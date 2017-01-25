Hill, veterans deliver for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce can’t be moved from his “strength in numbers” position.

Enough bad memories of the opposite situation make it easier for the Illinois coach to handle the challenges that have come this season in not finding consistency with a deep rotation.

That he would use a deep rotation is something Groce said he recognized in the preseason.

This Illinois team — more than others he’s coached — was set up for it.

“I like being able to adjust and adapt based on the game, but I also think there’s a fine line there,” Groce said. “I would like for certain players, certain lineups, to stand out.”

The ability to utilize different lineups — the ability to go big or smaller and faster — has given Groce the opportunity to match the various lineups the Illini have faced.

“Some of it is based on opponent,” Groce said of his lineup and rotation choices. “Some of it is based on instincts and feel and based on what the team needs at that time. Sure, it can be challenging. It’s a delicate balance.”



Tracy Abrams said he did not expect consistency to continue to be a major topic of conversation at this point of the season. Not with a veteran roster.

“I expected, obviously, for us to be in a good position,” the longest-tenured Illini said. “It doesn’t always work like that, which anybody can attest. We’re facing a little adversity right now. All we can do is keep fighting every day and keep trying to get better and figure out ways to be in the best position to win games.”

Malcolm Hill said there’s two sides to Illinois’ consistency issue.

He didn’t expect it to still be an issue past the midway point of the season, but said he felt like there’s an answer for it.

“People are proven,” Hill said. “People have shown it before at different times in the season. We just have to put it together.”



Don’t worry if you see Michael Finke on campus or around town wearing a protective boot on his right foot. It’s just a precautionary move after he injured a toe against Michigan on Jan. 11.

“It’s fine,” the redshirt sophomore forward said. “I dislocated my pinkie toe. It pops out a lot when I play, but we tape it up and everything. Off the court, I wear a boot just to keep it safe. I’m good playing. I don’t really focus on it when I’m playing too much.”



Groce has begun to limit Abrams’ practice reps in an attempt to keep the sixth-year point guard — coming off consecutive serious season-ending injuries — in the best possible physical state.

“He’ll fight me on it every once in a while, but I tell him it’s my decision,” Groce said. “I think it’s helped him. Obviously, he’s been through a lot with his body, and it’s our job and my job to put him in position to be able to compete.”

Abrams has struggled in Big Ten play after a strong start to the season. He said his focus remains on getting his team back on track.

“I watched film and stuff and got refocused to see what was working for me,” Abrams said about how he spent his lighter day of practice Monday. “I’ve got confidence in myself. … I’m not going to focus on me. That’s going to take care of itself. I’ve been putting in the time and work.”

Groce doesn’t want his veteran point guard doing anything differently on the floor.

“That’s his job — take open shots, take care of the ball and defend,” Groce said. “He knows that. He was really good defensively in the game on Saturday — probably as good a defensive performance that he’s had in some time. Moved well.”



Hill’s production has slipped slightly in Big Ten play — at least on the offensive end.

The 6-foot-6 senior guard averaged 18.4 points through 13 nonconference games, and he was averaging 16.6 ppg heading into Wednesday’s game against Iowa.

Hill said that essentially all has to do with the Big Ten being one of the top defensive conferences in the country.

Four years to see what he can do on the court doesn’t hurt opposing defenses, either.

“They have all my certain plays scouted,” Hill said. “They just play me a little differently off ball screens, but I’ve seen that for four years, so it doesn’t surprise me.”



Te’Jon Lucas repeatedly has said his goal this season is to get better every day and every game.

Groce said the freshman point guard has done it and started him for the first time Wednesday against Iowa.

“He’s been very consistent defensively,” Groce said. “He’s done a nice job of making our team better and makes good decisions. He has really, I think, developed the trust of his teammates and the trust of his staff.”



Illinois set goals at the beginning of the season.

One of those, which has remained at the forefront of some Illini’s minds, was making the NCAA tournament.

It would be a first for all of the Illini save for Abrams, who was on the 2012-13 team that nearly reached the Sweet 16.

The beginning of the season was also the last time Groce really wanted to think about said goals.

They’re certainly not his immediate focus now.

“That’s why we have the analogy of climbing the ladder,” Groce said. “We’re going to take one step at a time. We’ve got to play better. That’s our focus right now. The other stuff doesn’t matter — it’s chicken before the egg and so forth. We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to take better care of the ball.”



What Groce has seen at this stage of the season is his older players playing with a bit more urgency.

“I think it’s a big reason certainly why (Mike) Thorne and (Jaylon) Tate have played a little bit lately like their pants are on fire in practice,” Groce said. “I think there’s a mindset to that. When you’re a senior and you’re older, and you realize that hourglass is sifting.”

That’s something Hill said he felt like he’s done all season.

“I think, personally, I’ve been playing like that since the start of the season since it’s my last year,” he said. “I just want to give all I have to the city of Champaign, friends and family (and) teammates and coaches.”

