we’ve been beating pretty loudly with the guys. We know we have to be better defensively."

Illinois did exactly, well, nothing particulary well on the defensive end against the Boilermakers. Groce opted not to double the post or post trap very often considering Purdue has a collection of good shooters.

It sort of backfired. Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas took advantage of single coverage down low with a pair of 20-point performances, and the Boilermakers shot nearly 50 percent from three-point range as a team.

"Our defensive rebounding has been good enough, but our defense — in terms of being able to affect the opponent on that end of the floor — certainly in the game against Purdue was not good enough," Groce said. "We gave up threes in transition I just thought were lack of communication. We had time to cover those, and we just did not get it done.

"At this point, you’ve got to affect that end of the floor. If you don't affect that end of the floor then in this league how you’re playing offense — as long as you’re taking care of the ball — is almost a moot point. The offense starts to become a factor when your defense and your rebounding are consistent. That’s really what we’ve locked in on."

Good afternoon everyone and welcome back to another LIVE! Report on the road. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) is all set up at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., ready to provide all the Illinois basketball coverage you'll need. The Illini (12-7, 2-4) and Wolverines (12-7, 2-4) are set tip off in just about 90 minutes, with both needing a win. Michigan because protecting home court is a must — particularly in the Big Ten this season — and Illinois because, well, it's been blown out on the road three times in conference play.

Illinois already holds a win against Michigan this season. A recent win to boot. Like 10 days ago recent. It's an odd schedule quirk for the Illini, with this the second almost immediate rematch in Big Ten play. The first, against Maryland, yielded a series sweep for the Terrapins. As has become the go to saying in Champaign, that's ... not ideal.

While you're getting ready to settle in for an afternoon of basketball, refresh yourself on all our Illini coverage since Tuesday's loss at Purdue ...

UI men not showing panic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The mood outside the visitors’ locker room at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night wasn’t a happy one, rather bleak was probably the best way to describe it.

Illinois had just lost by 23 points to No. 21 Purdue, a third consecutive double-digit defeat on the road in the Big Ten.

Malcolm Hill, not one for great displays of emotion, was upset in his own way. There was a clear sense the Illini’s latest loss was weighing on the senior guard — another disappointment in a season starting to accumulate them at an increasing clip. Maverick Morgan went as far as to say the loss to the Boilermakers was “embarrassing.”

The mood at Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday morning was a touch brighter even on a foggy, gloomy start to the day.

“We were very, very upset about the performance we had and how that game went,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said.

“But we were able to channel that emotion after a day off — everybody get away from it and come back refocused with a different mindset,” Abrams continued. “We’ve got to learn from it, and we’ve just got to play better on defense.”

Tate: Groce's job status is talk of town

Do fans matter? Do university leaders simply view Gus Phan, that collective fellow, as an unavoidable necessity?

Well, the suits-on-high better care. Who else built those multimillion-dollar stadiums and arenas? Gus fills the seats. Companies supporting a proliferation of games on TV count on Gus to watch their commercials.

We’ve seen Illini athletic director Josh Whitman greeting basketball fans at the turnstiles and offering various ticket deals at a State Farm Center restructured for their convenience.

But there’s a dichotomy here. The purpose of all this energy and facility expenditure is to create the best opportunity for success ... to win. When half the teams lose, half the fans are unhappy. Multiply this by thousands and you find, in a seemingly simple game like basketball, a sea-to-sea torrent of Guses who think they know better.

And then make sure you keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com throughout the day. Heck, never leave! Updates will be coming before, during and after the game.