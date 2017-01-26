Tate: Can big home win be duplicated on road?

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa » more Illinois' guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Iowa's guard Christian Williams (10) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 Video

Quick, call your favorite psychologist. Or concoct a serum that will block out fan intimidation and parlay homecourt confidence into road success ... turn the UI’s go-getters at home into road warriors.

It must be mental. After all, a road trip doesn’t alter anyone physically. Plane trips surely aren’t that exhausting. One bed is like another.

But the Illini have been numbed early by deficits of 29-12, 34-12, 24-11 and 22-13 in Big Ten road losses, while shooting ahead 36-21, 23-18, 27-16 and 29-13 at State Farm Center.

The latest reason for hope came Wednesday, when John Groce’s Illini, churning through some second-half bumps, resembled the team we expected in thumping Iowa 76-64.

But Illini Nation is bracing itself for Saturday’s excursion because ... well, previous trips have told us, we got trouble, my friend. Right here, I say, trouble in University City ... with a capital “T,” and that rhymes with “P,” and that stands for Penn State.

Wildcats could fall prey

Illinois, a routed 0-4 on opponents’ courts — outscored by 73 — won’t win the last five road games. That’s asking too much. But Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska and Rutgers are within reach, and Northwestern is not an outrageous stretch.

Northwestern, 5-2 in the Big Ten heading into Thursday night’s date against Nebraska, remains somewhat of a mystery. Chris Collins’ NCAA-seeking Wildcats have beaten five of the league’s three-win stragglers: Penn State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Iowa and Ohio State. Tougher assignments are upcoming.

The Wildcats’ best nonconference win was a 67-64 verdict against a 15-4 Dayton club that leads the Atlantic 10. The defeat of Texas won’t carry much weight because Shaka Smart’s Longhorns have dropped 12 of their last 17 games.

Lucas elicits cheers

The Illini following remains unconvinced about their favorites. Wednesday’s crowd for a late-night weekday game was mixed. Listed at 11,787, it was smaller by thousands, with empty seats everywhere and the upper reaches unfilled.

The attendees cheered what they see as a new era with the insertion of freshman Te’Jon Lucas as the starter at point. His quick moves and heady passes spurred the Illini attack, and his ball handling was much more productive than his six assists might indicate.

A sprinkling of boos could be heard when Lucas and two others were moved directly after Illinois shot ahead 10-0. This was clearly part of Groce’s preconceived substitution plan, but UI backers have difficulty understanding why Groce would make a change when the offense and defense were meshing so productively. A slumping Tracy Abrams had difficulties after entering, and he missed his first six shots before canning two.

Later on, when Jaylon Tate replaced Lucas with the score 59-43 and 8:50 showing, the boos were more distinct. Asked about it later, Illini players Malcolm Hill and Michael Finke deferred, saying they “didn’t notice” the fan reaction.

Quick start vital

In defense of Groce’s substitution pattern, Finke entered to score 17 of the team’s 31 bench points and was the primary force in building the 40-24 halftime lead. It may have been his best game in two seasons.

Not to be overlooked is the fact that much of Wednesday’s success was the result of Iowa’s ineptness. This is the same team that lost by 35 at Northwestern.

Fran McCaffery’s starters were so erratic that the coach played reserves Nicholas Baer, Ahmad Wagner and Dom Uhl for more than half the game. With the Illini’s primary emphasis on limiting Peter Jok, alternates Hill and Kipper Nichols combined to hold the Big Ten scoring leader to 10 points.

It helped greatly to jump out 10-0, and it will be critical not to allow Penn State that luxury on Saturday afternoon ... or a 15-0 getaway that initiated Indiana’s romp on Jan. 7.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette.