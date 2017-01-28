Tate: Another close game vs. PSU, another road defeat

Audio: PODCAST: Fastener's ETC. Postgame Show 01-28-17 » more Tim Ditman and Michael Kiser conceptualize the Illini 71-67 loss against Penn State with the help of PNC Bank line callers and your texts from the Cassel Heating and Cooling line on this Fastener's ETC postgame Show.

College basketball road failures have become a national plague, and Illinois fell too far behind on Saturday at Penn State to break the pandemic.

The customarily cold-shooting Nittany Lions started white-hot with seven consecutive bull’s-eyes, and the Illini spent 23 minutes in cold storage. Pat Chambers’ squad of non-seniors built leads to 29-15 and 49-27, then crumbled in the face of a frantic Illini comeback that nearly matched the UI’s all-time deficit turnaround of 23 points at Clemson (a 76-74 win) in 2009.

When Jalen Coleman-Lands had consecutive shots blocked early in the second half, it looked hopeless. But Coleman-Lands kept sniping while the Nittany Lions reverted to form, and it was a manageable 54-43 with 10 minutes left. In the end, Shep Garner (19 points) and the Philadelphia-based Lions managed just enough responses to hold off the visitors, 71-67.

Illinois grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and pulled within 62-59 on Kipper Nichols’ three-point play, 65-62 on Coleman-Lands’ trey and 67-64 on Leron Black’s dunk at nine seconds. Time ran out, as barely three seconds remained when Malcolm Hill’s trey cut it to 69-67.



Home matters

Poor starts have been the story in this rash of circulating road collapses. Crazy Tuesday saw my 1-2-3 teams struck down ... Villanova at Marquette, Kentucky at Tennessee and Kansas at West Virginia.

Next thing you know, Michigan led Indiana by 40 and won by 30.

Then Saturday began with more so-called upsets as No. 14 Notre Dame tumbled at Georgia Tech, No. 6 Florida State fell at Syracuse and No. 9 North Carolina was thumped at Miami.

Everyone has ideas why the homecourt advantage is more decisive in basketball than in any other sport.

Offering his views on WDWS on Saturday was former Illini Sean Harrington, pointing to comfort in surroundings, players feeding off the crowd and the human aspects of officiating.

Harrington noted home teams are usually more aggressive and confident in shooting at home hoops, while visitors tend to tighten.

It must be so. The Illini couldn’t get out of their own way while Penn State shot 60 percent

in the first half on Saturday. This leaves Groce’s Illini teams with a 21-19 record in Big Ten games at home and 11-21 away. Bruce Weber’s UI clubs were 33-20 at home and 17-36 away.

Looking back, Lou Henson’s Big Ten co-champs in 1984 were 9-0 at home and 6-3 away. The Flyin’ Illini in 1989 were 9-0 at home and 5-4 away. The 2005 club dropped its only regular-season game at Ohio State.



Close encounters

Penn State quintets have managed two plus-.500 Big Ten seasons since joining the conference in 1992-93. In 24 seasons, they’re 127-286. But they’ve been a burr under the Illini saddle for years.

These contests repeatedly have boiled down to the final possessions. The 12 UI losses since 1993 came by three, four, three in OT, one, four, one, five, one, two, two, six in OT (last year) and four points.

In 2006, having reached the NCAA title game the year before, Illinois was riding a 33-game home win streak when Rich McBride fired a game-ending three-pointer that seemed to extend it. The refs initially called it good, but a lengthy review found it was fractionally late, and it became a 66-65 Nittany Lions upset.

What followed was Penn State’s Talor Battle era. The fleet guard almost single-handedly hauled out four of those wins: (1) 52-51 in 2008 with two free throws at seven seconds, (2) 38-33 in 2009 with four late free throws, (3) 64-63 in 2009 with a basket in the final second and (4) 57-55 in 2011 with a 26-point spree.

Saturday’s outcome makes two losses at State College in two seasons and six out of the last eight there ... and the quest for an NCAA tournament berth is slipping steadily from the UI grasp.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.