LIVE! Iowa

John Groce was fairly complimentary of the Hawkeyes in previewing tonight's game. He spent plenty of time talking about Iowa guard and Big Ten scoring leader Peter Jok and praised the Hawkeyes' Jordan Bohannon and Nicholas Baer.

"I really like his game," Groce said of Bohannon. "I like his toughness. I like his IQ. Obviously, Jok is as good a scorer and jump shooter as there is in the country. You’ve got to be aware of him. Their bigs continue to get better. I have a great appreciation for Nicholas Baer’s game. He leads them in rebounds, teals and assists and just seems to be a guy that plays the right way, plays with great IQ."

Groce also discussed the challenge his team will face taking on the Hawkeyes.

"They’re deep," Groce continued. "Their bench minutes are (11th) in the country. They go 11 deep. They’re playing 11 guys night in and night out. They change defenses quite a bit, so recognition of that is important. They always play really fast, and they get you in transition. You’ve got to get back. We’ve got to block out and rebound. We’ve got to do the little things well."

This seems to be a pretty big deal on the Twitter.

Illinois going with its gray alternates for the first time this season. Fun fact ... they are Malcolm Hill's favorites. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 26, 2017

Illinois hadn't gotten into his detailed Iowa prep when the players met with us media types on Tuesday afternoon. The more in depth film review was still to come. But Malcolm Hill, a basketball fan as muc as he's a basketball player, knew quite a bit about the Hawkeyes.

"I’ve seen them just because I’m cool with Peter (Jok)," Hill said. "I think he’s one of the best scorers in the country just because he can be very, very explosive. I think the one game that stuck out to me was when they played at Nebraska. He ripped off like 20 or 30 in the second half and overtime.

"Their young talent is really good. Point guard (Jordan Bohannon is) really good, and I like Tyler Cook. I might be a little biased because he’s a St. Louis guy. The stuff he’s shown as a freshman is pretty impressive."

Good evening everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. At the risk of sounding repetitive, Illinois faces a "must win" game tonight against Iowa. Since the Illini have yet to win on the road — a feeling the Hawkeyes know all too well this season — every home game takes on just a wee bit more importance. Having lost its last time at The Farm, Illinois (12-8, 2-5 Big Ten) needs to prove it can protect its home court. The rest of the Big Ten is mostly doing a better job in that regard.

Home court advantage — for what its worth — is in Illinois' favor. So too is the fact Iowa (11-9, 3-4) has yet to win away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Big Ten play this season, including a disastrous 89-54 loss at Northwestern on Jan. 15. That, of course, could be the fuel that fires the Hawkeyes. Makes for an interesting matchup in that regard.

Also on the "need to prove it" list for Illinois tonight is the Illini's competitiveness. Last week was not a banner week for the team in that regard. They lost by 23 at Purdue and trailed by 21 at Michigan before winnowing its deficit to nine by the end of what wasn't really a nine-point game.

Will Illinois manage to do these things? We'll see. Tip is in 90 minutes. Until then, catch up on all things Illini basketball that graced the pages of The News-Gazette and here at IlliniHQ.com the past couple days.

Groce: Defense is missing something

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce hit on the usual topics Tuesday afternoon in discussing Illinois’ loss Saturday at Michigan and the Illini’s upcoming game at 8 p.m. on Wednesday against Iowa at State Farm Center.

Consistency, individually and teamwide. Taking care of the ball. The pros of utilizing a deep rotation. Connectedness on offense. Better execution on defense.

It was that last subject in which Groce turned a little nostalgic. He couldn’t help but wax a bit rhapsodic about Nnanna Egwu and the effect the former Illinois center had on the defensive end in the three years Groce coached him.

“I tried to tell you guys what Egwu was doing out there,” Groce said. “Some people certainly appreciated it. I know they did. I think others would look at the stat sheet and say, ‘He can’t do this or he’s not scoring or he needs to post up more.’ ”

To continue reading, click here.

Tate: Illini desperate to find a spark

Iowa’s Hawkeyes, in challenging Illinois tonight, own three quality basketball wins against arch-rival Iowa State, Michigan (in overtime) and Purdue.

But with four freshman starters, they’re in that majority of teams performing awkwardly on the road.

They’re 0-4 on rival courts, including a dreadful 89-54 thumping on Jan. 15 at Northwestern.

Hawkeyes senior Peter Jok, a contender for Big Ten Most Valuable Player honors, came out early in that game, scoring four points in 21 minutes.

Since Jan. 7, the audit for Big Ten homecourt results stands at 20 wins and 10 losses.

There have been a number of blowouts in that span, but all 10 home losses were by single figures, and the last two by two points each (Wisconsin at Minnesota, and Northwestern at Ohio State).

This is another “must win” as the Illini try to end a three-game skid. And Iowa views it the same.

To continue reading, click here.

