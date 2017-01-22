Groce still searching for right lineup combination

Video: Richey: Road woes continue » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on Illinois' 66-57 loss at Michigan on Saturday — the Illini's fourth straight defeat on the road in the Big Ten. Video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Illinois rolled out the same starting lineup Saturday against Michigan that started the previous three games, dating back to the first matchup with the Wolverines this season a week-and-a-half ago.

Then Michael Finke, Te’Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols were the first three Illini off the bench. Again, the same rotation Illinois has used now for the bulk of Big Ten play.

The lone difference was Lucas subbed in for Jalen Coleman-Lands, who found himself in and out of the game on a regular basis as Illinois coach John Groce was even more free with his substitution patterns than usual. Particularly in the first 20 minutes, with his 27 substitutions by halftime of the 66-57 loss to Michigan more than in any other conference game this season.

“The thing that I told those guys that I’ve got to start to see from some guys is consistency on a daily basis — not only games, but practice included,” Groce said. “I’ve used that word (consistency) a lot the last week or two. Guys need to bring what they’re supposed to bring to the table in a more consistent fashion. They need to do it for the team. We need to be a little bit more connected offensively than I thought we were (Saturday).”

An early sign Groce’s rotation had changed was D.J. Williams getting early tick in the first half, subbing in with 14:01 to play before halftime with Illinois leading 10-9. After his temporary leave of absence, missing the first game against Michigan, the sophomore guard had drawn two straight DNPs, running his total to five on the season.

Groce also tried several different combinations against the Wolverines. One lineup included Coleman-Lands, Lucas, Finke, Aaron Jordan and Mike Thorne Jr. Another had Nichols, Coleman-Lands and Jordan on the court with Jaylon Tate and Maverick Morgan.

Neither of those two lineups are among the top 10 most frequent lineups in the last five games for the Illini per KenPom.

“A couple of those guys played because they were absolutely terrific in practice the last two days,” Groce said. “I thought that Thorne, Tate and even Williams got the first crack because of the way they practiced.”

Lucas said adapting to the ever-changing lineup against the Wolverines wasn’t difficult. The Illini have a good rapport with one another and can play with different looks.

“It’s different for each game,” the freshman point guard said. “No one knows where you’re going to play and how much you’re going to play. You have to be ready at all times, and when your number’s called, just give it all and leave it on the floor. … We all know whatever the coaches’ decision is is for the best interests of the team. We just buy in and trust the coaches.”

Groce said he didn’t think the different lineups affected his team offensively. The Illini shot 46 percent for the game, but they were just 2 of 12 (17 percent) from three-point range and committed 17 turnovers. That’s a season-low percentage from behind the arc and the most turnovers since committing 17 at Maryland on Dec. 27.

“Those guys have played with different combinations of guys all year,” Groce said. “We’ve done it in practice. They know what’s a good shot and what we need to get done and how sharp we need to be. I just don’t think we were sharp enough.

“Some of those guys have got to do what they’re supposed to do. Some of those guys were taken out because of certain things we need them to do they can’t do. There’s certain things they can’t do, and they’ve got to fix them.”