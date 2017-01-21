UI MBB grades: Mostly failing at Michigan

Video: Richey: Road woes continue » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on Illinois' 66-57 loss at Michigan on Saturday — the Illini's fourth straight defeat on the road in the Big Ten. Video

PLAYER OF THE GAME: D.J. Wilson

From scoreless against Wisconsin to almost can’t miss against Illinois. Wilson scored 19 points on 70 percent shooting and finished with seven rebounds and five assists. The Illini simply couldn’t stop the bouncy 6-foot-10 forward.

BACKCOURT: Michigan B-, Illinois F

Malcolm Hill got to double figures, leading the Illini with 16 points, but it was another game of struggles for Tracy Abrams and Jalen Coleman-Lands.

FRONTCOURT: Michigan A, Illinois F

The Wolverines are not a terrific offensive rebounding team, entering the game ranked last in the Big Ten in that stat, percentagewise. Against the Illini, they had 14 second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds.

BENCH: Michigan D, Illinois C-

Plenty of Illini to choose from here, with John Groce going deep. Mike Thorne Jr. made a few buckets and Michael Finke knocked down a three-pointer, but the Illinois reserves struggled just as much as the starters.

Overall: Michigan C+, Illinois F

Here’s what Groce’s near-constant substitutions proved against the Wolverines: At this point of the season, no matter the lineup, Illinois is struggling. In a search to find something that works, the Illini found nothing.

