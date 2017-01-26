Bob Asmussen's Hoop It Up: Marquette flying high

Video: Richey: Win showed offensive potential » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown of Illinois' 76-64 victory against Iowa on Wednesday night at State Farm Center. Video

Each week, staff writer Bob Asmussen offers his views on the game Dan Dakich and Dick Vitale love to shout about:

Team of the Week

MARQUETTE

Remember when Steve Wojciechowski was that annoying Duke player, slapping the floor on defense? Now his team is slapping the Top 10. His Golden Eagles followed an upset win at then-No. 7 Creighton on Saturday with a stunning victory on Tuesday night against No. 1 Villanova. On the NCAA tournament bubble before the week, Marquette is now in good shape to make the field. In its six losses this season, Marquette has been mostly competitive. The exception was an 18-point loss to Michigan. No disgrace there. Against Villanova, the Golden Eagles rallied from a 17-point deficit to take the lead on two free throws in the final seconds. They survived two missed tries by the Wildcats, which set off a wild celebration at the Bradley Center. By the way, Wojciechowski looks more and more like an eventual replacement for Mike Krzyzewski. Or Chris Collins. But Coach K has more wins left in him.



Team of the Weak

KENTUCKY

Tuesday was a bad night for teams nicknamed Wildcats. While Villanova dropped a game at Marquette, the Kentucky version of the Wildcats was losing 637 miles away at Tennessee. The 82-80 victory was huge for the Volunteers, who improved to 11-9 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Robert Hubbs III led the way, scoring 25 points as Tennessee defeated Kentucky for the second consecutive season. John Calipari’s team shot 42 percent from the field and 25 percent on three-pointers while watching its seven-game win streak come to an end. Calipari won’t allow his team to mope for long. The Wildcats host Kansas on Saturday.



Final Four

If the tournament started today, these would be the best bets to be playing the final weekend:

1. GONZAGA (PREVIOUS: 4)

Yeah, yeah, H.I.U. knows the history. The Bulldogs, playing in a so-so conference, often go into the NCAA tournament with high hopes and usually disappoint. Maybe that will happen again. Or maybe Gonzaga will win every game this season to match Bob Knight’s national champions from 1976. Wow, has it really been 41 years? H.I.U. is getting old. Back to the point, Gonzaga has the talent and the temperament to make a long run in March/April. Among the top 20 teams in the nation in scoring, the Bulldogs also play good defense. That helps explain the 22-point margin of victory. Gonzaga has Top 25 wins this season against Arizona and Iowa State. Coming off a 19-point win at Portland, Gonzaga played late Thursday against San Diego. The Bulldogs travel to Pepperdine on Saturday.



2. KANSAS (1)

You had to figure a game at West Virginia would be difficult for Bill Self’s team. A year ago, the Jayhawks lost in Morgantown. This time, Bob Huggins’ guys outscored Kansas by 13 points in the second half of an 85-69 victory. Still yet (Self phrase), the Jayhawks won 18 games in a row before Tuesday and have a chance to impress again with Saturday’s game at Kentucky. Frank Mason III continues to lead Kansas in scoring and rebounding. It will have a chance for revenge on Feb. 13, when West Virginia visits Lawrence.



3. VILLANOVA (3)

The stay at the top didn’t last long. No big deal for the defending national champions, who are still in position to grab a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg pointed out Tuesday night that Villanova doesn’t have the same margin for error as the other top teams. A solid team offensively, Villanova mostly wins with defense. Expect a close, low-scoring game Sunday when No. 12 Virginia visits.



4. BAYLOR (—)

Like Kansas, the Bears know what it is like to lose a blowout game at West Virginia. Baylor has played well since the trip to Morgantown, winning four in a row to improve to 19-1. Nonconference wins against Oregon, Louisville and Xavier give Baylor a strong case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Led by junior forward Johnathan Motley, Baylor plays a potentially dangerous game Saturday at Mississippi.



