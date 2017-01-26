Finke finds shooting stroke, offensive efficiency

Video: Illini Recap: 'The start's huge' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce shares a few thoughts on his team's win against Iowa, while Michael Finke talks about getting the victory after a strong start to the game. Te'Jon Lucas discusses the first start of his career, Malcolm Hill breaks down guarding Iowa's Peter Jok and Hawkeyes' coach Fran McCaffery touches on his team's slow start and Finke's impact on the game. Video

CHAMPAIGN — Efficiency in small doses can, but doesn’t always, extrapolate given a larger sample size.

Take Michael Finke.

The Illinois redshirt sophomore was averaging 31/2 shot attempts per game in the Illini’s first seven Big Ten games this season.

But the 6-foot-10 forward was making the most of them, shooting 63 percent from the field, 56 percent from three-point range and averaging six points per game heading into Wednesday’s tilt against Iowa.

In Finke’s case, his efficiency in limited opportunities carried over in a larger role against the Hawkeyes.

The Champaign native and Centennial graduate took 10 shots and made seven of them, including 3 of 5 three-pointers, and came within one point of his season high with 17 in Illinois’ 76-64 victory against Iowa at State Farm Center.

“He got away from us early, which we didn’t want to happen,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Finke, who scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the first half. “Once he got going, he’s a really good player and really good shooter. He was feeling really good. That’s unfortunate because you don’t want that to happen, obviously, as the opposing team.”

Finke’s resurgence in the last handful of games comes after a rough patch in the back half of the nonconference schedule. Between the Florida State and Central Michigan games — a five-game stretch — Finke scored eight points total and shot 13 percent from the field.

“Just confidence and reps,” he said about the keys to his recent success. “There’s been things throughout the season I could have tweaked a little bit — maybe a fade on my shot a couple times, maybe not getting the ball up as much.

“I really try not to think about that as much. Just keep shooting it. I always say shooter’s shoot. That’s what you’ve got to keep doing whether you’re making or missing. You can’t think about the last one. Just keep it going, and right now it seems to be going in for me.”

Finke hasn’t played a high enough percentage of minutes in Big Ten play — checking in at 41 percent of total available minutes — to qualify for some of the advanced statistics tracked in the KenPom rankings.

But had he qualified, he’d rank first in the conference in effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage. By a wide margin.

Both metrics quantify the full offensive value a player has, placing added emphasis on three-point shooting in the former and the latter incorporating all shot types (twos, threes and free throws) to determine efficiency.

“Every shot he shoots I expect to go in,” Illinois teammate Malcolm Hill said of Finke, a notion the senior guard shares about all his teammates. “As long as he keeps his confidence high, it’s a blessing to have a big man that can shoot the ball and spread the court.”

Hill, though, has been just as impressed with other aspects of Finke’s game. Finke had five rebounds against the Hawkeyes, including two on the offensive end, and is averaging a career-high 4.4 rebounds per game this season. Hill also said he’s seen Finke’s defense improve.

But the shooting is still impressive.

“I think that’s going to be the highlight because he’s shooting about 80 percent from three,” Hill said with a thinly veiled smile.

Illinois coach John Groce said Finke is “playing the game the right way” and pointed to Finke’s excitement for his teammates as part of that. On-court production is the other part.

“If he’s open, he shoots,” Groce said. “If he doesn’t, he passes. Goes to the offensive glass darn near about every time, and he’s going to compete. He’s playing right now with a very pure heart and pure mind, and when you do that, you tend to play really, really well. He’s played well for some time now, and hopefully he will continue.”

Home-court advantage

Even if Illinois loses its final five games this season at State Farm Center — which could force Josh Whitman’s hand regarding a decision about John Groce’s future — the Illini will post a double-digit win total at home for the 39th time in 55 seasons at the iconic venue. Illinois stands at 10-2 on Lou Henson Court this season, but six seasons have seen the Illini struggle when they play in Champaign and losing home records have ensued:



SEASON HOME RECORD OVERALL RECORD

2015-16 6-7 15-19

Comment: Four “home” games took place at Springfield’s Prairie Capital Convention Center to start the season because of renovations at State Farm Center, but even those didn’t end well for the Illini, who went 2-2 in our state’s capital

2007-08 7-8 16-19

Comment: The mystifying home losses to Miami (Ohio) and Tennessee State in a 10-day span in late December are what started to unravel the season and eventually end the Illini’s consecutive NCAA tournament appearance streak at eight

1998-99 5-8 14-18

Comment: The home-opening loss to George Washington foreshadowed what would be a rebuilding season under Lon Kruger, who helped the Illini win the Big Ten the season before, while this team is remembered for its unlikely run to the Big Ten tournament title game

1974-75 5-7 8-18

Comment: Only home wins Gene Bartow enjoyed in his lone season leading the Illini were to Valparaiso, DePauw, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

1973-74 4-7 5-18

Comment: Harv Schmidt’s final team managed only one win from Jan. 12 through March 9 — a Feb. 23 home victory against Iowa — before finishing last in the Big Ten

1967-68 4-5 11-13

Comment: The first season after the slush fund scandal, and first of Harv Schmidt’s tenure at Illinois, resulted in the program’s first losing season in seven years