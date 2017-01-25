Illini prep for Jok, Hawkeyes

Iowa at Illinois, 8 p.m. today



Lineups

Illinois (12-8, 2-5 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 9.3

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.6

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 17.8

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 9.5

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.2



Off the bench

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 4.0

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.0

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 3.4

FYI: Coleman-Lands — the team’s best three-point shooter a year ago — is 4 of 16 (25 percent) the last three games after starting league play 11 of 20 (55 percent).



Iowa (11-9, 3-4 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Jordan Bohannon Fr. 6-0 9.0

G Isaiah Moss R-Fr. 6-5 7.1

G Peter Jok Sr. 6-6 21.6

F Cordell Pemsl Fr. 6-8 9.3

F Tyler Cook Fr. 6-9 12.4



Off the bench

F Nicholas Baer R-So. 6-7 6.7

F Ryan Kriener Fr. 6-9 3.9

F Ahmad Wagner So. 6-7 4.6

FYI: The Hawkeyes go significantly deeper off the bench, with guards Brady Ellingson and Christian Williams (a Decatur native) playing double-digit minutes as reserves.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Seth Davis (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 83-71.

Last meeting: Illinois won 68-66 on March 10, 2016, in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

FYI: Malcolm Hill ultimately provided the game-winner in last year’s Big Ten tournament win against the Hawkeyes, hitting a 17-footer over Jarrod Uthoff with 1 minute, 16 seconds left to stave off a late Iowa rally.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Home, sweet, home

Illinois’ four road opponents have protected their homecourt advantage against the Illini. Four trips away from Champaign. Four losses. Returning home today against Iowa is important — not necessarily because it’s the Hawkeyes but because every home game matters a little bit more. “They are, for sure, especially because we’re 0-4 on the road,” Illinois senior guard Hill said about the “must-win” nature of the six remaining games at State Farm Center. “We need every home game we can get.” The Illini missed an opportunity for a home win their last time in Champaign, losing to Maryland. “You want to defend it,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “You never want to walk off the court at your home with a loss. We’re definitely going to come out here and give it all and then some for a home game.”



Jok is the real deal

Peter Jok made three three-pointers and scored 23 points in Iowa’s 77-65 win last season at State Farm Center. He followed it up with a 29-point performance against the Illini in the Big Ten tournament. He was nearly twice as efficient from the field and hit four three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to forestall an Illinois victory. The 6-foot-6 Hawkeyes guard hasn’t let up offensively this season, averaging a Big Ten-best 21.6 ppg with a slash of 44/39/91 percent. “You’ve got to be aware of where he’s at as soon as he enters the gym,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “He has that type of range, that type of green light (and) that type of shotmaking ability. He is a high-level shot maker. We’ve played some really good ones this year, but he’s as high a level shot maker as we’ll play. He’s tremendous.”



Limiting turnovers critical

Groce’s film review of Saturday’s 66-57 loss at Michigan reinforced the period in which the game got away from the Illini. In a 17-turnover outing, Illinois turned it over seven times in a seven-minute stretch between the end of the first half and beginning of the second. The Wolverines went on a 23-8 run in that span. “That snipered us a little bit on Saturday,” Groce said. “I thought that was a real difference in the game.” The cause behind the turnovers? Sloppiness, Groce said. “Statistically speaking — if you just look at it objectively — Michigan is not in the top ranks in the nation in just forcing a ton of turnovers,” the Illinois coach said. The Wolverines now rank 136th in turnover percentage and 155th in steal percentage per KenPom. “I’ve got to attribute some of that to us,” Groce continued. “We’ve got to be a lot less sloppy with the ball. That’s something we want to see better.”



Prediction:Illinois 72, Iowa 68

This isn’t the Iowa team you remember. Not with the likes of Uthoff, Adam Woodbury and Mike Gesell now gone. Four freshmen have started at times for the Hawkeyes. A fifth is a regular off the bench. And for an Illinois team that is struggling with consistency this season, a young Iowa team with its own troubles in that regard sometimes might be just what the Illini need. Moreover, there’s must win and must win. Today’s game certainly qualifies as the latter. (N-G prediction record: 15-5)