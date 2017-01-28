Plays of the game - Penn State
|
Oof...the road woes continue. Here are tonight's Dick Van Dyke Appliance World plays of the game.
This one made it a 20 point deficit in the first half...
The second time's the charm for Shep...
Kipper keeping hope alive...
Try to enjoy the rest of your weekend.
-Tim
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.