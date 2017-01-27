UI MBB preview: at Penn State

Video: Illini Preview: 'Make sure we execute' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas touches on Wednesday's win against Iowa and Saturday's matchup with Penn State, while Michael Finke discusses the importance of a good start and facing off against the Nittany Lions' bigs and Maverick Morgan shares his thoughts on the necessary combination of effort and execution. Other Related Content Tate: Can big home win be duplicated on road?

Illinois basketball beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Saturday's tilt between Illinois and Penn State:

Illinois at Penn State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday



Lineups

Illinois (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 4.1

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.5

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 17.4

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 9.5

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 10.2



Off the bench

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 9.1

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.4

F Kipper Nichols R-Fr. 6-6 3.5

FYI: Illinois has the No. 5 scoring offense in the Big Ten, averaging 75.9 points per game, but the Illini counter that by having the No. 13 scoring defense, giving up 72.2 ppg.



Penn State (11-10, 3-5 Big Ten)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Shep Garner Jr. 6-2 12.1

G Tony Carr Fr. 6-3 11.4

G Josh Reaves So. 6-4 8.3

F Lamar Stevens Fr. 6-7 11.4

F Julian Moore Jr. 6-10 2.7



Off the bench

F Mike Watkins R-Fr. 6-9 9.3

G Terrence Samuel Jr. 6-3 4.4

F Payton Banks Jr. 6-6 11.7

FYI: The Nittany Lions rank last in the Big Ten in field goal percentage, shooting 40.8 percent on the season. Of their four leading scorers, only Stevens is shooting better than the team average at 43.7 percent.



Details

Site: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261), State College, Pa.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Greg Amsinger (play-by-play) and Bob Wenzel (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 28-14.

Last meeting: Penn State won 86-79 in double overtime on March 6, 2016, in State College.

FYI: Malcolm Hill played 44 of a possible 50 minutes in Illinois’ loss last season at Penn State, where the Illini guard set a then-career high with 39 points, including 14 of 16 free-throw shooting, to go with 13 rebounds. Hill bested that output this season against Northern Kentucky, scoring 40 points in 36 minutes on the strength of a career-high five three-pointers.



Scott Richey’s storylines

FANCY PASSING

Te’Jon Lucas was wearing the Bruce Douglas jersey on Friday morning before Illinois got in one last practice ahead of departing for Penn State later in the afternoon. Lucas said his six assists against Iowa and play in practice had the freshman point guard in the honorary jersey as the top distributor of the week. Lucas’ assist total against the Hawkeyes probably could have been even higher. “He helped us, for sure,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “We had good flow offensively. He had a pass to (Jalen Coleman-Lands) in the right corner. It’s a wide-open (three-pointer), and J-Cole’s going to make that a lot. Then he had a pass that led to the air dunk that (Maverick Morgan) threw over the rim.”



FOR STARTERS

The start of the first half of Saturday’s game could determine if Illinois will snap its four-game road losing streak in the Big Ten against Penn State. The Illini found themselves trailing early — by plenty of points — in three of those four losses. They also did the same to Iowa on Wednesday. “We’ve just got to be ready from the start,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “Obviously, against Iowa we came out 10-0 to start the game, but on the road we’ve literally been on the opposite side of that. We’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen. I’m not saying we’re going to go up 10-0 every game — or vice versa — but we need to be ready to have a good pace with us and be locked in mentally on the offensive end and defensive end.”



STELLAR DEFENSE

Six Penn State regulars average at least eight points per game, with four hitting double figures. While not the most efficient offense — it’s ranked in the bottom third of the country in adjusted efficiency — the young Nittany Lions counter that with a top-35 defense. “I like their young guys a lot,” Groce said. “They’re really, really athletic. They use their length and athleticism to force turnovers among the top teams in the Big Ten. ... They’re really good on that end of the floor. They block shots and take your ball — very aggressive and really, really compete.”



Prediction: Penn State 73, Illinois 69

This game isn’t at State Farm Center, right? Illinois is playing on the road? That hasn’t exactly been the Illini’s forte this season. Four road games, four losses. And only a last-second layup by Kipper Nichols saved it from being four double-digit losses. Illinois simply hasn’t been able to stop its opponents when it ventures away from Champaign. Even at Penn State, where the Illini have won on just two of their last seven trips. (N-G prediction record: 16-5)