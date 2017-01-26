Film review: Richey breaks down UI-Iowa

Beat writer Scott Richey took another look at Illinois’ 76-64 victory on Wednesday night against Iowa. Five things that caught his eye:

From the opening tip

The first possession of the game set the tone for a solid defensive performance by Maverick Morgan. The Illini center forced Iowa’s young bigs into tough shots all night, and on that first Hawkeyes possession contested a Cordell Pemsl shot, blocked Tyler Cook’s putback and came up with the ball after Jalen Coleman-Lands poked it away from Cook for a turnover.

Showing some bounce

The bounce pass could be considered a lost art. If it is, Te’Jon Lucas is a throwback at point guard. The Illini freshman hit Morgan with a bounce pass for Illinois’ first bucket of the game, using the threat of a dribble drive to draw the Iowa defense. He did it again later in the half, hitting Tracy Abrams this time on the baseline. Abrams kicked it out for a Kipper Nichols three-pointer.



Make a move — or two

Mike Thorne Jr. was credited with one missed shot for the game. Could have been two, but the second was ultimately called a turnover. Thorne got the ball in good position on the left block, but he never got the ball over Pemsl’s outstretched hands. The baseline was open for Thorne, but his overreliance on his one post move (baby hook over the right shoulder) gave Pemsl plenty of time to get his hands up.

It’s all in his head

Abrams missed his first three three-pointers, running his streak to 18 consecutive misses from deep in Big Ten play. Then his signature headband came off, and the run of consecutive misses ended with eight minutes left in the game.



Switching it up

Coleman-Lands had some of the same struggles on the defensive end against the Hawkeyes that he’s faced throughout the season — namely, finding himself out of position. What didn’t help the sophomore guard Wednesday was finding himself switched off on bigger players on the block multiple times. Iowa took advantage.

