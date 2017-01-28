Execution versus effort biggest concern for Illini

Video: Illini Preview: 'Make sure we execute' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas touches on Wednesday's win against Iowa and Saturday's matchup with Penn State, while Michael Finke discusses the importance of a good start and facing off against the Nittany Lions' bigs and Maverick Morgan shares his thoughts on the necessary combination of effort and execution.

CHAMPAIGN — Effort rarely has been Illinois’ stumbling block this season. When it has — like Malcolm Hill thought it was on the defensive end after losing at Purdue by 23 — he spoke up.

John Groce appreciated Hill’s stance. The senior guard’s voice, the Illini coach said, means a lot in the locker room.

Groce hasn’t criticized his team’s effort, either. Even in a trio of double-digit road losses — and nearly a fourth at Michigan — he pointed to numerous hustle plays his team made.

But effort is just part of the equation Illinois (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten) is trying to put together as the season continues today with a 3:30 p.m. tip at Penn State (11-10, 3-5).

Groce has been equally ready to point to his team’s miscues — turnovers in particular.

Execution matters, too.

“When you come down and throw a pass to a guy’s foot or you turn the corner and kick a ball, you make a decision that’s not there and throw it to the other team, how much of that is pride? How much of that is execution?” Groce said. “To me, it’s clearly more the latter. Being able to be resilient and mentally tough and do your job on every possession regardless of circumstance and executing that.”

Groce said he appreciates his players wanting to “amp up” effort and play with more pride. That was Hill’s biggest issue when he decided to shed his normally reserved mantra and speak up after the Purdue loss.

“I don’t ever watch Malcolm or Leron (Black) or those guys and think, ‘Man, 80 percent of the time they’re not even playing hard,’ ” Groce said. “I don’t feel that way at all. I think they care a lot, and I think they play hard, and I do think they have pride.

“I do think there’s a balance there. We always want to play with an edge and play harder and have pride. I certainly think that’s a part of it.”

But only part. And the Illinois players realize it, too. Effort, senior center Maverick Morgan said, is “non-negotiable.” That’s the way the Illini try to approach every day, in practice or a game.

“If you don’t have execution, you’ve just got guys running around,” Morgan continued. “Having a good attitude and playing hard is what we try to do every day, but if you’re not executing things it doesn’t work out.”

“You can make up with some stuff if you’re playing hard, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to get stops and score,” freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas added. “That takes execution in running the plays and running the sets.”

Blending effort and execution, then, is the goal — one that’s been hit-or-miss this season. Illinois pulled it off Wednesday in defeating Iowa at State Farm Center, but the Illini have been mostly “miss” in that regard on the road.

Translating Wednesday’s success to today’s game at Penn State is Illinois’ next challenge.

“That’s kind of the secret formula we’ve been trying to figure out,” Morgan said. “We’ve got to take our show on the road. Just making fewer mistakes is the key and not letting them pile up.”