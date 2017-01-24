Groce: Defense is missing something

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce hit on the usual topics Tuesday afternoon in discussing Illinois’ loss Saturday at Michigan and the Illini’s upcoming game at 8 p.m. on Wednesday against Iowa at State Farm Center.



Consistency, individually and teamwide. Taking care of the ball. The pros of utilizing a deep rotation. Connectedness on offense. Better execution on defense.



It was that last subject in which Groce turned a little nostalgic. He couldn’t help but wax a bit rhapsodic about Nnanna Egwu and the effect the former Illinois center had on the defensive end in the three years Groce coached him.



“I tried to tell you guys what Egwu was doing out there,” Groce said. “Some people certainly appreciated it. I know they did. I think others would look at the stat sheet and say, ‘He can’t do this or he’s not scoring or he needs to post up more.’ ”



Egwu’s production was modest in most regards. He never averaged more than the 6.9 points or six rebounds per game he posted as a junior. But the 6-foot-11 center, now playing professionally in Australia, finished his Illinois career as the school’s all-time blocked shots leader with 201.



“He erased a lot of stuff,” Groce said. “He could single-handedly erase things.”



That’s what Illinois has lacked since Egwu exhausted his eligibility after the 2014-15 season. The Illini rank in the bottom 15 percent in the country in percentage of shots blocked and the

bottom 35 percent in two-point field goal defense.



Illinois simply doesn’t have a true rim protector. That changes responsibilities on the defensive end player by player, and the Illini have struggled.



“Probably a little bit less room for error,” Groce said. “We need to be able to execute what we’re asking our guys to do well. (Egwu) erases not only things at the rim, but he changes coverage and different things you can do because he could move his feet and guard guards.”



Egwu could cover a multitude of sins. A defender out of position? Get beat off the dribble? Odds are the help was there.



These Illini don’t have that safety net.



“That’s why you’ve got to try to stay out of rotations and stuff like that and do a good job of knowing the scout,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said. “That’s very big if you don’t have a guy like him. You’ve got to really depend on each other out there and lock in each possession. You can’t get caught up if somebody scored on you the last possession.”



Illinois’ team defense this season is among the bottom third in the nation and ranks next to last in the Big Ten. It’s now heavily reliant on individual responsibility within the game plan — the execution of which has been a persistent issue.



“Without having (a rim protector), we definitely all need to get in the right position and try to keep our man in front as much as we can,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “Just keep playing hard. That’s the biggest thing on defense. If you have the right mentality, that’s something that can help you on defense.”



Malcolm Hill has made Illinois’ defense his priority. The senior guard wants to see more from himself and his team on that end. Hill said he saw improvements in that regard in Saturday’s 66-57 loss at Michigan, with the Wolverines scoring 24 fewer points than the average of what the Illini had given up in their other three Big Ten road games this season.



“I think the intensity is there,” Hill said. “One thing we need to do better on the defensive end is execute and make sure we stick to our defensive schemes.”