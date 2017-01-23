Ballot Breakdown: Florida State men should be feared
A look at how Illinois hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Villanova 19-1 1
2. Kansas 18-1 2
3. Gonzaga 19-0 4
4. Florida State 18-2 9
5. UCLA 19-2 3
6. Baylor 18-1 5
7. Kentucky 17-2 7
8. North Carolina 18-3 8
9. Arizona 18-2 15
10. Creighton 18-2 6
11. Oregon 18-2 11
12. Virginia 15-3 13
13. Butler 17-3 14
14. Louisville 16-4 12
15. Notre Dame 17-3 16
16. Duke 15-4 17
17. Cincinnati 17-2 18
18. Wisconsin 16-3 20
19. West Virginia 15-4 10
20. Saint Mary’s 17-2 23
21. South Carolina 15-4 21
22. Maryland 17-2 25
23. Purdue 16-4 —
24. Xavier 14-5 22
25. Southern Cal 17-4 24
Associated Press Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.
1. Villanova 1 1,591
2. Kansas 2 1,572
3. Gonzaga 4 1,471
4. Kentucky 5 1,414
5. Baylor 6 1,379
6. Florida State 10 1,215
7. Arizona 14 1,190
8. UCLA 3 1,177
9. North Carolina 9 1,171
10. Oregon 11 1,035
11. Butler 13 914
12. Virginia 16 803
13. Louisville 12 796
14. Notre Dame 15 767
15. Wisconsin 17 746
16. Creighton 7 731
17. Duke 18 628
18. West Virginia 7 569
19. Cincinnati 20 478
20. Purdue 21 412
21. Saint Mary’s 23 290
22. Maryland 25 261
23. South Carolina 24 171
24. Xavier 22 146
25. Florida 19 47
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Playing in the ACC can kind of make or break your season — particularly this year when it’s arguably the best conference in the country and any arguments against that would be rather difficult to make. Florida State is the team that’s taken the most advantage of multiple high-profile matchups, with wins against Virginia and Duke, then both Notre Dame and Louisville last week. The Seminoles have seen a corresponding climb up our ballot and the AP poll in general. They’re a big, athletic, deep team. That’s a tough combination to beat. Clearly. (Note: Records prior to Monday’s games.)
Richey's Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Connecticut 18-0 1
2. Baylor 19-1 2
3. Mississippi State 20-0 3
4. Maryland 19-1 4
5. South Carolina 16-1 5
6. Florida State 19-2 7
7. Washington 19-2 8
8. Notre Dame 18-3 6
9. Oregon State 18-2 9
10. Louisville 18-4 10
11. Stanford 17-3 14
12. Duke 17-3 15
13. UCLA 15-4 13
14. Texas 14-4 16
15. Ohio State 17-5 18
16. North Carolina State 15-5 23
17. Virginia Tech 16-3 12
18. South Florida 15-3 17
19. Arizona State 14-5 19
20. Green Bay 17-2 24
21. Oklahoma 15-5 20
22. Temple 15-3 —
23. DePaul 16-5 21
24. Miami 14-5 11
25. Michigan 16-5 —
Associated Press Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV. PTS.
1. Connecticut 1 825
2. Baylor 2 787
3. Maryland 3 743
4. Mississippi State 4 734
5. South Carolina 5 702
6. Florida State 7 657
7. Washington 8 616
8. Notre Dame 6 576
9. Louisville 9 545
10. Stanford 10 515
11. Oregon State 11 506
12. Texas 12 460
13. UCLA 13 434
14. Duke 15 405
15. Ohio State 16 384
16. Arizona State 18 271
17. Miami 14 254
18. North Carolina State 21 247
19. Virginia Tech 17 221
20. Oklahoma 20 202
21. DePaul 19 159
22. West Virginia 24 104
23. South Florida 23 102
24. Green Bay — 90
25. Kansas State 22 54
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Texas never dropped lower than No. 16 in the official AP poll, but the Longhorns found their way off our ballot early in the season after a 2-4 start. Yes, all four losses were to top-11 teams, but at some point — and not to channel the late Al Davis — you just have to win. And that’s what the Longhorns have done since. Karen Aston’s squad will take a 12-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game at TCU and has posted victories against Top 25 teams West Virginia and Oklahoma in the last two weeks behind a balanced offense and a defense that’s allowed less than 60 ppg. (Note: Records prior to Monday’s games.)
