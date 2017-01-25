Illini get passing grade against Hawkeyes
Player of the game
Illinois’ Michael Finke
The Champaign native had been one of the more efficient scoring options for the Illini the past few games. A few more scoring opportunities against Iowa didn’t change that, with the Centennial grad using a dozen first-half points to rack up 17 for the game.
Backcourt
Iowa: D
Illinois: C+
Te’Jon Lucas might have given the Illini offense more flow, but another rough shooting night by Tracy Abrams and some defensive lapses and foul trouble by Jalen Coleman-Lands stood out just as much. Peter Jok playing with a back injury was largely ineffective for Iowa.
Frontcourt
Iowa: C+
Illinois: A
Maverick Morgan rebounded as well as he scored, Leron Black did the same and Finke was right there with them. Collectively, it was as good as the Illini big man group has looked in a few games.
Bench
Iowa: B
Illinois: B-
Both teams relied on their reserves, with the Hawkeyes holding a 40-31 advantage in bench points. Finke, again, was the standout for the Illini bench, while Ahmad Wagner and Nicholas Baer had a dozen points apiece.
Overall
Iowa: C-
Illinois: B
The Illini weren’t perfect. Just look at the 2-of-14 shooting slump midway through the second half, but they were at least solid in every area. That included the defensive end in the first half at least, which allowed them to build a double-digit lead.
Comments
