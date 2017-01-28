LIVE! Penn State

Penn State 45, Illinois 25 — Halftime

I'm not sure it can be said enough. Penn State entered today's game as the worst shooting team in the Big Ten at 40.8 percent. The Nittany Lions, beneficiaries of an Illinois defense that struggle mightily with on-ball defense, have taken advantage of open shot after open shot. Penn State is shooting 60 percent from the field, including 6 of 11 shooting from three-point range. Payton Banks and Shep Garner are responsible for three three-pointers each and have 14 and 11 points, respectively.

The good

— Nothing. Malcolm Hill might have 12 points and Leron Black might have hit the offensive boards hard at the start of the game, but a 20-point halftime deficit on the road (a fifth straight blowout in the making away from Champaign) is the story here.

The bad

— Pass.

The not surprising

— Jaylon Tate has played almost as much as Te'Jon Lucas, and John Groce subbed out Black (no fouls) even though he was the only Illini rebounding at the point. Substitutions are still a head scratcher.

Can't wait to hear after the game that we will look at the film and continue to find which rotations fit. We are down 20 at PSU #Illini — Kyle Messman (@ChampaignMessy) January 28, 2017

Hey #Illini fans. Remember that embarrassing loss at Nebraska that sealed Weber's fate in his final year? Yeah, me too... — Illini4Life (@joshuaevans) January 28, 2017

How is this happening? #Illini — Jordan Sherwood (@WoodonMMA) January 28, 2017

Just wanted the twitterverse to know I turned off an #Illini hoops game to watch Fuller House. That's how far this program has fallen. #ILL! — Aaron Smith (@IlliniSmitty) January 28, 2017

I'm done tweeting about #illini basketball today. they simply aren't worth the time and effort. off to enjoy my saturday doing other things — Joe Deien (@joedeien) January 28, 2017

Penn State 36, Illinois 23 — 3:09 left in 1st half

Illinois' 2-3 zone was able to get Penn State into a bit of a shooting slump the last couple minutes. The Nittany Lions were getting more contested jumpers than anything else and weren't hitting. Add in a Michael Finke three-pointer after a Penn State miss, and the Illini had cut their deficit to single digits at eight points.

Then Shep Garner busted the zone in one of the key ways you can ... pulling up for a deep three-pointer and shooting over it. Garner made the shot, his third three-pointer of the game, and the Penn State lead went back to double figures.

The Nittany Lions aren't a great offensive team. But playing Illinois seems to bring out the best in teams. That's ... not ideal.

Penn State 21, Illinois 13 — 11:40 left in 1st half

This seems familiar. Illinois on the road with its opponent about lights out on the offensive end. Penn State made its first seven shots before missing, but is still shooting 82 percent from the field. That includes 3 of 4 shooting from three-point range. For a team that doesn't really shoot the ball that well, that could mean some trouble for the Illini if the Nittany Lions keep it up.

Meanwhile, on the offensive end for Illinois, the Illini are making a concerted effort to get the ball down low. That's good. Just need to finish. Illinois is shooting 38 percent from the field, with a 1 of 5 mark from deep not helping things.

Also ... typical substitution patterns. Not much else to say about that.

Illinois at Penn State — 3:30 p.m, BTN

GAMEDAY POLL QUESTION: Who scores first for Illinois against Penn State? #Illini — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) January 28, 2017

Illinois at Penn State — 3:30 p.m., BTN

Illinois coach John Groce characterized Penn State as an offense with "multiple weapons." Some of his thoughts on various Nittany Lions were ...

On Shep Garner: "Garner, who had a great game against us last year, is a high-level shot maker, and any time you’re playing a high-level shot maker in a one game setting it’s always dangerous."

On Tony Carr (a one-time Illini recruit): "Carr has continued to play quality minutes for them at the point. I really like his game. He’s got great size, great length."

On Josh Reaves: "Great defender. Great athlete. Drives it and then has added some three-point shooting to his game. He was 4 for 9 against Purdue at Purdue, so he’s different in that regard certainly than last year."

