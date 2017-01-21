Tate: NCAA bid unofficially dead for Illini

Where have we seen this show before? Saturday’s 66-57 setback brings the margin of four Big Ten road losses to 73 points. And coach John Groce faces the unhappy reality that his five Illini teams have suffered 48 conference setbacks while winning 31.

Saturday’s showdown in the Crisler Center was more of a blowout than the nine-point margin might indicate. Zak Irvin’s layup put Michigan up 60-39 with 5:57 to go.

From there, delaying tactics left the hosts without a field goal the rest of the way.

Malcolm Hill garnered seven late points to cash 16 — mostly on one-man sorties — and freshman Te’Jon Lucas banked a trey as part of his second-high total of eight, all in the last 1:35. In 13-plus previous minutes, Lucas had no points, no assists and no rebounds.



What else can go wrong?

If you don’t know where to turn, you’re not alone. Groce seems as confused as the rest of us, employing 12 players in the first half as the team that racked 85 points against Michigan on Jan. 11 turned cold and error-prone.

Maverick Morgan had one field goal after garnering the team’s first two baskets. The two starting guards, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tracy Abrams, produced one basket apiece. And worse yet, seniors Morgan, Hill and Abrams committed 11 of the team’s 17 turnovers.

“Seventeen is too many on the road,” said Groce, acknowledging that the offense was disjointed. As for the subbing, Groce said he “was searching ... we need to know what we’re going to get.”



Sinking toward the bottom

Now 2-5 and 13th in the 14-team standings, the Illini appear closer to Rutgers — a first-time winner on Saturday against Nebraska — than to the teams ahead of them.

So the question becomes: Where do the Illini go from here? How can players find the confidence to succeed after so many devastating blowouts? Or is there simply not enough talent to expect anything else?

Early Saturday, my intent was to track each defensive play to determine weaknesses. They quickly multiplied.

Irvin started by beating Hill for a baseline layup ... then Coleman-Lands gave up a drive-in ... D.J. Wilson (who had 19 points after zero at Wisconsin) bested Michael Finke for a runner ... Abrams arrived, but Irvin missed ... Mark Donnal scored on Finke ... Coleman-Lands arrived late and fouled a three-point shooter ...Wilson hit a three over Finke ... Wilson got around Leron Black for a rebound goal.

Then, for a time, the Illini defense stiffened, and offense became the problem. In seven possessions, the Illini had five turnovers and a block on Coleman-Lands as the score stood at 17-10.



NCAA bid a long shot

An Illini team that averaged 7.5 treys through 19 games had none at halftime and a season-low two (out of 12) later on. A team that outrebounded Michigan 30-17 little more than a week ago trailed 12-4 on second-chance points at the half.

And more turnovers allowed Michigan to salt away the victory by spurting ahead 47-28 after the break. Senior guard Derrick Walton hustled his way to a double-double, 13 points and 11 defensive rebounds.

Others may take heart from the last six minutes. But just as the Indiana game tightened somewhat from 22 points to a 96-80 final, cutting a 21-point deficit to nine doesn’t carry much weight. The game was long since settled. So was a realistic hope for an NCAA bid.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.