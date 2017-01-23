Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot Breakdown: Florida State men should be feared
Mon, 01/23/2017 - 11:33pm | Scott Richey
Richey: Road woes continue
Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown on Illinois' 66-57 loss at Michigan on Saturday — the Illini's fourth straight defeat on the road in the Big Ten.

A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.
1. Villanova    19-1    1
2. Kansas    18-1    2
3. Gonzaga    19-0    4
4. Florida State    18-2    9
5. UCLA    19-2    3
6. Baylor    18-1    5
7. Kentucky    17-2    7
8. North Carolina    18-3    8
9. Arizona    18-2    15
10. Creighton    18-2    6
11. Oregon    18-2    11
12. Virginia    15-3    13
13. Butler    17-3    14
14. Louisville    16-4    12
15. Notre Dame    17-3    16
16. Duke    15-4    17
17. Cincinnati    17-2    18
18. Wisconsin    16-3    20
19. West Virginia    15-4    10
20. Saint Mary’s    17-2    23
21. South Carolina    15-4    21
22. Maryland    17-2    25
23. Purdue    16-4    —
24. Xavier    14-5    22
25. Southern Cal    17-4    24

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.    PTS.
1. Villanova    1    1,591
2. Kansas    2    1,572
3. Gonzaga    4    1,471
4. Kentucky    5    1,414
5. Baylor    6    1,379
6. Florida State    10    1,215
7. Arizona    14    1,190
8. UCLA    3    1,177
9. North Carolina    9    1,171
10. Oregon    11    1,035
11. Butler    13    914
12. Virginia    16    803
13. Louisville    12    796
14. Notre Dame    15    767
15. Wisconsin    17    746
16. Creighton    7    731
17. Duke    18    628
18. West Virginia    7    569
19. Cincinnati    20    478
20. Purdue    21    412
21. Saint Mary’s    23    290
22. Maryland    25    261
23. South Carolina    24    171
24. Xavier    22    146
25. Florida    19    47

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Playing in the ACC can kind of make or break your season — particularly this year when it’s arguably the best conference in the country and any arguments against that would be rather difficult to make. Florida State is the team that’s taken the most advantage of multiple high-profile matchups, with wins against Virginia and Duke, then both Notre Dame and Louisville last week. The Seminoles have seen a corresponding climb up our ballot and the AP poll in general. They’re a big, athletic, deep team. That’s a tough combination to beat. Clearly. (Note: Records prior to Monday’s games.)

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.
1. Connecticut    18-0    1
2. Baylor    19-1    2
3. Mississippi State    20-0    3
4. Maryland    19-1    4
5. South Carolina    16-1    5
6. Florida State    19-2    7
7. Washington    19-2    8
8. Notre Dame    18-3    6
9. Oregon State    18-2    9
10. Louisville    18-4    10
11. Stanford    17-3    14
12. Duke    17-3    15
13. UCLA    15-4    13
14. Texas    14-4    16
15. Ohio State    17-5    18
16. North Carolina State    15-5    23
17. Virginia Tech    16-3    12
18. South Florida    15-3    17
19. Arizona State    14-5    19
20. Green Bay    17-2    24
21. Oklahoma    15-5    20
22. Temple    15-3    —
23. DePaul    16-5    21
24. Miami    14-5    11
25. Michigan    16-5    —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.    PTS.
1. Connecticut    1    825
2. Baylor    2    787
3. Maryland    3    743
4. Mississippi State    4    734
5. South Carolina    5    702
6. Florida State    7    657
7. Washington    8    616
8. Notre Dame    6    576
9. Louisville    9    545
10. Stanford    10    515
11. Oregon State    11    506
12. Texas    12    460
13. UCLA    13    434
14. Duke    15    405
15. Ohio State    16    384
16. Arizona State    18    271
17. Miami    14    254
18. North Carolina State    21    247
19. Virginia Tech    17    221
20. Oklahoma    20    202
21. DePaul    19    159
22. West Virginia    24    104
23. South Florida    23    102
24. Green Bay    —    90
25. Kansas State    22    54
 

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Texas never dropped lower than No. 16 in the official AP poll, but the Longhorns found their way off our ballot early in the season after a 2-4 start. Yes, all four losses were to top-11 teams, but at some point — and not to channel the late Al Davis — you just have to win. And that’s what the Longhorns have done since. Karen Aston’s squad will take a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game at TCU and has posted victories against Top 25 teams West Virginia and Oklahoma in the last two weeks behind a balanced offense and a defense that’s allowed less than 60 ppg. (Note: Records prior to Monday’s games.)