On Lamar Stevens: "A tough matchup at the 4."

On Julian Moore and Mike Watkins: "Athletic and long at 5. Can finish around the rim and are really difficult to deal with at the rim from an offensive standpoint going against their defense."

On Payton Banks: "Great shooter."

"We’re going to have our hands full," the Illini coach continued. "We’re going to have to come with the right mindset and come ready to compete for 40 minutes and stay the course for 40 minutes one possession at a time. That’s something we’ve talked a lot about the last couple days."

Illinois at Penn State — 3:30 p.m., BTN

The Illini had a quick turnaround for today's game after playing Iowa on Wednesday, going from a late 8 p.m. tip against the Hawkeyes to leaving for Happy Valley on Friday afternoon.

"Thought that it was really important on Thursday to take care of their bodies and their minds, so we didn't do a lot physically," Illinois coach John Groce said. The Illini also practiced Friday morning. "We watched a lot of film to use it to get better. Not only our game against Iowa, but also Penn State in preparation for them."

Good afternoon everyone and welcome back to another LIVE! Report for Illinois basketball. Stop me if this sounds familiar, but ... the Illini (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten) are playing a critical game today. Having lost in all four previous road games in conference play, Illinois will try and snap that streak against Penn State (11-10, 3-5). The Nittany Lions are a 2 1/2-point favorite. Given the Illini's road woes, that's probably kind, but Penn State's inconsistent offense certainly drove the line down.

Not to beat this to death (even though that's how it feels), but this is a "must win" game for Illinois. Must win because the Illini have to show they can win on the road. Must win because the Illini lost at home to Maryland. Have to balance that out. And must win because the Illini probably need to win six — if not seven ... probably seven — of their last 10 games to make the NCAA tournament.

While you consider all that, check out our Illini hoops coverage between Wednesday's win against Iowa and today's upcoming showdown with the Nittany Lions (tip in 90 minutes) ...

Execution versus effort biggest concern for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Effort rarely has been Illinois’ stumbling block this season. When it has — like Malcolm Hill thought it was on the defensive end after losing at Purdue by 23 — he spoke up.

John Groce appreciated Hill’s stance. The senior guard’s voice, the Illini coach said, means a lot in the locker room.

Groce hasn’t criticized his team’s effort, either. Even in a trio of double-digit road losses — and nearly a fourth at Michigan — he pointed to numerous hustle plays his team made.

But effort is just part of the equation Illinois (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten) is trying to put together as the season continues today with a 3:30 p.m. tip at Penn State (11-10, 3-5).

Groce has been equally ready to point to his team’s miscues — turnovers in particular.

Execution matters, too.

“When you come down and throw a pass to a guy’s foot or you turn the corner and kick a ball, you make a decision that’s not there and throw it to the other team, how much of that is pride? How much of that is execution?” Groce said. “To me, it’s clearly more the latter. Being able to be resilient and mentally tough and do your job on every possession regardless of circumstance and executing that.”

To continue reading, click here.

Tate: Can big home win be duplicated on the road?

Quick, call your favorite psychologist. Or concoct a serum that will block out fan intimidation and parlay homecourt confidence into road success ... turn the UI’s go-getters at home into road warriors.

It must be mental. After all, a road trip doesn’t alter anyone physically. Plane trips surely aren’t that exhausting. One bed is like another.

But the Illini have been numbed early by deficits of 29-12, 34-12, 24-11 and 22-13 in Big Ten road losses, while shooting ahead 36-21, 23-18, 27-16 and 29-13 at State Farm Center.

The latest reason for hope came Wednesday, when John Groce’s Illini, churning through some second-half bumps, resembled the team we expected in thumping Iowa 76-64.

But Illini Nation is bracing itself for Saturday’s excursion because ... well, previous trips have told us, we got trouble, my friend. Right here, I say, trouble in University City ... with a capital “T,” and that rhymes with “P,” and that stands for Penn State.

To continue reading, click here.

Then keep checking out IlliniHQ.com throughout the afternoon and into early evening for more Illinois basketball coverage.