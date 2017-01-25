Lucas leads way for Illini in first start

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had its best offensive performance of the season in beating Michigan on Jan. 11.

The Illini shot a season-high 64 percent from the field overall and from three-point range.

Wednesday’s game against Iowa was beginning to look like a repeat before a rough shooting stretch at the midway point of the second half that sank the Illini’s overall field goal percentage.

But Illinois shot the ball well and never trailed to beat the Hawkeyes 76-64, snapping a three-game losing streak and maybe, just maybe, taking some heat off Illinois coach John Groce. Briefly at least.

The common denominator in the win against Michigan and the win against Iowa?

More Te’Jon Lucas.

The freshman point guard made his first career start against the Hawkeyes, providing an energy to the Illini — and to a State Farm Center crowd of 11,787 — that is still a work in progress, but seemed to flow smoothly against the Hawkeyes.

“I’m glad I was able to start,” Lucas said. “I thank coach for that and don’t take it for granted. I wasn’t nervous — more ready.”

An early three-pointer, part of a 10-0 run to start the game, accounted for Lucas’ only made shot.

He finished with six points, but the 6-footer out of Milwaukee finished with a game-high six assists, facilitating a balanced Illinois offense.

Michael Finke led Illinois with 17 points and was one of four Illini in double figures.

“He’s a great playmaker,” said Malcolm Hill, who had 11 points, of Lucas. “I think he makes great choices on the court. I think he’s grown so much throughout the season. There was a point where he wasn’t playing at all and wasn’t in the rotation. As long as he keeps working hard, he’s great for our team.”

