UI MBB notes: Morgan not going back on comments

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Maverick Morgan referred to Michigan as a “white-collar” team after Illinois’ 16-point victory against the Wolverines on Jan. 11 in Champaign.

The Illini outrebounded Michigan in that game by 13, had more second-chance points and more bench production.

Morgan’s comments apparently didn’t pass unnoticed in Ann Arbor.

Michigan forward D.J. Wilson said Zak Irvin suggested wearing the team’s road blue uniforms at home Saturday against Illinois as a message the Wolverines were a blue-collar team. Assistant coach Billy Donlon’s pregame speech to the team also fueled the fire.

“He wrote ‘Street Fight’ on a wall with like a Sharpie,” Wilson said. “We were like, ‘You know you can’t take that off,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s the point.’ … We lost to them 10 days ago. They kind of put it to us. All the remarks and stuff after the game, we had a chip on our shoulder and came out with an edge.”

Illinois coach John Groce said he became aware of Michigan using Morgan’s comments as motivation within the last few days. While Groce said he wouldn’t have said what Morgan did, he supported his player in saying what he felt.

Morgan wasn’t interested in backtracking after Illinois fell 66-57 to the Wolverines for their third consecutive loss and fourth on the road this season in the Big Ten.

“It’s how I felt after the game,” Morgan said. “My feelings didn’t change. I felt that’s how they played, and I think they knew that. If they had an epiphany off a press conference comment, more power to them. They played a lot better (Saturday).”

Illinois freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas said the team found out about Michigan’s bulletin-board material before the Illini made the trip to Ann Arbor and expected to get the Wolverines’ best.

“It is what it is,” Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill added. “It shouldn’t be about the opponent being white collar. It should be about us being the tougher team, trying to be the tougher team each and every night. I think that’s what it needs to be about because I think we’re a tough and physical team.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois entered Saturday’s game ranked second in the Big Ten in turnovers per game. The Illini dropped to seventh after committing 17 turnovers in their loss to Michigan.

“When you play on the road — not just here but anyplace — and you turn it over 17 times, you’re going to be in trouble,” Groce said. “I was hoping we’d slow that down in the second half and be sharper and more crisp.

“I’m sure they forced some of them and certainly don’t want to take things away from them, but we had three that I can think of right now where we just dropped the ball. You’ve got to catch the ball. I thought that hurt us as much as anything in the game.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Hill committed five of the Illini’s 17 turnovers. He had zero in Tuesday’s loss at Purdue, and the five was the most he’s committed this season since seven in Illinois’ home loss to Winthrop in late November.

“I had too many turnovers myself,” Hill said. “I hold myself accountable for that. The times I got those turnovers, I feel like we had a good opportunity to score before that. I know that part of that comes with me being such an aggressive player. It happens some games.”

Morgan and Tracy Abrams finished with three turnovers apiece for Illinois.

“Eleven of the 17 were by some of our seniors and older guys,” Groce said. “They know they’ve got to be better. You cannot throw the ball to the other team.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The bulk of early Big Ten play featured Hill and Morgan as the consistent offensive pieces for the Illini.

Saturday was just Hill, who was 5 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for a team-high 16 points.

Hill was the only Illinois player in double figures against the Wolverines.

“We have a lot of talented players,” Hill said. “We have a lot more people than just me and Mav on the offensive end. Once we just get everybody clicking at the same time, that’s when we’ll be able to showcase how good we can really be.”

“Our second and third guy could be a different guy in certain games,” Groce added. “Obviously, (Saturday) we didn’t have a second guy.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Wilson went scoreless for Michigan on Tuesday against Wisconsin. The 6-foot-10 forward scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half against Illinois, sparking the Wolverines to a double-digit halftime lead.

He had one putback tip dunk and would have had another if he wasn’t fouled, but he still made the shot and the ensuing free throw.

“He hurt us on the glass,” Groce said. “Assuming that none of his five assists attributed to threes, he basically produced 29 points, minimum, with his assists and his scoring. With his energy level on the backboard, his willingness to make the extra pass and make his team better, I just thought he was absolutely terrific. I thought he was a real, real difference.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Derrick Walton Jr. ultimately led Michigan in rebounding, with the Wolverines point guard finishing with 11 boards to go with 15 points. But Wilson was a menace on the offensive boards against the Illini.

“He outcompeted us on the boards,” Lucas said of Wilson. “He had like six offensive rebounds. I think we had six as a team. He outcompeted us and was able to make plays on offense and defense.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois was 2 of 12 (16.7 percent) from three-point range in the loss to Michigan after hitting 9 of 14 (64.3 percent) in its previous win against the Wolverines.

“I think the biggest change from (Saturday) and 10 days ago was the defense,” Wilson said. “We played great defense at Wisconsin and (Saturday). I think it was the best job we’ve done defending the three. We held them to 16 percent — that’s probably a season low — and we held them to 57 points.”

Wilson was right. Illinois shot a season-low percentage from three-point range — for the second consecutive game. The Illini were 3 of 17 (17.6 percent) from deep against Purdue.

✰ ✰ ✰

Groce sparked a little social media interest before the game with his “no tie” look.

“Honestly, I cut myself shaving,” he said. “I thought I had it under control, put my tie on and got blood on it. Usually I have a white shirt on, as you know. This one (a checked pattern), after 17 turnovers, it will probably get shelved.”