Flunking Four

If Santa has a naughty list for college basketball, these teams are certainly on it:

351. ALABAMA A&M (351)

The Bulldogs fell to 1-17 this season with an 81-70 home loss to Alcorn State on Monday. Why can’t Alabama A&M win? Start with the shooting. The free ones. While the Braves hit 15 of 18 free throws, the Bulldogs missed 10 of 26. A&M shot a better percentage from the field but gave it back at the line. The Bulldogs will try to win their second game of the season on Saturday at Prairie View A&M. Confidence is not high.



350. LAFAYETTE (—)

The Leopards dropped their sixth in a row, losing to Patriot leader Bucknell at home on Wednesday night. Lafayette is ranked near the bottom nationally in scoring and defense and is being outscored by 10 points per game in a 6-14 season. Games in Philly have been particularly bad, with losses by 40 at Villanova, 29 at Penn and 29 at St. Joseph’s. Too many pregame cheesesteaks perhaps.



349. SOUTHERN MISS (—)

Former Nebraska coach Doc Sadler never could get the Cornhuskers over the hump, and he isn’t having much more luck with the Golden Eagles. Coming off a close loss at Rice, Southern Miss was 6-13 overall going into Thursday’s late game at Middle Tennessee. Sadler’s guys play decent defense but are among the worst in the country in scoring.



348. CLEMSON (—)

The Tigers haven’t won since the day Dabo Swinney’s football team clinched a spot in the national title game. In his seventh season as coach, Brad Brownell has taken Clemson to one NCAA tournament. The current six-game losing streak includes a 32-point blowout at Louisville. Tied for last in the ACC at 1-6, the Tigers play fellow cellar-dweller Pitt on Saturday. Good news: Somebody has to win.



Conference call

Ranking the best leagues in the land:

LEAGUE PREV.

1. ACC 1

2. Big 12 3

3. Big East 2

4. Big Ten 6

5. West Coast 5

6. SEC 7

7. Pac-12 4

8. American 8

9. Atlantic 10 10

10. Missouri Valley 9

Wooden watch

1. Caleb Swanigan, Purdue — The double-double machine was at it again against Michigan State, scoring 25 points and pulling down 17 rebounds. His season averages are 18.8 and 12.7. Swanigan seems to be at his best when the Boilermakers need it the most. Purdue plays on Sunday at Nebraska, a chance for another big game for the big guy.



2. Lonzo Ball, UCLA — With Creighton’s Maurice Watson done for the season, Ball likely will lead the nation in assists. But the flashy freshman does so much more, averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. He is making 54 percent of his shots from the field and 44 percent of his three-pointers.



3. Devontae Cacok, North Carolina-Wilmington — Never heard of him? That’s OK. The sophomore forward is averaging a double-double this season. That’s impressive. But what really gets your attention is his shooting: 80 percent from the field. Guys who sink four out of every five shots in a game make their coaches happy.



Random thoughts

THE MORE (INFO), THE MERRIER

Nothing H.I.U. likes better than the NCAA making a move that is fan and media friendly. The tournament selection committee will unveil the top 16 seeds on Feb. 11. It mirrors the decision by the College Football Playoff organizers to release weekly rankings late in each season. Those rankings have been a source of debate, but more important, a chance for the CFP to gain oodles of publicity. The basketball folks want in on the fun. We look forward to hearing from selection committee chair and Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis on Feb. 11. The best part is the committee won’t be locked into the choices in February. It simply offers hungry fans an early look at the process. Unless I am missing something, there is no downside.



EARLY GOODBYE

Sadly, there won’t be a Brent Musburger farewell tour like the one Verne Lundquist got this season at CBS. The iconic announcer, famous for his “You’re looking live” openings of NFL games back in the day, is stepping away from ESPN after Tuesday’s Georgia-Kentucky game. H.I.U. has talked to the Northwestern alum a few times through the years and always has been impressed with his kindness and humor. While we think of Musburger first for his work in football, he had a huge impact on college basketball. He worked several Final Fours at CBS.



ZIPPING ALONG

Looking for a dark horse in the NCAA tournament? Consider Akron. The MAC East leaders are 17-3 overall and have won 10 in a row. Coached by Keith Dambrot, the Zips’ losses came early in the season against Youngstown State, Creighton and Gonzaga. The latter two were ranked in the Top 10 at the time. Senior Isaiah Johnson leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists.