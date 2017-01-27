Big Ten basketball update: Catching up on recruiting

Video: Illini Preview: 'Make sure we execute' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas touches on Wednesday's win against Iowa and Saturday's matchup with Penn State, while Michael Finke discusses the importance of a good start and facing off against the Nittany Lions' bigs and Maverick Morgan shares his thoughts on the necessary combination of effort and execution.

Each week, copy editor Steve Bourbon takes a crack at breaking down Big Ten basketball from the previous seven days while looking ahead at the next seven:

THE STANDINGS

TEAM BIG TEN ALL 247SPORTS.COM CLASS OF 2017 RANK (COMMITS, STAR RATINGS)

Maryland 6-1 18-2 46th (C Bruno Fernando, 4✰; G Darryl Morsell, 4✰)

Wisconsin 6-1 17-3 18th (F Nathan Reuvers, 4✰; G Brad Davison, 4✰; G Kobe King, 3✰)

Northwestern 6-2 17-4 98th (G Anthony Gaines, 3✰)

Purdue 6-2 17-4 32nd (F Nojel Eastern, 4✰; F Aaron Wheeler, 3✰; C Matt Haarms, 3✰; F Eden Ewing, 3✰)

Michigan 4-4 14-7 34th (G Jordan Poole, 4✰; F Isaiah Livers, 4✰; G Eli Brooks, 3✰)

Indiana 4-4 14-7 35th (F Justin Smith, 4✰; F Clifton Moore, 3✰; G Aljami Durham, 3✰)

Michigan State 4-4 12-9 38th (F Jaren Jackson, 5✰; F Xavier Tillman, 4✰)

Minnesota 3-5 15-6 58th (G Isaiah Washington, 4✰; G Jamir Harris, 3✰)

Illinois 3-5 13-8 11th (C Jeremiah Tilmon, 4✰; G Trent Frazier, 4✰; G Da’Monte Williams, 4✰; G Javon Pickett, 3✰)

Ohio State 3-5 13-8 59th (C Kaleb Wesson, 4✰; G Braxton Beverly, 3✰)

Iowa 3-5 11-10 41st (F Connor McCaffery, 4✰; C Luka Garza, 4✰; F Jack Nunge, 3✰)

Penn State 3-5 11-10 T-150th (None)

Nebraska 3-5 9-11 112th (G Nana Akenten, 3✰)

Rutgers 1-7 12-9 141st (G Geo Baker, 2✰; G Souf Mensah, 2✰)

THE SCHEDULE

Copy editor Steve Bourbon is making his push to the tournament with a 9-4 record last week to bring his season total to 34-21. As the calendar flips to February, and the cream rises to the top of the Big Ten, so too does Bourbon rise to the top of the standings in this one-man picking pool. Here’s what’s on tap this week in the conference:



SATURDAY

No. 15 Wisconsin at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

The Badgers’ lone blemish in conference play was on the road at Purdue, and Wisconsin doesn’t face the Boilermakers again this season. Wisconsin is in the midst of a soft portion of the schedule now, and all eyes will be on its matchup against Maryland on Feb. 19. First thing’s first: a Rutgers team coming off its first Big Ten win of the season.

Bourbon’s pick: Wisconsin, 77-48



No. 22 Maryland at Minnesota, 1 p.m., BTN

One of the darlings in early-season play, Minnesota has lost four consecutive games and tumbled into the middle of the league standings. The good news? At 15-6, Minnesota is still in great shape to make the NCAA tournament. The bad news? Maryland is 4-0 on the road this season.

Bourbon’s pick: Maryland, 78-75



Illinois at Penn State, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Illinois is 13th in the conference in team defense, allowing 72.2 points per game. Penn State isn’t much better at 10th, but the Nittany Lions have homecourt advantage in this one. These teams have played some brutal games in the middle of Big Ten play (remember the 38-33 classic in 2009?). You heard it here first: Something wonky is going to happen in this game.

Bourbon’s pick: Penn State, 49-45



Ohio State at Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPN2

The Buckeyes’ dreams of an NCAA berth still are hanging on by a thread, and a loss to a lowly Iowa team would all but diminish those hopes. The Hawkeyes’ 11-10 record is nothing to sneeze at, but Iowa is 10-3 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Bourbon’s pick: Iowa, 71-66



SUNDAY

Michigan at Michigan State, noon, CBS

The Wolverines have worked themselves back with two consecutive wins, while the Spartans’ boat is taking on water with three consecutive losses. Miles Bridges has been as advertised, but he needs help from his Spartans teammates, especially a perilously thin frontcourt rotation.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan State, 88-80



No. 20 Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., BTN

The Twitter hiatus continues for Nebraska coach Tim Miles, and you have to think his seat is heating up a few degrees. Despite stumbles against Iowa and Minnesota, Purdue is 17-4 and has the best player in the conference in Caleb Swanigan. Not a bad place to be in if you’re Matt Painter & Co.

Bourbon’s pick: Purdue 76-59



Indiana at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Northwestern’s record is glitzy at 17-4, including 6-2 in the Big Ten, but here comes the fun police: Northwestern has yet to beat a team with more than three wins in the conference, taking advantage of a soft early schedule with victories against Nebraska (twice), Rutgers, Iowa and Ohio State. Indiana isn’t in a good place now, but it should provide a challenge for Chris Collins’ ‘Cats.

Bourbon’s pick: Northwestern, 73-60



TUESDAY

Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

Clashing styles in this game. Iowa lights up the scoreboard with 80.4 points per game but allows 78.2 points per. Rutgers prefers a slower pace by scoring 67.5 points and allowing only 65.3.

Bourbon’s pick: Rutgers, 69-60



No. 22 Maryland at Ohio State, 6 p.m., ESPN

It’s easy to imagine Ohio State in a much better position than it is now. The Buckeyes lost by one to Purdue and by two to Virginia, Florida Atlantic and Northwestern. Closing games out has been an issue, and a direct cause of those late-game woes is the Buckeyes’ 66.8 free- throw percentage.

Bourbon’s pick: Maryland, 79-78



No. 15 Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Illinois simply plays like a different team when it’s at home. The Illini shot nearly 50 percent from three-point range in a win against Iowa, and Illinois canned almost two-thirds of its triples in a home win against Michigan earlier this month. But it’s still hard to see John Groce’s club keeping up with Wisconsin.

Bourbon’s pick: Wisconsin, 84-68



WEDNESDAY

Penn State at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Thomas Bryant might make NBA scouts drool, but he’s frustrating as a college player. His field goal percentage has dropped from 68.3 last season to 52.9 this season as he’s expanded his game to include more jump shots. Indiana needs to get him the ball more; he takes 7.4 shots per game.

Bourbon’s pick: Indiana, 78-59



Northwestern at No. 20 Purdue,

7:30 p.m., BTN

Clash of two teams near the top of the standings. Northwestern is going to have a hard time with Purdue’s frontcourt, as the Wildcats’ only player taller than 6-foot-8 is 6-10 freshman Barret Benson.

Bourbon’s pick: Purdue, 77-72



THURSDAY

Michigan State at Nebraska, 6 p.m., ESPN

The Spartans offense is an enigma. Michigan State is seventh in the country in assists but averages nearly 14 turnovers per contest. Michigan State has inside scoring with Nick Ward, outside scoring from Eron Harris and scoring from all levels with Miles Bridges, it but ranks 217th nationally in points per game.

Bourbon’s pick: Michigan State, 78-66

AWARDS WATCH: HOW STEVE BOURBON SEES IT

Big Ten MVP

PLAYER, SCHOOL PREV.

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue 1

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin 2

Melo Trimble, Maryland 3

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern —

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana 4

Bourbon’s take: Swanigan keeps a stranglehold on this award, especially after a dominant 25-point, 17-rebound effort in a road win against Michigan State. Blackmon Jr. dropped 33 points on the Spartans on Jan. 21 but followed up that performance with four points in a 30-point blowout loss at Michigan.



Illini MVP

PLAYER, POS. PREV.

Malcolm Hill, G 1

Te’Jon Lucas, G 4

Michael Finke, F —

Leron Black, F 3

Maverick Morgan, C 2

Bourbon’s take: Hill’s numbers have slipped in recent games, as he’s averaging just more than 12 points per game in his last five efforts. Lucas made an impact by entering the starting lineup against Iowa, and he rewarded John Groce’s decision with six points and six assists.



Freshman of the Year

PLAYER, SCHOOL PREV.

Miles Bridges, Michigan State 1

Nick Ward, Michigan State 3

Justin Jackson, Maryland —

Amir Coffey, Minnesota 4

Anthony Cowan, Maryland 2

Bourbon’s take: Two Spartans and two Terrapins highlight this list. Bridges had a monster game against the Boilermakers, with 33 points, seven rebounds and four blocks while going 12 of 17 from the field. He’s healthy, and the former five-star recruit has been living up to the hype.



Coach of the Year

COACH, SCHOOL PREV.

Mark Turgeon, Maryland 1

Chris Collins, Northwestern 3

Greg Gard, Wisconsin 2

Matt Painter, Purdue —

John Beilein, Michigan —

Bourbon’s take: Turgeon’s Terps are tied with Collins’ Wildcats for the longest winning streak in the conference at five in a row. Wisconsin isn’t far behind with four consecutive W’s. Northwestern could crack The Associated Press’ Top 25 this week with its 17-4 record.



Dance cards

SCHOOL POSTSEASON FATE

Indiana NCAA

Maryland NCAA

Michigan NCAA

Northwestern NCAA

Purdue NCAA

Wisconsin NCAA

Illinois NIT

Michigan State NIT

Minnesota NIT

Ohio State CBI

Iowa Home

Nebraska Home

Penn State Home

Rutgers Home

Bourbon’s take: Michigan gets itself back into Big Dance discussion with back-to-back wins, including a 30-point thumping of Indiana on Thursday. Indiana finds itself nearing the edge of the bubble, and Michigan State has lost three straight after a hot start to the season. The Spartans already have nine losses and can’t afford too many more setbacks.

PICKS TO CLICK

Each week, Bob Asmussen and Steve Bourbon scour the schedule for the best games ... and the worst. Here are their picks for this week:

BOB SAYS ...

Game of the Week: Kansas at Kentucky, 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Last time out, the Jayhawks had their 18-game winning streak end at West Virginia. Last time out, the Wildcats had their seven-game winning streak end at Tennessee. So both teams figure to be ready to play. Coaches Bill Self and John Calipari will remind their players early and often about what happened last time out. Former Illinois coach Self has other issues to deal with. On Thursday, Self said his team has been distracted by a police investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a Kansas dorm.

Game of the Weak: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 9 p.m. Saturday. Agree or disagree about Gonzaga deserving the No. 1 ranking, the Bulldogs have the best record in the country. The only undefeated team left in men’s basketball, they are wiping out opponents this season. Unless they get distracted by the beauty of Malibu (Mark Few won’t let them), the Bulldogs figure to put a major hurting on the Waves. Of course, the good part for Pepperdine is that it gets to go back to California. Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga’s top player, continues to lead the team in scoring and assists.

STEVE SAYS ...

Game of the Week: Virginia at Villanova, noon Sunday. The defending national champs will have plenty of motivation following an upset loss to Marquette on Tuesday, while Virginia has won five in a row. It’s all about teamwork for the Cavaliers, as their leading scorer, London Perrantes, is averaging 12.3 points per game. Tony Bennett’s squad is good enough to go on the road to get the win — but Villanova will look for redemption. It’s always fun to see ranked teams go at it midseason — Villanova is No. 1, and Virginia checks in at No. 12 — but even more so when the teams are nonconference foes meeting during the window of league play.

Game of the Weak: Washington at Arizona, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Markelle Fultz might be a lottery pick in the NBA draft this summer, but his Huskies have struggled to a 9-11 record this season. Arizona is rolling to the tune of 13 consecutive wins and got Allonzo Trier back from a performance-enhancing drug suspension. He put up 12 points against UCLA in his first game back, and the Huskies aren’t the Bruins.