Three-game losing skid ends for Illini

Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick breakdown of the Illini's 76-64 win against Iowa on Wednesday night at State Farm Center in Champaign:

What happened

Maybe it was the friendly confines of State Farm Center. Or maybe it was Te’Jon Lucas getting the first start of his Illinois career. Either way, Illinois had one of its better offensive nights — most of the game — and snapped a three-game losing streak.



What it means

The Illini, with their continual struggles on the road in the Big Ten, simply couldn’t afford to lose at home. They didn’t. There’s no telling if more playing time for Lucas will be a consistent feature of this team based on the way this season has played out, but he was a needed spark.



What’s next

So much for a homestand. Illinois (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten) will be back on the road — where it’s winless this season, having not played a true road game until conference play — Saturday at Penn State. The Nittany Lions (11-10, 3-5) have lost three in a row.

