Ballot Breakdown: Florida State men should be feared

Video: Richey: Road woes continue » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on Illinois' 66-57 loss at Michigan on Saturday — the Illini's fourth straight defeat on the road in the Big Ten.

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Villanova 19-1 1

2. Kansas 18-1 2

3. Gonzaga 19-0 4

4. Florida State 18-2 9

5. UCLA 19-2 3

6. Baylor 18-1 5

7. Kentucky 17-2 7

8. North Carolina 18-3 8

9. Arizona 18-2 15

10. Creighton 18-2 6

11. Oregon 18-2 11

12. Virginia 15-3 13

13. Butler 17-3 14

14. Louisville 16-4 12

15. Notre Dame 17-3 16

16. Duke 15-4 17

17. Cincinnati 17-2 18

18. Wisconsin 16-3 20

19. West Virginia 15-4 10

20. Saint Mary’s 17-2 23

21. South Carolina 15-4 21

22. Maryland 17-2 25

23. Purdue 16-4 —

24. Xavier 14-5 22

25. Southern Cal 17-4 24

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.

1. Villanova 1 1,591

2. Kansas 2 1,572

3. Gonzaga 4 1,471

4. Kentucky 5 1,414

5. Baylor 6 1,379

6. Florida State 10 1,215

7. Arizona 14 1,190

8. UCLA 3 1,177

9. North Carolina 9 1,171

10. Oregon 11 1,035

11. Butler 13 914

12. Virginia 16 803

13. Louisville 12 796

14. Notre Dame 15 767

15. Wisconsin 17 746

16. Creighton 7 731

17. Duke 18 628

18. West Virginia 7 569

19. Cincinnati 20 478

20. Purdue 21 412

21. Saint Mary’s 23 290

22. Maryland 25 261

23. South Carolina 24 171

24. Xavier 22 146

25. Florida 19 47

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Playing in the ACC can kind of make or break your season — particularly this year when it’s arguably the best conference in the country and any arguments against that would be rather difficult to make. Florida State is the team that’s taken the most advantage of multiple high-profile matchups, with wins against Virginia and Duke, then both Notre Dame and Louisville last week. The Seminoles have seen a corresponding climb up our ballot and the AP poll in general. They’re a big, athletic, deep team. That’s a tough combination to beat. Clearly. (Note: Records prior to Monday’s games.)

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Connecticut 18-0 1

2. Baylor 19-1 2

3. Mississippi State 20-0 3

4. Maryland 19-1 4

5. South Carolina 16-1 5

6. Florida State 19-2 7

7. Washington 19-2 8

8. Notre Dame 18-3 6

9. Oregon State 18-2 9

10. Louisville 18-4 10

11. Stanford 17-3 14

12. Duke 17-3 15

13. UCLA 15-4 13

14. Texas 14-4 16

15. Ohio State 17-5 18

16. North Carolina State 15-5 23

17. Virginia Tech 16-3 12

18. South Florida 15-3 17

19. Arizona State 14-5 19

20. Green Bay 17-2 24

21. Oklahoma 15-5 20

22. Temple 15-3 —

23. DePaul 16-5 21

24. Miami 14-5 11

25. Michigan 16-5 —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.

1. Connecticut 1 825

2. Baylor 2 787

3. Maryland 3 743

4. Mississippi State 4 734

5. South Carolina 5 702

6. Florida State 7 657

7. Washington 8 616

8. Notre Dame 6 576

9. Louisville 9 545

10. Stanford 10 515

11. Oregon State 11 506

12. Texas 12 460

13. UCLA 13 434

14. Duke 15 405

15. Ohio State 16 384

16. Arizona State 18 271

17. Miami 14 254

18. North Carolina State 21 247

19. Virginia Tech 17 221

20. Oklahoma 20 202

21. DePaul 19 159

22. West Virginia 24 104

23. South Florida 23 102

24. Green Bay — 90

25. Kansas State 22 54



Richey’s Random Thoughts

Texas never dropped lower than No. 16 in the official AP poll, but the Longhorns found their way off our ballot early in the season after a 2-4 start. Yes, all four losses were to top-11 teams, but at some point — and not to channel the late Al Davis — you just have to win. And that’s what the Longhorns have done since. Karen Aston’s squad will take a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game at TCU and has posted victories against Top 25 teams West Virginia and Oklahoma in the last two weeks behind a balanced offense and a defense that’s allowed less than 60 ppg. (Note: Records prior to Monday’s games.)